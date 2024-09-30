After kicking off this episode with classic Miles, we delve into some of jazz's best and most creative pianists. The show ends with Indian/Jazz fusion from McLaughlin's Shakti.
Playlist
Artist ~ Name ~ Album
Miles Davis ~ Seven Steps to Heaven ~ Seven Steps to Heaven
Renee Rosnes ~ Frevo ~ Crossing Paths
Brad Mehldau, Mark Turner & Peter Bernstein ~ Ditty for Dewey ~ Solid Jackson
Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock & Jack DeJohnette ~ All the Things You Are ~ Standards, Vol. 1
Billy Childs ~ Master of the Game ~ The Winds of Change
George Cables ~ Helen's Song ~ My Muse
John McLaughlin & Shakti ~ India ~ A Handful of Beauty
--------
59:17
Thanksgiving Leftovers
Thanksgiving dinner is great, but we also dig chowing down on leftovers. The first set is inspired by those great ingredients transformed. We also have new music by Kenny Barron, Samara Joy and a re-release of early Miles.
Playlist
Artist ~ Name ~ Album
Atla DeChamplain ~ Soul Food ~ Pause
Matt Hall ~ Biscuits & Gravy ~ I Hope to My Never
Zaccai Curtis ~ Black Rice ~ Cubop Lives!
Matt Dwonszyk ~ Softly as in a Morning Sunrise ~ Donny Time
David Borgo ~ Tabula Rasa ~ Persistence
Billy Childs ~ The Black Angel ~ The Winds of Change
Kenny Barron ~ The Nearness of You ~ Beyond This Place
Samara Joy ~ Day By Day ~ Portrait
Miles Davis ~ Four ~ Miles '54: The Prestige Recordings
--------
1:00:14
Thanksgiving 2024
This is our Thanksgiving special, with the first set paying tribute to perhaps my favorite holiday. Jimmy Greene and Thelonious Monk provide the musical setting for a Thanksgiving feast. The podcast episode concludes with a modern classical composition depicting a ballroom dance with Madam and Chairman Mao for Nixon's visit from composer John Adams and the San Francisco Symphony. In between, there is new music from Borgo, Z. Curtis and Wilcox as well as a new release from Charles Mingus previously released studio tapes.
Playlist
Artist ~ Name ~ Album
Jimmy Greene ~ Give Thanks ~ Mission Statement
Thelonious Monk ~ Stuffy Turkey ~ It's Monk's Time
David Borgo ~ Pilgrimage ~ Persistence
Zaccai Curtis ~ Maple Leaf Rag ~ Cubop Lives!
Andrew Wilcox ~ Self-Doubt ~ Dear Mr. Hill
Charles Mingus ~ Re-incarnation Of A Love Bird (1st Version /Take 4) ~ Reincarnations
Edo de Waart & San Francisco Symphony ~ The Chairman Dances (Foxtrot for Orchestra) ~ Adams: The Chairman Dances
--------
58:23
Rest In Power Roy, Lou, Quincy
We begin this show with a tribute to three jazz greats that passed away in recent days, Roy Haynes, Lou Donaldson and Quincy Jones. The show continues with other legends of this music, one still living and actively touring, Charles McPherson followed by Bird and Dexter.
Playlist
Artist ~ Name ~ Album
Roy Haynes ~ Moose the Mooch ~ Birds of a Feather
Lou Donaldson ~ Blues Walk ~ Blues Walk
Quincy Jones ~ Walking In Space ~ Walking In Space
Charles McPherson ~ Surge ~ Reverence
Charlie Parker ~ Ornithology~ Ornithology: The Best Of Bird
Charlie Parker ~ Just Friends ~ Charlie Parker With Strings
Dexter Gordon ~ Round Midnight ~ Homecoming - Live At the Village Vanguard
--------
59:49
Episode Nov 10 2024
This week's show is an eclectic mix. It was recorded in the week following the elections and perhaps reflective of my emotions during this time. There is no real theme to the selections, and is music I have been listening to recently.
Artist ~ Name ~ Album
Joe Henderson ~ Short Story ~ In 'n Out
McCoy Tyner ~ When Sunny Gets Blue ~ Today and Tomorrow
Lori Bell Quartet ~ Inner Urge ~ Recorda Me - Remembering Joe Henderson
Nduduzo Makhathini ~ Water Spirits: Iyana ~ uNomkhubulwane
Miroslav Vitous ~ I Will Tell Him On You ~ Infinite Search
Weather Report ~ 125th Street Congress ~ Sweetnighter
Charlie Haden ~ This Is Not America ~ Not In Our Name