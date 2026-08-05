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Dance Club Podcast ®

DJ Toshi Tyler :: Vocal Pop Electronic House Music
MusicMusic Commentary
Dance Club Podcast ®
Latest episode

315 episodes

  • Dance Club Podcast ®

    Welcome Back To My House

    07/24/2026 | 43 mins.
    Every mix has its own personality, and this week's starts the moment you press play. I wanted the opening to feel like you're walking into the club, hearing the music before you even step inside, and knowing you're exactly where you want to be.
    From there, it's all about House and Tech House. Rolling basslines, timeless grooves, and records that keep the energy moving without ever trying too hard. Featuring music from Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Honey Dijon, Bob Sinclar, Ronnie Spiteri, Thom Brown, David Lowe, Alexa Perl, and more, EP317 is all about getting lost in the rhythm.
    Sometimes all you need is the right groove.
    Welcome back to my house.
    Tracklist
    ID – DJ Toshi Tyler
    Bring Your Love – Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Honey Dijon
    Deep In My Soul – Alexa Perl
    The Underground – Oxylion & Danger
    Hypnotised – Deophonik
    House Music Baby – Zsak, Milton Shadow
    You Want It – David Lowe
    How Does It Feel – Fezzo, Dubdogz, Zaark
    Keep On Walking – Mirko & Meex
    Give Me House – Thom Brown, Stuart Brian, Crazibiza
    Time Fiction – Saraga
    Lover You – Lucas Rotela, YVER, Javi Reina
    Give It To Me – Juos
    Nowhere – Ronnie Spiteri
    I Feel For You – Bob Sinclar
  • Dance Club Podcast ®

    Groove Control • Tech House

    07/10/2026 | 31 mins.
    Get ready for another nonstop ride through the world of tech house as TOSHI TYLER mixes together fresh club cuts from Matroda, San Pacho, Mark Knight, Wh0, Simon Doty, Sasson, Jamy Nox, Papa Marlin, GW Harrison, and more. Packed with infectious grooves, driving basslines, and hands-in-the-air energy, this mix is built for late nights, long drives, workouts, and dance floors. Turn it up, hit play, and enjoy the ride.
    Tracklist
    Superstar – Sasson, Jamy Nox
    Here We Go Again – Constanza Pucheta
    So Hot! – Jake Bleu, Edris Omar
    Take Time – BE.LOW
    Corazon Latiendo – Giovanni Nuñez
    Desire – Ms. Unicorn
    My Life Is A Disco (In The Mix) – MIXMASTERS, Mellizos
    Dancing Moments – Papa Marlin
    Feels Good – GW Harrison
    No Sleep – Simon Doty
    Feel Alright – Matroda, San Pacho, AFTER MIDNIGHT
    333 – Matteo Quezada, Renato
    Clap Your Hands – Mark Knight, Wh0
  • Dance Club Podcast ®

    Euro Club Nights • Summer Session

    06/26/2026 | 30 mins.
    The lights are on, the BPM is up, and summer nights are calling. TOSHI TYLER brings a nonstop mix of high-energy Euro dance anthems, uplifting vocals, and feel-good club favorites from start to finish. Turn it up and enjoy the ride.
    Tracklist
    Midnight Sun, Girls Trip – Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress
    Desire – Dimension, Sub Focus
    Voyage Voyage – Klaas, Rocco, Michael Roman
    I Swear – Mila Falls, Josh Hunter
    Hot N Cold – Mazza, Klaas, Michael Roman
    Party Like It's 99 – Jimmy Clash, Dirty Signal
    Les Dangereux – Reinier Zonneveld, Kiki Solvej
    All Night – Ceres, Paradigm, Lavinia
    Insomnia – Restricted, NIKSTER
    Every Time I Touch You – Mondello'G, Distrion, Sarah De Warren
    Rock My Body – R3HAB, Inna, Sash!
  • Dance Club Podcast ®

    Everybody's Invited • Pride Mix 2026

    06/19/2026 | 34 mins.
    I don't do a Pride mix every year, but this one felt worth making. Lately it seems like we're constantly being told what separates us instead of what brings us together. Maybe that's why I've always been drawn to dance music. For all its different sounds, scenes, and generations, it has a way of bringing people into the same room and reminding us we're not that different after all. Some of my favorite nights out weren't about who was there or where they came from. It was that feeling when a great song comes on and everyone reacts at the same time. For a few hours, the noise fades into the background and all that's left is the music. That's the spirit behind this mix. Wherever you're listening from, thanks for being here. Everybody's invited. Turn it up.
    Tracklist
    hate that i made you – Ariana Grande 
    Bring Your Love – Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
    Sunglasses At Night – Corey Hart
    Everybody's Free – Rozalla
    Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' – Michael Jackson
    Diamonds – Rihanna
    Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
    We R Who We R – Kesha 
    Nasty – Tinashe
    bad idea right? – Olivia Rodrigo
    Stateside – PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson
    Free – Ultra Naté
  • Dance Club Podcast ®

    Boom Boom • Just The Way You Are

    06/12/2026 | 31 mins.
    This week's set features music from Calvin Harris, MK, Meduza, ANOTR, David Guetta and more. A mix of house grooves, big vocals and a few records that instantly put me in a good mood. If you're having one of those nights where you're not quite ready to go home yet, turn it up and enjoy the ride.
    Tracklist
    Blessing Lady – Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas, Modjo
    I'm Every Woman – Jon Van Dee
    Your Love – Edmondsski, A17N
    Zone – MK, Poppy Baskcomb
    No Sleep – Meduza
    Turn Up The Bass – Tyree Cooper, Alesso, Joa
    Boom Boom – Matt Sassari, CHRSTPHR
    Music Is The Answer (Dancin' And Prancin') – Jesus Fernandez, Karl8, Andrea Monta
    Let's Go – David Guetta, Tom Enzy, Juany Bravo, Sami Brielle
    JRND – Adne
    Collateral Effect – Igor Zanga
    Move – Owen Andrews
    Just The Way You Are – Milky, David Guetta
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About Dance Club Podcast ®
Launched from TOSHI TYLER's bedroom in 2012, Dance Club Podcast has grown into a journey through the world of dance music. Discover rising stars, hidden gems, and today's hottest producers alongside fresh releases, club favorites, and future anthems. Whether you're driving, working out, getting ready for a night out, or simply looking for your next favorite track, there's always something new waiting to be discovered.
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