Sultan + Shepard present Dialekt Radio

1. SOLECO & CVALM - You 00:00:40 2. Lane 8 & Teho - Pulsar 00:06:30 3. Eric Luttrell ft. LeyeT - How Will I Know? 00:11:42 4. Steve Lawler - Sass 00:16:51 5. Kostya Outta & Liam Garcia - Deja Vu 00:24:05 6. OLING - Spacer 00:30:16 7. Ashibah - To Love Someone 00:37:30 -DIALEKT TRACK OF THE WEEK 8. Jon Hopkins & Imogen Heap - Reckoning 00:41:22 9. Dilby & Martin Ka - Moving Through 00:46:57 10. Quivver & Dave Seaman - Speak Da Language 00:51:36 11. Felix da Housecat - Silver Screen Shower Scene (Thin White Duke Mix by Jacques Lu Cont) 00:55:51- CLASSIC OF THE WEEK

1. Klur - Continents 00:00:42 2. M.O.S. ft. Christian Burns - Why 00:08:00 3. Jan Blomqvist - More (Jamek Ortega Remix) 00:13:19 4. Mateo Tapia & Sofia Deren - Set Me Free 00:19:24 5. Mateo Tapia & Sofia Deren - Gain Hope 00:25:26 6. Nordfold - Collide 00:30:54- DIALEKT TRACK OF THE WEEK 7. Estiva - Palma 00:37:05 8. Lane 8 & Davey Havok - Empty Theatre, Pretty Picture 00:42:04 9. Sultan + Shepard - Warsaw 00:46:25 10. Sound Quelle & Braxton - Anlecta 00:53:05 11. Way Out West - Melt 00:56:09- CLASSIC OF THE WEEK

1. Yuvèe - Helios 00:00:40 2. Moderat - Eating Hooks (Deep Dish Remix) 00:06:18 3. Animal Trainer - Spreading The Love 00:11:10 4. Gorge - Tiago 00:16:32 5. Dosem - Morning Runner 00:21:47 6. Dusky ft. Rromarin - Next Life 00:26:54- DIALEKT TRACK OF THE WEEK 7. Ezequiel Arias & FJL - Color Divino 00:32:40 8. Jaytech - Terminus 00:37:43 9. Jark Prongo, Hernan Cattaneo & Brigado Crew - Movin' Thru Your System 00:40:48 10. Ezequiel Arias ft. HANA - Go 00:47:12 11. Fahlberg - The Shift 00:53:12 12. Grace - Not Over Yet 00:57:18- CLASSIC OF THE WEEK

1. Maz , Antdot, Ginton & Layefa - Jolie Fille (Bhaskar Remix) 00:00:40 2. Jaytech - Terminus 00:06:33 3. BT & Jan Johnston - Mercury & Solace (Sasha Remix) 00:10:08 4. Ezequiel Arias & FJL - Color Divino 00:17:26 5. Anthony Pappa & Fauxplay - Forever Seeking 00:23:23 6. Atlantis - Fiji (Yeadon Remix) 00:28:46 7. Danny Wade - Higher 00:33:53 8. Dave Seaman - Nightfalls (Dilby Remix) 00:38:14- DIALEKT TRACK OF THE WEEK 9. Lloyd Barwood - Echoes Through You 00:42:20 10. Matt Fax - Tomorrow 00:48:13 11. Joachim Pastor, Einmusik ft. Shayan - Do You Think Of Me (Joachim Pastor Remix) 00:53:20 12. Groove Armada - History 00:57:43- CLASSIC OF THE WEEK

About Sultan + Shepard present Dialekt Radio

About Sultan + Shepard present Dialekt Radio

About Sultan + Shepard present Dialekt Radio

Dialekt Radio is a radio show presented by Sultan + Shepard. The dynamic Canadian production and DJ duo have returned to their progressive and melodic house roots, and are proud to present 60 minutes of music each week dedicated to these sounds. Get ready to go on a journey for 60 mins each week featuring brand new exclusive music from Ossama and Ned as well as exclusive mashups and deep cuts.