A can't-miss episode with the legend himself, Cody Canada. Ahead of their sold-out reunion shows in Oklahoma and Texas, the former Cross Canadian Ragweed frontman stops by the podcast to talk about what led them to finally get the band back together and how that all came to be, being a huge part of the rise of the Red Dirt scene when they were coming up, his career in music after Ragweed ended, raising kids who have the music bug and much more.
57:17
Colby Acuff
Colby Acuff joins the podcast to talk about learning how to write songs from a young age and growing up in Idaho, the process of putting together an album, making his Grand Ole Opry debut, his passion for fly fishing and much more.
58:30
Ole 60
Brought to you by our friends at Ammunition Whiskey, Ole 60 frontman Jacob Young stops by the podcast to talk about their song "Thoughts Of You" blowing up on TikTok, his upbringing in Owensboro, Kentucky, where his musical inspirations come from, the band's live shows, life on the road and much more.
58:15
Sterling Elza
Up-and-comer Sterling Elza joins the podcast to talk about making his first album, breaking into the Texas music scene, some of his rock influences and other musical influences and much more.
22:51
Brooks & Dunn
Brought to you by Browning, legends Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn stop by the podcast ahead of releasing their 'Reboot II' album this Friday to talk about the new project, life before they became a massively successful country group, important advice from Merle Haggard about why they needed to stick together as a duo, some of their musical influences and much more.
A podcast by Whiskey Riff for the country fan. On 'Whiskey Riff Raff' buckle up for an unfiltered and unapologetic take on country music, life, sports, and all the craziness that comes with it. Laugh with us. Rant with us. Drink with us.