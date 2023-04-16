Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Resident / Episode 626 / May 06 2023
    1 - Agnes Obel - Familiar (Sebastian Sellares Edit) /  2 - Daesmith & SOL7 - Grandma's Wisdom (Peter Makto Flying Grandma Remix) /  3 - Barych & Vadim Manko - Hernan /  4 - Rudra - Praanik (Diego Berrondo Remix) /  5 - Andy Arias - The Phrygiano /  6 - PAAX (Tulum) - Deep into the mountain /  7 - Erich Von Kollar - Vertical Maze /  8 - Hobin Rude, Nicolas Benedetti - Stand Up /  9 - Chris Cargo - Wide Eyed (Subandrio Remix) /  10 - Kamilo Sanclemente - Elixir (GMJ Remix) /  Download episode on MP3 (Right click, save link as...) Help me support NGO Alegría Intensiva, Hospital Clown, in Argentina. Donate now by clicking here!!! Donar desde Argentina haciendo click aquí!!!  
    5/7/2023
    1:03:31
  • Resident / Episode 625 / Apr 29 2023
    1 - Tokumori - Starry Sky /  2 - Fonarev & Second Sine - Love Is Wise Hatred Is Foolish ( Luis Damora Remix) /  3 - Hot Since 82 - Sinnerman (Henrik Schwarz Dub) /  4 - ZAC - Savage /  5 - Romain Garcia - Windblows /  6 - Panayiotis Tassis - Emotions & Feelings (ft. Anna Loud) /  7 - Echomen - Truth (Freedo Mosho Edit) /  8 - Aquilia - Dreamstate (Freedo Mosho's LSG Edit) /  9 - BBE - Seven Days and One Week (Framewerk ) /  10 - Everything But The Girl - Nothing Left To Lose (Four Tet Remix) /  Download episode on MP3 (Right click, save link as...) Help me support NGO Alegría Intensiva, Hospital Clown, in Argentina. Donate now by clicking here!!! Donar desde Argentina haciendo click aquí!!!  
    4/30/2023
    59:52
  • Resident / Episode 624 / Apr 22 2023
    1 - Hernan Cattaneo & Jody Barr - Clara's Dream /  2 - Mindlancholic - Lost In A Dream (Poli Siufi Remix) /  3 - MiraculuM - Constellation (Erich Von Kollar Remix) /  4 - Ruben Karapetyan - Frequency Formula /  5 - Jiminy Hop - Colatrix (Matter Remix) /  6 - Ramiro Drisdale - Search /  7 - Sebastian Busto - Witchcraft /  8 - Scanners - Shivver (Maxi Iborquiza Boot) /  9 - Âme & Mathew Jonson - Transmoderna (Baunder Club Edit) /  10 - Radio Slave - Strobe Queen /  Download episode on MP3 (Right click, save link as...) Help me support NGO Alegría Intensiva, Hospital Clown, in Argentina. Donate now by clicking here!!! Donar desde Argentina haciendo click aquí!!!  
    4/23/2023
    1:11:29
  • Resident / Episode 623 / Apr 15 2023
    1 - Emma Vazquez - Florine /  2 - Paul Fonte - William's Wonder /  3 - Mattim - Rosa (Alan Cerra Remix) /  4 - Akiva - Irreversible (Hobin Rude) /  5 - Berni Turletti - Samana /  6 - Bodaishin -  Koru Master /  7 - Luis Damora - In The Room /  8 - Maximo Gambini - Safari /  9 - Hyunji-A - Across Space And TIme /  10 - Kris Dur - Yaxkin /  Download episode on MP3 (Right click, save link as...) Help me support NGO Alegría Intensiva, Hospital Clown, in Argentina. Donate now by clicking here!!! Donar desde Argentina haciendo click aquí!!!  
    4/16/2023
    1:06:54
  • Resident / Episode 622 / Apr 08 2023
    1 - Tim Points - Derailleur /  2 - Weird Sounding Dude - Edge Of The Ocean /  3 - Arnold T., Alain Pauwels - Cosmic Spices (Juan Ibanez Remix) /  4 - Arnold T., Alain Pauwels -Cosmic Spices (Hobin Rude Remix) /  5 - Hyunji-A - The Last Drop of Sun /  6 - Luciano Elvira- Law of Gravity /  7 - Poli Siufi - The Moon /  8 - Kevin Di Serna- Faro (Jonathan Kaspar Remix) /  9 - RYAN (CU) - MoonBeams /  10 - Eric Lune & Juan Sapia - Himalaya /  Download episode on MP3 (Right click, save link as...) Help me support NGO Alegría Intensiva, Hospital Clown, in Argentina. Donate now by clicking here!!! Donar desde Argentina haciendo click aquí!!!  
    4/9/2023
    1:05:55

About Resident by Hernan Cattaneo

Hernan Cattaneo's podcast
