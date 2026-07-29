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123 episodes
- TL’s Road House welcomes multi-platinum country rocker Brantley Gilbert back in the studio for this week’s episode! Fresh off the release of his eighth studio album, Sins of the Father, Brantley sits down with Tracy for a real-talk kind of conversation about the stories behind the tracks and the new season of life he’s in now. From the lessons he’s learned during the highs and lows of his career to navigating the challenges of fatherhood, Brantley opens up about the mistakes he’s made, the growth that came from them and how those experiences have influenced his latest music. As Brantley reflects on his journey, he and Tracy discuss the moments that have shaped them into the men, fathers and artists they are today. And of course, no episode of TL’s Road House is complete without a few crazy stories about their wildest fan encounters and rowdiest rockstar antics that only happen out on the road.
- Chandler Walters brings the energy to a new episode of TL’s Road House! The GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter has been out on the road with Tracy this summer and recently stopped by the studio to fill us in on the whirlwind start to his career. Before he was sharing stages with some of country music’s biggest names, Chandler grew up playing guitar in church and booking gigs at local bars in Marietta, Georgia. The multi-faceted artist looks back on teaching himself to play steel guitar, catching ERNEST’s attention through social media and the songwriting opportunities that followed, including co-writing Post Malone’s 5x Platinum No. 1 single “I Had Some Help.” Don’t miss out on the fun as Tracy and Chandler bond over the days when they were barely scraping by, the value of genuine friendships in the industry and their shared passion for keeping country music real.
- Jamey Johnson stops by TL’s Road House for a thoughtful conversation with Tracy Lawrence about songwriting, the evolving country music industry and staying true to yourself through every season of life. Jamey reflects on how his perspective has changed over the years, from his approach to writing songs and making records to redefining what success means to him. The two also share stories from their early days in Nashville, discuss the lasting influence of country music legends like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and George Jones, and the importance of giving back through charitable work. As Tracy gets ready to join Jamey for his upcoming birthday celebration at the Grand Ole Opry, the two longtime friends look back on the experiences that have shaped their careers and the values that continue to guide them today.
- This week on TL’s Road House, Tracy Lawrence catches up with country artist Frank Ray to talk about life’s unexpected turns, his personal faith journey and finding purpose through every chapter along the way. Frank shares what it was like balancing a career in law enforcement with his growing passion for music and the transition to pursuing country music full time. The two also touch on family life, mental health, social media and the importance of staying grounded while chasing big dreams. Hear more in this uplifting conversation as Frank opens up about what matters most to him and the impact he hopes to make through his music.
- It’s Pardi time on this week’s episode of TL’s Road House. Jon Pardi sits down with Tracy Lawrence for a conversation that traces his path from Northern California to Nashville and the experiences that helped build his career. Before hits like “Head Over Boots” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor,” Jon was playing bars with his college band, which led him to make the move to Music City in 2008. In this episode, he shares the lessons he’s learned about building relationships and the ins and outs of the music business that havehelped him find his place as an artist. Tracy and Jon also discuss life offstage, from hunting and ranch projects to sobriety and finding balance after years spent on the road. Listen in for a can’t miss episode with one of country music’s most recognizable voices.
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About TL's Road House
Country music icon, Tracy Lawrence, peels back the curtain from his 30+ year career in the industry with his new podcast “TL’s Road House.” Tracy will be joined by celebrity guests spanning the generations of Country music and a range of personalities across all industries as they share their unfiltered opinions through behind the scenes stories and unbarred topics. Step onto Tracy’s tour bus each week as he kicks off his debut season.Podcast website
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