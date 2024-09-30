Powered by RND
Chicane Presents Sun:Sets

Podcast Chicane Presents Sun:Sets
Chicane
Tickets for Chicane’s very special symphonic performance of Far From The Maddening Crowds at the Royal Festival Hall in London, are on sale now: https://tix.to/...
  • Chicane Presents Sun:Sets Vol 515
    From the beach to the dancefloor... 1. Chicane - In The Waiting Room2. Underworld & John Murphy - Mercury3. Chicane - No Ordinary Morning (Thomas Datt Mix) 4. Soundtrack Selection: Chosen by Rob in SwanseaUnderworld - Slow Slippy (Chicane Edit) (Taken from the film Transpotting)5. Editors - Cold (UNKLE remix)6. Demayä - You Are (Extended Mix)7. Rampa, Adam Port & &ME - Say What (feat. chuala)8. anamē & Welt - It Can Be Better Now9. Jody Wisternoff, James Grant, PROFF & Takeshi Furukawa - Mui ft. Siobhan Wilson 10. anamē & Lydmor - Hero11. Chicane - Capricorn (Edit BPB Mix)12. David Forbes & Susie Ledge - In Your Arms13. Chicane - The Sleepless Year (DC Live mix)
    --------  
    1:00:02
  • Chicane Presents Sun:Sets Vol 514
    From the beach to the dancefloor... 1. Brian Eno & Fred again.. - Trying2. Coldplay - Sunrise3. Ben Böhmer - Hiding (feat. Lykke Li)4. Soundtrack Selection: Chosen by Hayley in NottinghamshireAmanda Lear - Follow Me (Taken from Chanel TV advert)5. Chicane - Trampolines (Alternate version) 6. The Church - Under the Milky Way7. Chicane - Hjoping8. Chicane - The Sun Will Come Again (DC Remix) 9. Chicane - Watching Over Me (Club Version) 10. GSEP & Rikki Sawyer - Pink Little Pig 11. Deep Dish - Say Hello (Deep Dish Goes Deep Extended Remix)12. mölly - Moving On 13. Henry Robin - Ngoro Ngoro (Extended Mix) [Hathor]
    --------  
    1:01:03
  • Chicane Presents Sun:Sets Vol 513
    Join Nick Chicane as he explores his latest album 'Trampolines', out today! [Listen now] https://music.apple.com/gb/album/trampolines/1775422364 Chicane - PrologueChicane - The Sleepless Year Chicane - Freefall (DC Remix)Chicane - PolystyreneChicane - Day OneChicane - The Sun Will Come AgainChicane - Watching Over Me Chicane - TrampolinesChicane - In The Waiting RoomChicane - FreefallChicane - The Yeah Yeah Yeah SongChicane - Love Love LoveChicane - Epilogue
    --------  
    1:00:57
  • Chicane Presents Sun:Sets Vol 512
    From the beach to the dancefloor... 1. Tony Anderson - Further Up, Further In 2. Olafur Arnaulds - Only the Winds (Ryan Davis' A Letter From Far Away Variation)3. Chicane - The Sun Will Come Again (DC Remix) (World exclusive) 4. Vincenzo Lamagna - Love Duet I 5. U.N.K.L.E - Reign6. Chicane - LouBeeLou7. Martin Roth - Beautiful Life (Original Mix) 8. Chicane - Some Might Say 9. Jean Michel Jarre - Zoolookologie 10. Tinlicker - Soon You’ll Be Gone (feat. Thomas Oliver)11. Solarstone & Farius - Barton Springs (Extended Mix) 12. 4 Strings - Into the Night
    --------  
    1:00:15
  • Chicane Presents Sun:Sets Vol 511
    From the beach to the dancefloor... 1. Jonsi & Alex - Happiness 2. Liam Thomas - Nobody3. Doublé - The Captain of Her Heart (Special Long Version)4. Erasure - Always 5. Chicane - The Sun Will Come Again (World Exclusive) 6. DJ San feat. Ava Silver - All Gone7. Jako Diaz & MØØNE - Cabin Fever8. Digital Department - Turgoyak9. Maratone & E.V Palmer - Sky Falls Down10. Chicane - Nineteen Eighty Five LIVE 202411. Deadmau5 - Polaris
    --------  
    1:00:31

About Chicane Presents Sun:Sets

