Club Hits #5 - Best Shuffle Dance Pop Mix
Tracklist: I'm Good (Blue) - David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Carlos Martinez I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney Houston, Leanh, Robson Alves Alien Superstar - Beyoncé, Lourenzo Bloody Mary - Lady Gaga, Rafael Barreto Breaking Me - Topic, A7S, Rafael Barreto, Alliro Flowers - Miley Cyrus, Leanh Dreams - David Guetta, MORTEN, Lanie Gardner, Thiago Antony
5/3/2023
29:59
Greatest Disco Songs Party Mix (Nu Disco)
Tracklist: Bad Girls - Gary Tuohy Never Can Say Goodbye - Sean Finn, Culum Frea, Block & Crown I Will Survive - Block & Crown, Culum Frea So Many Men, So Little Time - DJ Blackstone, Stev Dive, Alba Kras Automatic Lover - Ministry Of Funk I'm Coming Out - Culum Frea , Block & Crown Funky Town - ACRAZE Stayin Alive - W.O.L.F.
4/19/2023
30:29
Pop Party #6 - Toshi’s Private Playlist :: Dance Music Mix
Tracklist: Die For You - The Weeknd, Ariana Grande Enough To Drink - Sam Feldt, Cate Downey My Head & My Heart - Ava Max Bad For Me - Meghan Trainor, Teddy Swims Sexual - Shab Trustfall - P!nk Loser - Charlie Puth Regardless - RAYE, Rudimental
4/5/2023
30:23
Pop Party #5 - Toshi’s Private Playlist :: Dance Music Mix
Tracklist: Flowers - Miley Cyrus, DJ Dark Real Man - Behani , Ne-Yo, DJ Boris Accelerate - Chrisina Aguilera, Dicey, Faraoh Black People Pleaser - Cat Burns, Tee Dee Drinkee - Sofi Tukker, Vintage Culture, John Summit Cool Girl - Tove Lo, Nora En Pure Take My Breath, The Weeknd , Tennebreck
3/22/2023
30:05
Club Hits #4 - Remixes of Popular Songs 2023 (Pop, Tribal, House)
Tracklist: All By Myself - Alok, Sigala, Ellie Goulding, Enrry Senna Enjoy The Silence - Depeche Mode, Joao Lemon Crazy - Seal, Fabricio SAN About Damn Time - Lizzo, Las Bibas From Vizcaya, Rafael Dutra Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Shakira, Bizarrap Hallucinate - Dua Lipa Space - Becky Hill, Lourenzo Rude Boy - Rihanna, Alan Capetillo
Get ready to dance with the Dance Club Podcast, a popular pop dance music mix that will have you moving and grooving to high-energy tracks both old and new. Originally started by DJ Toshi Tyler in his bedroom, this podcast has exploded in popularity, becoming one of the most beloved and well-known dance music mixes out there. With drop-dead gorgeous rhythms and beats that capture the essence of the club scene, the Dance Club Podcast is the perfect choice for anyone who loves to party and wants to keep the energy high. So put on your dancing shoes and tune in for a non-stop dance party that you won't want to miss!