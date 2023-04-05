Country music icon, Tracy Lawrence, peels back the curtain from his 30+ year career in the industry with his new podcast “TL’s Road House.” Tracy will be joined... More
Available Episodes
5 of 23
TL's Road House - Frank Ray
This week Tracy continues his Breakout Artist Spotlight Series with police officer turned Country music singer-songwriter, Frank Ray. With his energetic flare and blend of Latino/Americana, Frank is turning heads and particularly impressed Tracy with his live performance. Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, the pair discuss FRAY, Frank’s nonprofit mental health campaign that caters specifically to first responders and their mental wellness. Join in for some laughs, while learning all about one of Nashville’s hottest rising stars.
5/4/2023
1:10:16
TL's Road House - Charles Esten
This week Tracy welcomes actor, singer and songwriter Charles Esten on the bus to discuss the evolution of Nashville and how they’ve seen the city change over the years. Listen in as Charles, also known as Chip, explains his love for acting and finding dynamic roles to play like Deacon Claybourne and most recently Ward Cameron. Throughout their meaningful conversation, Charles even encourages and inspires Tracy to continue pursuing acting as a different creative outlet. If you loved the hit series Nashville or streaming sensation Outer Banks, you are going to love this insider episode!
4/26/2023
1:12:44
TL's Road House - Priscilla Block
Tracy kicks off his Breakout Artist Spotlight Series with one of his rowdiest episodes yet featuring ACM Nominated Priscilla Block, a skyrocketing artist who found viral success early on TikTok. As they discuss her career and how meeting Taylor Swift was the encouragement she needed to keep following her dreams since moving to Nashville 9 years ago, she also questions why people think females can’t sell just as much beer as male artists. With her overwhelming confidence and catchy music, she explains to Tracy how she is set on changing that stigma and is proud of the songs she is writing and the fanbase she has acquired. Have a cold one ready to join the stars as they shotgun a beer together in true Priscilla-style!
4/19/2023
58:34
TL's Road House - Easton Corbin
This week Tracy welcomes Easton Corbin to the bus and they discuss their long-time influences, including Merle Haggard and Hank Williams, and the impact they’ve had on their careers. Corbin recalls purchasing his first Haggard album and practicing his guitar licks when he was in the 6th grade. Proud of his new record, they consider the changing Country landscape and where he hopes his new music will fit in.
4/12/2023
34:35
TL's Road House - Conner Smith
Tune in as Tracy welcomes Conner Smith on the bus for an in-depth episode. The pair discuss how to face the challenges and temptations that inherently come along with being an artist. Conner explains how growing up in Nashville, he dreamed of being a songwriter and his journey to releasing music and touring with some of Country music’s biggest stars.
Country music icon, Tracy Lawrence, peels back the curtain from his 30+ year career in the industry with his new podcast “TL’s Road House.” Tracy will be joined by celebrity guests spanning the generations of Country music and a range of personalities across all industries as they share their unfiltered opinions through behind the scenes stories and unbarred topics. Step onto Tracy’s tour bus each week as he kicks off his debut season.