Things Fall Apart

In this episode we arrive at The Roots' breakthrough album 1999's Things Fall Apart. With the success of the single and video for What They Do positioning them for stardom they begin to put together the Philadelphia open mic scene that would attract talents like Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild and more for legendary jam sessions. Plus a superproducer from Detroit emerges as the guiding light for a new sound as Questlove is introduced to Dilla by way of a very expensive phone call. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices