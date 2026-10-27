Support REVOLT Podcast Network & Vote Surface Level Podcast For the 2026 Webby Award's Visit the link below and search Surface Level to vote today!



⁠https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2026/apps-software-immersive/app-excellence/accessibility-inclusion⁠



In this episode of Caresha Please, rapper NLE Choppa opens up about his journey from Memphis streets to music star, talking about everything from his controversial "Slut Me Out" video to his spiritual awakening. The 21-year-old artist gets real about his dating preferences for older women, his experiences as a father of two, and his passion for natural healing remedies, especially the BBL Concoction. Choppa shares intimate details about his sex life, mental health struggles, and the story behind his stage name, while addressing recent drama and his relationship with God. Listen now!