Episode Nov 10 2024

This week's show is an eclectic mix. It was recorded in the week following the elections and perhaps reflective of my emotions during this time. There is no real theme to the selections, and is music I have been listening to recently. Artist ~ Name ~ Album Joe Henderson ~ Short Story ~ In 'n Out McCoy Tyner ~ When Sunny Gets Blue ~ Today and Tomorrow Lori Bell Quartet ~ Inner Urge ~ Recorda Me - Remembering Joe Henderson Nduduzo Makhathini ~ Water Spirits: Iyana ~ uNomkhubulwane Miroslav Vitous ~ I Will Tell Him On You ~ Infinite Search Weather Report ~ 125th Street Congress ~ Sweetnighter Charlie Haden ~ This Is Not America ~ Not In Our Name