1 - Agnes Obel - Familiar (Sebastian Sellares Edit) /
2 - Daesmith & SOL7 - Grandma's Wisdom (Peter Makto Flying Grandma Remix) /
3 - Barych & Vadim Manko - Hernan /
4 - Rudra - Praanik (Diego Berrondo Remix) /
5 - Andy Arias - The Phrygiano /
6 - PAAX (Tulum) - Deep into the mountain /
7 - Erich Von Kollar - Vertical Maze /
8 - Hobin Rude, Nicolas Benedetti - Stand Up /
9 - Chris Cargo - Wide Eyed (Subandrio Remix) /
10 - Kamilo Sanclemente - Elixir (GMJ Remix) /
5/7/2023
Resident / Episode 625 / Apr 29 2023
1 - Tokumori - Starry Sky /
2 - Fonarev & Second Sine - Love Is Wise Hatred Is Foolish ( Luis Damora Remix) /
3 - Hot Since 82 - Sinnerman (Henrik Schwarz Dub) /
4 - ZAC - Savage /
5 - Romain Garcia - Windblows /
6 - Panayiotis Tassis - Emotions & Feelings (ft. Anna Loud) /
7 - Echomen - Truth (Freedo Mosho Edit) /
8 - Aquilia - Dreamstate (Freedo Mosho's LSG Edit) /
9 - BBE - Seven Days and One Week (Framewerk ) /
10 - Everything But The Girl - Nothing Left To Lose (Four Tet Remix) /
4/30/2023
Resident / Episode 624 / Apr 22 2023
1 - Hernan Cattaneo & Jody Barr - Clara's Dream /
2 - Mindlancholic - Lost In A Dream (Poli Siufi Remix) /
3 - MiraculuM - Constellation (Erich Von Kollar Remix) /
4 - Ruben Karapetyan - Frequency Formula /
5 - Jiminy Hop - Colatrix (Matter Remix) /
6 - Ramiro Drisdale - Search /
7 - Sebastian Busto - Witchcraft /
8 - Scanners - Shivver (Maxi Iborquiza Boot) /
9 - Âme & Mathew Jonson - Transmoderna (Baunder Club Edit) /
10 - Radio Slave - Strobe Queen /
4/23/2023
Resident / Episode 623 / Apr 15 2023
1 - Emma Vazquez - Florine /
2 - Paul Fonte - William's Wonder /
3 - Mattim - Rosa (Alan Cerra Remix) /
4 - Akiva - Irreversible (Hobin Rude) /
5 - Berni Turletti - Samana /
6 - Bodaishin - Koru Master /
7 - Luis Damora - In The Room /
8 - Maximo Gambini - Safari /
9 - Hyunji-A - Across Space And TIme /
10 - Kris Dur - Yaxkin /
4/16/2023
Resident / Episode 622 / Apr 08 2023
1 - Tim Points - Derailleur /
2 - Weird Sounding Dude - Edge Of The Ocean /
3 - Arnold T., Alain Pauwels - Cosmic Spices (Juan Ibanez Remix) /
4 - Arnold T., Alain Pauwels -Cosmic Spices (Hobin Rude Remix) /
5 - Hyunji-A - The Last Drop of Sun /
6 - Luciano Elvira- Law of Gravity /
7 - Poli Siufi - The Moon /
8 - Kevin Di Serna- Faro (Jonathan Kaspar Remix) /
9 - RYAN (CU) - MoonBeams /
10 - Eric Lune & Juan Sapia - Himalaya /
