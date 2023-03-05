That’s How I Remember It is a podcast that examines the connection between memory and creativity. Each episode will feature a discussion between Craig Finn and ... More
Hanif Abdurraqib
Hanif Abdurraqib is my guest on this episode of That's How I Remember It. Hanif is the author of two poetry collections and three non-fiction books, all of which have garnered critical acclaim and awards. We spoke a lot about his most recent book 2021’s A Little Devil in America as well as touring as an author, discovering MTV, dancing in school, "Don’t Stop Believing," geographic memory, and much much more. Great talk, was thrilled to have Hanif join me. Lots more coming up, please listen and subscribe.
4/26/2023
52:26
Bill Hader
Bill Hader is my guest on this episode of That's How I Remember It. Bill is an incredibly talented actor, writer, director. Barry, the show that Bill created and stars in, has just entered its fourth and final season, so we talked a lot about that. But we also spoke of Frank Zappa, late night movies, memorizing lines, being a PA on films, playing the same character for 4 seasons, the initial idea for Barry, and so much more. Huge thanks to Bill Hader for joining me here. We’ve got even more great guests coming up, so please listen and subscribe.
4/19/2023
47:47
Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats)
Eric D. Johnson is my guest on the newest episode of That's How I Remember It. Eric is the singer, songwriter and principal of the band The Fruit Bats, and also a member of modern folk supergroup Bonny Light Horseman. The Fruit Bats are releasing their 10th studio album this week titled A River Running To Your Heart. We talked about that as well as the first Boston album, writing songs as therapy, anxiety dreams about shows, and how every audience is a unique organism. Big thanks to Eric for joining me here. Please listen and subscribe, lots more to come here in the future.
4/12/2023
54:57
Karly Hartzman (Wednesday)
Karly Hartzman is my guest on this episode of That's How I Remember It. Karly is the singer and songwriter of the great band Wednesday, who are releasing their fantastic album Rat Saw God this week. We talked about this record, her interesting way of pulling details into songs, building monuments, being Southern, race car drivers, How To With John Wilson, and much much more. Huge thanks to Karly for joining, please listen and subscribe as there are lots more great guests coming up.
4/5/2023
45:32
Laura Stevenson
Laura Stevenson is my guest on this week’s That's How I Remember It. Laura is a wildly talented songwriter and singer. I’ve been lucky enough to do a few tours with her. This year, she’s celebrating the 10 year anniversary of her album Wheel, and will be touring this spring. We talked about the making of that record and who she was at that time, but also: her memory of physical spaces, regretting excessive overdubs, Basia, Love is Blind and much more. Big thanks to Laura for joining me. Tons of great stuff coming up, please listen and subscribe.
That’s How I Remember It is a podcast that examines the connection between memory and creativity. Each episode will feature a discussion between Craig Finn and one creator — a musician, author, filmmaker, etc. — about the role that memory plays in their art. These conversations will reveal the different ways each creator synthesizes their remembered life experiences to tell stories about themselves and the world we live in. This podcast is not a nostalgia trip, but rather an exciting conversation about storytelling, process, and the desire to create art that reflects the world the artist has experienced. That’s How I Remember It is co-produced and distributed by Talkhouse.