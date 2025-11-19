Frankie and co-host Ryan O'Quinn talk about South Philly where it all began. Frankie discusses family life, the neighborhood and everything that led up to The Jackie Gleason Show appearance at age 9. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Frankie, Ryan and guest Neal McDonough discuss Neal's career path from Boston to Hollywood. Neal and Frankie share Clint Eastwood stories and how John Wayne taught Frankie to ride a horse! Marriage advice, family advice and Sir Anthony Hopkins' advice to Neal. Frankie talks about working with Oscar winning director Otto Preminger as well as Don Rickles and Carol Channing.

About The Frankie Avalon Podcast

Step into the world of music, film, and entertainment with legendary icon Frankie Avalon and co-host Ryan O’Quinn, a seasoned actor and comedic mind. Together, they explore the evolution of show business, from the golden age of Hollywood to today’s ever-changing entertainment landscape. Each week, Frankie opens up about his own remarkable career while inviting legendary guests to share candid, behind-the-scenes stories you’ve never heard before. With Ryan guiding the conversation, every episode feels personal, insightful, and full of humor and heart.