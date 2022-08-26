Host Yung Miami (of City Girls' fame) welcomes the biggest names in Hip Hop and entertainment for wild and unfiltered conversations about their lives, careers, ... More
8: Trina Talks The Rap Game, Her Love Life, Being From Miami, The City Girls & More | Caresha Please
It's dripping diamonds on an all-new #CareshaPlease featuring Miami's own #Trina! #YungMiami and Trina discuss paying homage, the variety of female rappers today, Trina's confidence and her thoughts on changing her appearance, her current relationship status, and protecting her space.
1/20/2023
2:03:21
7: G Herbo Talks Living W/ PTSD, His Past Relationship, Fatherhood, His Career & More | Caresha Please
Yung Miami is back with all the smoke, on an-all new episode featuring G Herbo; discussing his "past trauma", the temptation to cheat and the act itself, being a 'City Boy Savage', and his legacy.
12/23/2022
1:11:54
6: Latto & Yung Miami On Women Empowerment, Her Relationship, Changing Her Name & More | Caresha Please
You know we’re coming with that BIG energy on Caresha Please that’s why it only made sense to have the biggest Latto on the new episode.
We’re getting to the smoke real bad and there’s no holding back. Latto is talking about her relationship & why she chooses to stay low-key with it, Women rappers supporting each other, her decision on changing her name & more.
9/23/2022
1:27:19
5: Yung Miami & Saweetie Talk Getting To The Bag, Quavo Break Up, Dating Type & More | Caresha Please
Yung Miami is back with an all-new episode of Caresha Please with the Icy Queen Saweetie as they talk all about their careers, leveling up, Saweetie’s break up with Quavo & how that affected her, their dating preferences & much more.
9/9/2022
51:02
4: Yung Miami & Megan Thee Stallion Talk 'Traumazine,' Dating Preferences, Sex & More | Caresha Please
The one & only Yung Miami is back with episode 4 of Caresha Please & this time she has the 'Houston Hottie' Megan Thee Stallion join in as she talks her new album 'Traumazine,' being from the South, tension among Women in the music industry & more.
Do Caresha & Meg go together?? 👀The two also express their sexual attraction to each other.
You won't want to miss the tea, tap in!
