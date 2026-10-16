The Ugly Money Podcast interviews Legendary artist & Influences that all have had a moment in the Hip hop Culture. From Grammy Award Winner Murphy Lee to Southern Legends 8Ball & MJG.

We talk about the struggle & the hardships of the business, and take a personal look in each persons Rise to Fame. We Believe there is more to learn from the "The Process" of Success than the actual thing it self. This is the Ugly Money Podcast.