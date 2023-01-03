Chewing the Gristle with Greg Koch

Luther Dickinson
North Mississippi Allstars' frontman Luther Dickinson is a great guitar player, musician, and human being! Greg and Luther talk about their recent appearance together with the Allman Family Revival, his influences, Luther and Cody's famous father, producer Jim Dickinson, 80s rock, slide guitar, and all kinds of other fun gristle. Dig it!2:25 - Luther's time touring with the Allman Betts band, how he linked up with The Revival, and growing up an old (music) soul11:17 - Growing up with a musically iconic father, distinguishing the differences between styles of play over the years, and integrating different influences21:25 - Luther's transition from Memphis to Nashville, Luther's work as a producer, and Luther's favorite guitars28:32 - Guitar fever33:22 - The Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, and the legacy of improvisation44:19 - 1984 - the year of Van Halen, Purple Rain, Greg's wet toe into Hair Metal, and missing out on quality greatness over the years54:04 - Derek Trucks, Sonny Landreth, and a thick conversation on slide guitar70:44 - The inspiration of 'the random element' of playing guitar, and grooving on the upbeats78:27 - The last days of Hendrix, and the favorite songs to play on guitarTotal Length: 96:10