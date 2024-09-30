Powered by RND
Ken Laster
From Jazz masters of past and present to emerging new artists performing modern jazz and fusion. No smooth jazz here!
MusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Episode Dec 8 2024
    After kicking off this episode with classic Miles, we delve into some of jazz's best and most creative pianists. The show ends with Indian/Jazz fusion from McLaughlin's Shakti. Playlist Artist ~ Name ~ Album Miles Davis ~ Seven Steps to Heaven ~ Seven Steps to Heaven Renee Rosnes ~ Frevo ~ Crossing Paths Brad Mehldau, Mark Turner & Peter Bernstein ~ Ditty for Dewey ~ Solid Jackson  Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock & Jack DeJohnette ~ All the Things You Are ~ Standards, Vol. 1 Billy Childs ~ Master of the Game ~ The Winds of Change George Cables ~ Helen's Song ~ My Muse John McLaughlin & Shakti ~ India ~ A Handful of Beauty
    --------  
    59:17
  • Thanksgiving Leftovers
    Thanksgiving dinner is great, but we also dig chowing down on leftovers. The first set is inspired by those great ingredients transformed. We also have new music by Kenny Barron, Samara Joy and a re-release of early Miles.  Playlist  Artist ~ Name ~ Album Atla DeChamplain ~ Soul Food ~ Pause Matt Hall ~ Biscuits & Gravy ~ I Hope to My Never Zaccai Curtis ~ Black Rice ~ Cubop Lives! Matt Dwonszyk ~ Softly as in a Morning Sunrise ~ Donny Time David Borgo ~ Tabula Rasa ~ Persistence Billy Childs ~ The Black Angel ~ The Winds of Change Kenny Barron ~ The Nearness of You ~ Beyond This Place Samara Joy ~ Day By Day ~ Portrait Miles Davis ~ Four ~ Miles '54: The Prestige Recordings
    --------  
    1:00:14
  • Thanksgiving 2024
    This is our Thanksgiving special, with the first set paying tribute to perhaps my favorite holiday. Jimmy Greene and Thelonious Monk provide the musical setting for a Thanksgiving feast. The podcast episode concludes with a modern classical composition depicting a ballroom dance with Madam and Chairman Mao for Nixon's visit from composer John Adams and the San Francisco Symphony. In between, there is new music from Borgo, Z. Curtis and Wilcox as well as a new release from Charles Mingus previously released studio tapes. Playlist   Artist ~ Name ~ Album Jimmy Greene ~ Give Thanks ~ Mission Statement Thelonious Monk ~ Stuffy Turkey ~ It's Monk's Time David Borgo ~ Pilgrimage ~ Persistence Zaccai Curtis ~ Maple Leaf Rag ~ Cubop Lives! Andrew Wilcox ~ Self-Doubt ~ Dear Mr. Hill Charles Mingus ~ Re-incarnation Of A Love Bird (1st Version /Take 4) ~ Reincarnations Edo de Waart & San Francisco Symphony ~ The Chairman Dances (Foxtrot for Orchestra) ~ Adams: The Chairman Dances
    --------  
    58:23
  • Rest In Power Roy, Lou, Quincy
    We begin this show with a tribute to three jazz greats that passed away in recent days, Roy Haynes, Lou Donaldson and Quincy Jones. The show continues with other legends of this music, one still living and actively touring, Charles McPherson followed by Bird and Dexter. Playlist Artist ~ Name ~ Album Roy Haynes ~ Moose the Mooch ~ Birds of a Feather Lou Donaldson ~ Blues Walk ~ Blues Walk Quincy Jones ~ Walking In Space ~ Walking In Space Charles McPherson ~ Surge ~ Reverence Charlie Parker ~ Ornithology~ Ornithology: The Best Of Bird Charlie Parker ~ Just Friends ~ Charlie Parker With Strings Dexter Gordon ~ Round Midnight ~ Homecoming - Live At the Village Vanguard
    --------  
    59:49
  • Episode Nov 10 2024
    This week's show is an eclectic mix. It was recorded in the week following the elections and perhaps reflective of my emotions during this time. There is no real theme to the selections, and is music I have been listening to recently. Artist ~ Name ~ Album Joe Henderson ~ Short Story ~ In 'n Out  McCoy Tyner ~ When Sunny Gets Blue ~ Today and Tomorrow Lori Bell Quartet ~ Inner Urge ~ Recorda Me - Remembering Joe Henderson Nduduzo Makhathini ~ Water Spirits: Iyana ~ uNomkhubulwane Miroslav Vitous ~ I Will Tell Him On You ~ Infinite Search Weather Report ~ 125th Street Congress ~ Sweetnighter Charlie Haden ~ This Is Not America ~ Not In Our Name
    --------  
    59:58

From Jazz masters of past and present to emerging new artists performing modern jazz and fusion. No smooth jazz here!
