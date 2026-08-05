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Dance Club Podcast ®
DJ Toshi Tyler :: Vocal Pop Electronic House Music
Latest episode
315 episodes
- Every mix has its own personality, and this week's starts the moment you press play. I wanted the opening to feel like you're walking into the club, hearing the music before you even step inside, and knowing you're exactly where you want to be.
From there, it's all about House and Tech House. Rolling basslines, timeless grooves, and records that keep the energy moving without ever trying too hard. Featuring music from Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Honey Dijon, Bob Sinclar, Ronnie Spiteri, Thom Brown, David Lowe, Alexa Perl, and more, EP317 is all about getting lost in the rhythm.
Sometimes all you need is the right groove.
Welcome back to my house.
Tracklist
ID – DJ Toshi Tyler
Bring Your Love – Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Honey Dijon
Deep In My Soul – Alexa Perl
The Underground – Oxylion & Danger
Hypnotised – Deophonik
House Music Baby – Zsak, Milton Shadow
You Want It – David Lowe
How Does It Feel – Fezzo, Dubdogz, Zaark
Keep On Walking – Mirko & Meex
Give Me House – Thom Brown, Stuart Brian, Crazibiza
Time Fiction – Saraga
Lover You – Lucas Rotela, YVER, Javi Reina
Give It To Me – Juos
Nowhere – Ronnie Spiteri
I Feel For You – Bob Sinclar
- Get ready for another nonstop ride through the world of tech house as TOSHI TYLER mixes together fresh club cuts from Matroda, San Pacho, Mark Knight, Wh0, Simon Doty, Sasson, Jamy Nox, Papa Marlin, GW Harrison, and more. Packed with infectious grooves, driving basslines, and hands-in-the-air energy, this mix is built for late nights, long drives, workouts, and dance floors. Turn it up, hit play, and enjoy the ride.
Tracklist
Superstar – Sasson, Jamy Nox
Here We Go Again – Constanza Pucheta
So Hot! – Jake Bleu, Edris Omar
Take Time – BE.LOW
Corazon Latiendo – Giovanni Nuñez
Desire – Ms. Unicorn
My Life Is A Disco (In The Mix) – MIXMASTERS, Mellizos
Dancing Moments – Papa Marlin
Feels Good – GW Harrison
No Sleep – Simon Doty
Feel Alright – Matroda, San Pacho, AFTER MIDNIGHT
333 – Matteo Quezada, Renato
Clap Your Hands – Mark Knight, Wh0
- The lights are on, the BPM is up, and summer nights are calling. TOSHI TYLER brings a nonstop mix of high-energy Euro dance anthems, uplifting vocals, and feel-good club favorites from start to finish. Turn it up and enjoy the ride.
Tracklist
Midnight Sun, Girls Trip – Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress
Desire – Dimension, Sub Focus
Voyage Voyage – Klaas, Rocco, Michael Roman
I Swear – Mila Falls, Josh Hunter
Hot N Cold – Mazza, Klaas, Michael Roman
Party Like It's 99 – Jimmy Clash, Dirty Signal
Les Dangereux – Reinier Zonneveld, Kiki Solvej
All Night – Ceres, Paradigm, Lavinia
Insomnia – Restricted, NIKSTER
Every Time I Touch You – Mondello'G, Distrion, Sarah De Warren
Rock My Body – R3HAB, Inna, Sash!
- I don't do a Pride mix every year, but this one felt worth making. Lately it seems like we're constantly being told what separates us instead of what brings us together. Maybe that's why I've always been drawn to dance music. For all its different sounds, scenes, and generations, it has a way of bringing people into the same room and reminding us we're not that different after all. Some of my favorite nights out weren't about who was there or where they came from. It was that feeling when a great song comes on and everyone reacts at the same time. For a few hours, the noise fades into the background and all that's left is the music. That's the spirit behind this mix. Wherever you're listening from, thanks for being here. Everybody's invited. Turn it up.
Tracklist
hate that i made you – Ariana Grande
Bring Your Love – Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
Sunglasses At Night – Corey Hart
Everybody's Free – Rozalla
Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' – Michael Jackson
Diamonds – Rihanna
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
We R Who We R – Kesha
Nasty – Tinashe
bad idea right? – Olivia Rodrigo
Stateside – PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson
Free – Ultra Naté
- This week's set features music from Calvin Harris, MK, Meduza, ANOTR, David Guetta and more. A mix of house grooves, big vocals and a few records that instantly put me in a good mood. If you're having one of those nights where you're not quite ready to go home yet, turn it up and enjoy the ride.
Tracklist
Blessing Lady – Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas, Modjo
I'm Every Woman – Jon Van Dee
Your Love – Edmondsski, A17N
Zone – MK, Poppy Baskcomb
No Sleep – Meduza
Turn Up The Bass – Tyree Cooper, Alesso, Joa
Boom Boom – Matt Sassari, CHRSTPHR
Music Is The Answer (Dancin' And Prancin') – Jesus Fernandez, Karl8, Andrea Monta
Let's Go – David Guetta, Tom Enzy, Juany Bravo, Sami Brielle
JRND – Adne
Collateral Effect – Igor Zanga
Move – Owen Andrews
Just The Way You Are – Milky, David Guetta
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About Dance Club Podcast ®
Launched from TOSHI TYLER's bedroom in 2012, Dance Club Podcast has grown into a journey through the world of dance music. Discover rising stars, hidden gems, and today's hottest producers alongside fresh releases, club favorites, and future anthems. Whether you're driving, working out, getting ready for a night out, or simply looking for your next favorite track, there's always something new waiting to be discovered.Podcast website
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