Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsMusicThe Manager's Playbook
Listen to The Manager's Playbook in the App
Listen to The Manager's Playbook in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Manager's Playbook

Podcast The Manager's Playbook
The Manager's Playbook
Hosted by Mauricio Ruiz, a music industry executive of 15 years, The Manager's Playbook is your essential podcast for insights into the music industry. Whether ...
Music

Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • The Manager’s Playbook 019: Chris Anokute – Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea, Bebe Rexha, Muni Long, Rihanna, Album Creation, A&R, Gatekeepers, Market Share, Pay-to-Play, Fake Streams, Industry Secrets
    In this episode of The Manager’s Playbook, we sit down with Chris Anokute, the industry veteran behind the success of Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea, Bebe Rexha, and Muni Long. As a former major label A&R and artist developer, Chris pulls back the curtain on what it really takes to break an artist—from album creation to the hidden power plays that shape careers.We dive into the realities of artist development, the role of gatekeepers, and the controversial world of pay-to-play in the music industry. Chris shares insider secrets on how labels manufacture success, the impact of streaming manipulation, and why some artists make it while others get left behind. Whether you're an artist, manager, or just a fan of the business, this episode is packed with raw, unfiltered insights into the music industry's inner workings.Tune in now to hear the truth behind hit records and the strategies that shape global superstars.Shoutout to our sponsor: Forever FanIf you're an artist, manager, or label, stop leaving money on the table. Forever Fan is the ultimate CRM built for the music industry—helping you communicate directly with fans via text and email, track engagement, and optimize campaigns so your biggest supporters never miss a release, tour, or merch drop.Major artists and rising stars alike are already using Forever Fan to sell more tickets, push more streams, and drive real fan loyalty. Ready to level up your fan engagement?Check out Forever Fan today: ForeverFanMusic.com#ForeverFan #FanEngagement #MusicMarketing #TheManagersPlaybook
    --------  
    2:10:52
  • The Manager’s Playbook 018: Rachelle Jean-Louis – Behind Victoria Monét’s Success, Artist Development, Breaking Barriers & The Business of Artist Management
    From Underdog to Superstar: The Unfiltered Truth About Artist Management with Rachelle Jean-LouisWhat does it really take to break an artist into the mainstream? Rachelle Jean-Louis, manager of Victoria Monét, reveals the grit, strategy, and relentless hustle behind one of music’s most inspiring come-ups.From navigating industry gatekeepers to fighting for well-earned recognition, Rachelle takes us inside the high-stakes world of artist management—where every decision can make or break a career. She shares the setbacks, sacrifices, and defining moments that shaped Victoria’s journey, leading to Grammy nominations, the ‘Jaguar’ era, and the cultural phenomenon of ‘On My Mama.’This is more than just a conversation—it’s an inside look at the unglamorous grind behind success. If you’ve ever wondered what it really takes to build an artist’s legacy, hit play now.
    --------  
    2:14:50
  • Inside the Playbook: Chip Sutherland on The One Person EVERY Recording Artist Needs
    Chip Sutherland, Co-Author of ‘All You Need To Know About The Music Business’ Canadian Edition, Top Music Lawyer and Artist Manager to Feist (yes, he’s both a lawyer & manager) gives his take on today's business and the one person every recording artist needs.Listen to the full episode here -Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/episode/2nzVDnlBIGJF98N3hctHsuWatch the Episodes On Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@managersplaybook
    --------  
    6:17
  • Inside the Playbook: Chip Sutherland on an Artist's First Step - Manager or Lawyer?
    Chip Sutherland, Co-Author of ‘All You Need To Know About The Music Business’ Canadian Edition, Top Music Lawyer and Artist Manager to Feist (yes, he’s both a lawyer & manager) gives his take on today's business and how it's INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT to explore the crucial roles of a recording artist manager and a music lawyer in navigating the music industry successfully. Listen to the full episode here -Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/episode/2nzVDnlBIGJF98N3hctHsuWatch the Episodes On Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@managersplaybook
    --------  
    7:55
  • Inside the Playbook: Chip Sutherland on All You Need To Know About The Music Business
    Chip Sutherland, Co-Author of ‘All You Need To Know About The Music Business’ Canadian Edition, Top Music Lawyer and Artist Manager to Feist (yes, he’s both a lawyer & manager) gives his take on today's business.Listen to the full episode here -Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/episode/2nzVDnlBIGJF98N3hctHsuWatch the Episodes On Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@managersplaybook
    --------  
    10:07

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About The Manager's Playbook

Hosted by Mauricio Ruiz, a music industry executive of 15 years, The Manager's Playbook is your essential podcast for insights into the music industry. Whether you're an artist, aspiring manager, music industry professional, or just passionate about the behind-the-scenes of the music business, this podcast is for you. Mauricio brings you in-depth interviews with top artist managers, entertainment lawyers, and other industry execs. Each episode is packed with valuable tips, real-world experiences, and expert advice to help you navigate the complexities of the music business.
Podcast website

Listen to The Manager's Playbook, New Rory & MAL and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/21/2025 - 5:12:44 PM