Cody Canada

A can't-miss episode with the legend himself, Cody Canada. Ahead of their sold-out reunion shows in Oklahoma and Texas, the former Cross Canadian Ragweed frontman stops by the podcast to talk about what led them to finally get the band back together and how that all came to be, being a huge part of the rise of the Red Dirt scene when they were coming up, his career in music after Ragweed ended, raising kids who have the music bug and much more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.