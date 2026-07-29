TL’s Road House welcomes multi-platinum country rocker Brantley Gilbert back in the studio for this week’s episode! Fresh off the release of his eighth studio album, Sins of the Father, Brantley sits down with Tracy for a real-talk kind of conversation about the stories behind the tracks and the new season of life he’s in now. From the lessons he’s learned during the highs and lows of his career to navigating the challenges of fatherhood, Brantley opens up about the mistakes he’s made, the growth that came from them and how those experiences have influenced his latest music. As Brantley reflects on his journey, he and Tracy discuss the moments that have shaped them into the men, fathers and artists they are today. And of course, no episode of TL’s Road House is complete without a few crazy stories about their wildest fan encounters and rowdiest rockstar antics that only happen out on the road.