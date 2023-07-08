Sultan + Shepard present Dialekt Radio

Dialekt Radio is a radio show presented by Sultan + Shepard. The dynamic Canadian production and DJ duo have returned to their progressive and melodic house roo...
Dialekt Radio #190
1. TOMB - Innerspace 00:01:012. Lisandro, Mauro Masi - Esvertia 00:06:143. Bound To Divide - Missing Home 00:09:524. Bridges - Magnetic 00:14:335. Lane 8 x Le Youth - I Will Leave A Light On 00:17:256. Daniel Portman - Resist the Time 00:22:377. Marsh - Hymn (Hernan Cattaneo & Simply City Remix) 00:27:578. BARELO - Bloom 00:32:289. Levasseur - At Sunrise 00:36:1610. Lonya & Mattia Pompeo - Gravity 00:40:1111. Sultan + Shepard, Julia Church - Making Time (Korolova Remix) 00:45:38 12. Sam Paganini - Zoe (Timo Maas Remix) 00:51:05
8/14/2023
58:01
Dialekt Radio #189
1. Gorje Hewek & Volen Sentir - Ghosts 00:01:012. NuKreative & Greenage - Positive Beings 00:06:523. rshand - In The Night 00:12:514. Tinlicker - Starchaser 00:15:435. Nil Hoffman - Nightflower 00:20:246. PRAANA & Julia Church - Lullaby 00:25:217. Lar ft. 88Birds - Bulletproof 00:30:178. Massane & Grigoré - Cryo 00:36:479. Marsh ft. Leo Wood Blue (Ezequiel Arias Remix) 00:40:4210. Sultan + Shepard - Losing Ground (Rinzen Remix) 00:45:5511. Rina Mushonga - Eastern Highlands (Joris Voorn Remix) 00:52:25
8/7/2023
58:23
Dialekt Radio #188
1. EMBRZ - Over & Over 00:01:042. ID - Dream 00:04:403. Gorje Hewek - Celestial 00:09:214. Dokho - Melidoni 00:14:485. Julien Vertigo - Out of Our Control 00:19:106. Massane - Trust 00:23:247. VONDA7 - Spokój 00:27:348. Tiësto - Drifting 00:33:179. Trilucid - Calling 00:37:2610. Pryda - Of Me 00:42:3911. ANUQRAM - Don't Stop 00:49:2512. Funk D'Void - Emotional Content (Funk D'Void Remix) 00:54:37
7/30/2023
59:49
Dialekt Radio #187
1. Cornelius SA, Candy Man & Like Mike ft. Nomvula - Bambelela (Lunar Plane Remix) 00:01:012. Victor Alc - Luanda 00:07:283. Rafa'EL - Meva 00:13:094. Max Day - ID 00:18:505. Jan Blomqvist & Malou - Alone (Stephan Jolk Remix) 00:21:556. Matt Fax - Beyond Belief 00:25:487. Sultan + Shepard - RnR (Lane 8 Remix) 00:30:118. Thaylo - Lost Thought 00:35:219. Nohan - A New You 00:40:4610. Datskie - Connection 00:46:4011. Matt Nash - Without You 00:50:5012. BT ft. Jan Johnston - Anomaly [Calling Your Name] (Ferry Corsten Remix) 00:53:44
7/24/2023
58:50
Dialekt Radio #186
1. Jon Gurd & Reset Robot - Celeste 00:01:012. Avoure - Pink 00:05:203. John Monkman - Shadows Falling 00:10:554. Dorothy - Heida 00:15:535. Nicky Elisabeth - Dusk 00:20:506. Lane 8 - La Niña 00:25:257. Camelphat ft. Max Milner - Hope 00:30:138. Sultan + Shepard vs Le Youth - Forever Now Skipping Stones 00:35:349. TENH, Delhia de France, KRV - Skinh 00:42:1010. Alan Fitzpatrick - Truths (Making Moves) 00:46:3311. Pachanga Boys - Time 00:49:28
Dialekt Radio is a radio show presented by Sultan + Shepard. The dynamic Canadian production and DJ duo have returned to their progressive and melodic house roots, and are proud to present 60 minutes of music each week dedicated to these sounds. Get ready to go on a journey for 60 mins each week featuring brand new exclusive music from Ossama and Ned as well as exclusive mashups and deep cuts.