Who Is The Lizard King? w/ Chris Ryan and Sean Fennessey

If you're under the age of, say, 50, there's a good chance that your idea of The Doors is shaped as much by Oliver Stone's 1991 movie, and Val Kilmer's portrayal of Jim Morrison, as it is by the music of The Doors themselves. Today, a look at the movie, and other ways that pop culture has interpreted this great American rock band -- from The Simpsons to Wayne's World and more. Our guests are Chris Ryan and Sean Fennessey of The Ringer -- check out their word on The Big Picture, The Watch, The Rewatchables, and more! Really?? The Doors? is produced by Noah Chernin, Jody Avirgan, and Ian Wheeler of Talkhouse. Production support from Jake Bowman and Keenan Kush. Special thanks to our sponsor, ⁠Bootleg⁠. Be sure to check out ⁠Naomi’s work⁠ at The New Yorker and their podcast ⁠Critics At Large⁠. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices