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19 episodes
Flo Milli On Dating A Taurus, Industry Secrets, Not Cooking For Her Man & More | Caresha Please12/06/2024 | 54 mins.Support REVOLT Podcast Network & Vote Surface Level Podcast For the 2026 Webby Award's Visit the link below and search Surface Level to vote today!
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In this episode of Caresha Please, Flo Milli opens up about her journey from Mobile, Alabama to becoming a viral sensation during the pandemic. She discusses getting famous through social media, her experience touring on Zoom, and how Beyoncé influenced her approach to privacy in the industry. Flo accidentally reveals she's dating a Taurus artist, shares her views on colorism in hip hop, and explains why therapy changed her life.
Antonio Brown Talks CTE Trauma, NFL Exit, Tom Brady, Trump, Fatherhood & More | Caresha Please11/22/2024 | 56 mins.Support REVOLT Podcast Network & Vote Surface Level Podcast For the 2026 Webby Award's Visit the link below and search Surface Level to vote today!
https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2026/apps-software-immersive/app-excellence/accessibility-inclusion
In this episode of #CareshaPlease, NFL star #AntonioBrown opens up about his journey from Miami's projects to NFL stardom and his awkward exit from the league. The conversation touches on everything from his relationship with Tom Brady, dating Keisha Cole, and his support for Donald Trump, to managing multiple baby mamas and filing for bankruptcy. Brown talks about rumors about his mental health, CTE concerns, and explains his viral moments, including walking off the field mid-game. The episode takes a turn when AB and #YungMiami express their mutual attraction, leading to… well you’ll see. Watch!
NLE Choppa On Sex Life, Dating Older Women, BBL Concoction, New Music & More | Caresha Please11/15/2024 | 1h 20 mins.Support REVOLT Podcast Network & Vote Surface Level Podcast For the 2026 Webby Award's Visit the link below and search Surface Level to vote today!
https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2026/apps-software-immersive/app-excellence/accessibility-inclusion
In this episode of Caresha Please, rapper NLE Choppa opens up about his journey from Memphis streets to music star, talking about everything from his controversial "Slut Me Out" video to his spiritual awakening. The 21-year-old artist gets real about his dating preferences for older women, his experiences as a father of two, and his passion for natural healing remedies, especially the BBL Concoction. Choppa shares intimate details about his sex life, mental health struggles, and the story behind his stage name, while addressing recent drama and his relationship with God. Listen now!
Mariah The Scientist On Dating, Rumors, College Life, Internet Hate & More | Caresha Please10/25/2024 | 56 mins.Support REVOLT Podcast Network & Vote Surface Level Podcast For the 2026 Webby Award's Visit the link below and search Surface Level to vote today!
https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2026/apps-software-immersive/app-excellence/accessibility-inclusion
On this special Halloween episode of Caresha Please, host Yung Miami aka Caresha Winfrey sits down with R&B star Mariah The Scientist or Kamala Harris for an intimate conversation. The two discuss everything from Mariah's struggles with insomnia and suicidal thoughts to her early days dating Lil Yachty and making music in college. Mariah also opens up about being an emotional person, protecting her craft in the music industry, growing up without much money, and her fears of having spoiled children.
Boosie On Instagram Drama, Child Support, Parenting, Music Career & More | Caresha Please10/11/2024 | 46 mins.In this wild episode of #CareshaPlease, #Boosie opens up about his journey through the music industry and personal life. From discussing his multiple Instagram bans to child support issues, Boosie doesn't hold back. He talks about his movie making ventures, mental health struggles, and very controversial views on all topics. He also dives into his Southern Baptist upbringing and how it shapes his worldview today.
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About Caresha Please
Host Yung Miami (of City Girls' fame) welcomes the biggest names in Hip Hop and entertainment for wild and unfiltered conversations about their lives, careers, relationships, and much more. Caresha Brownlee (Yung Miami) is a famous singer, musician, entrepreneur, model, social media star, and Internet sensation from Miami, FL. She is sure to get people talking and bring some surprises with fun, no holds barred interviews.Podcast website
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