In this episode of the We Built Different Podcast, host DERRICK T LEWIS interviews Fade Dresto, an emerging indie artist. They discuss Fade Dresto's journey over the past four and a half years, focusing on personal growth, the psychological approach to music, and the impact of life experiences on his artistry. Fade Dresto shares insights on the importance of authenticity in music, the sacrifices required for success, and the duality of his identity as both an artist and an individual. The conversation highlights the significance of self-expression and the role of pain in creativity, culminating in Fade Dresto's reflections on his music and the audience's interpretation of it.



