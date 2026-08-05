I don't do a Pride mix every year, but this one felt worth making. Lately it seems like we're constantly being told what separates us instead of what brings us together. Maybe that's why I've always been drawn to dance music. For all its different sounds, scenes, and generations, it has a way of bringing people into the same room and reminding us we're not that different after all. Some of my favorite nights out weren't about who was there or where they came from. It was that feeling when a great song comes on and everyone reacts at the same time. For a few hours, the noise fades into the background and all that's left is the music. That's the spirit behind this mix. Wherever you're listening from, thanks for being here. Everybody's invited. Turn it up.

Tracklist

hate that i made you – Ariana Grande

Bring Your Love – Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

Sunglasses At Night – Corey Hart

Everybody's Free – Rozalla

Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' – Michael Jackson

Diamonds – Rihanna

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

We R Who We R – Kesha

Nasty – Tinashe

bad idea right? – Olivia Rodrigo

Stateside – PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson

Free – Ultra Naté