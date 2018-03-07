New Turnstile, New Pulp, New BrooklynVegan Podcast (Hello, World!)

The first episode of BrooklynVegan's new BV Weekly is here. Every Friday morning Dave and Andrew will be discussing the week's music news, new albums, new songs, and more, and with this episode falling on the release day of Turnstile and Pulp's highly-anticipated new albums, we spend the bulk of this episode talking about those. Also featured in this episode: Little Simz, Wednesday, Grizzly Bear, Alex G, For Your Health, McKinley Dixon, Miley Cyrus, and more. Find us at https://www.brooklynvegan.com/ for much more Shop: https://shop.brooklynvegan.com/ ** Credits: BV Weekly is brought to you by the long-running music publication BrooklynVegan, created and hosted by Dave Levine and Andrew Sacher Theme song by Joseph D’Agostino (Empty Country, Cymbals Eat Guitars) Co-produced by Kevin Duffel