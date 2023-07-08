1. Cornelius SA, Candy Man & Like Mike ft. Nomvula - Bambelela (Lunar Plane Remix) 00:01:012. Victor Alc - Luanda 00:07:283. Rafa'EL - Meva 00:13:094. Max Day - ID 00:18:505. Jan Blomqvist & Malou - Alone (Stephan Jolk Remix) 00:21:556. Matt Fax - Beyond Belief 00:25:487. Sultan + Shepard - RnR (Lane 8 Remix) 00:30:118. Thaylo - Lost Thought 00:35:219. Nohan - A New You 00:40:4610. Datskie - Connection 00:46:4011. Matt Nash - Without You 00:50:5012. BT ft. Jan Johnston - Anomaly [Calling Your Name] (Ferry Corsten Remix) 00:53:44

About Sultan + Shepard present Dialekt Radio

Dialekt Radio is a radio show presented by Sultan + Shepard. The dynamic Canadian production and DJ duo have returned to their progressive and melodic house roots, and are proud to present 60 minutes of music each week dedicated to these sounds. Get ready to go on a journey for 60 mins each week featuring brand new exclusive music from Ossama and Ned as well as exclusive mashups and deep cuts.