The Manager’s Playbook 019: Chris Anokute – Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea, Bebe Rexha, Muni Long, Rihanna, Album Creation, A&R, Gatekeepers, Market Share, Pay-to-Play, Fake Streams, Industry Secrets

In this episode of The Manager's Playbook, we sit down with Chris Anokute, the industry veteran behind the success of Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea, Bebe Rexha, and Muni Long. As a former major label A&R and artist developer, Chris pulls back the curtain on what it really takes to break an artist—from album creation to the hidden power plays that shape careers.We dive into the realities of artist development, the role of gatekeepers, and the controversial world of pay-to-play in the music industry. Chris shares insider secrets on how labels manufacture success, the impact of streaming manipulation, and why some artists make it while others get left behind. Whether you're an artist, manager, or just a fan of the business, this episode is packed with raw, unfiltered insights into the music industry's inner workings.Tune in now to hear the truth behind hit records and the strategies that shape global superstars.Shoutout to our sponsor: Forever FanIf you're an artist, manager, or label, stop leaving money on the table. Forever Fan is the ultimate CRM built for the music industry—helping you communicate directly with fans via text and email, track engagement, and optimize campaigns so your biggest supporters never miss a release, tour, or merch drop.Major artists and rising stars alike are already using Forever Fan to sell more tickets, push more streams, and drive real fan loyalty. Ready to level up your fan engagement?Check out Forever Fan today: ForeverFanMusic.com