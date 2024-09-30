Chicane Presents Sun:Sets Vol 512

From the beach to the dancefloor... 1. Tony Anderson - Further Up, Further In 2. Olafur Arnaulds - Only the Winds (Ryan Davis' A Letter From Far Away Variation)3. Chicane - The Sun Will Come Again (DC Remix) (World exclusive) 4. Vincenzo Lamagna - Love Duet I 5. U.N.K.L.E - Reign6. Chicane - LouBeeLou7. Martin Roth - Beautiful Life (Original Mix) 8. Chicane - Some Might Say 9. Jean Michel Jarre - Zoolookologie 10. Tinlicker - Soon You’ll Be Gone (feat. Thomas Oliver)11. Solarstone & Farius - Barton Springs (Extended Mix) 12. 4 Strings - Into the Night