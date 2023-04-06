Shon Murdock blasts BMF, talks P Diddy, J Lo & Vodkila
In this episode of the "Ugly Money Podcast," Shon Murdock shares his experiences and insights. He discusses his journey from hustling on the streets to building his brand and flourishing in Corporate America. Murdock talks about his involvement with brands like FUBU, Exclusive Vodka, and Vakila, highlighting the impact they had on his life and career. He also reflects on meeting celebrities such as P Diddy and J Lo, sharing interesting stories and moments. Additionally, Murdock emphasizes the importance of hard work, discipline, and family love. Tune in to gain valuable insights and inspiration from his remarkable story.
Shon Murdock Interview on the Ugly Money Podcast
