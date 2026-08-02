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Resident by Hernan Cattaneo

Hernan Cattaneo
Music
Resident by Hernan Cattaneo
Latest episode

797 episodes

  • Resident by Hernan Cattaneo

    Resident / Episode 795 / August 01 2026

    08/02/2026 | 59 mins.
    1 - Peace - Berlioz (Martin Serbali Remix)
    2 - Joaquín Salmain - Still In Love
    3 - Federico Cabrera & JP Mantero - Slight Gallop
    4 - Joaquín Salmain - Yunga
    5 - Gai Barone & Kasey Taylor - Mutations
    6 - Patch Park - The Bells Of Revolution
    7 - GABBE (AR) & Mateo Tapia - Noesis
    8 - Elliot Moriarty - Together
    9 - Tom Pavicich - Power Express
    10 - Ben Summers - Axis

    Download episode on MP3 (Right click, save link as...)



    Help me support NGO Alegría Intensiva, Hospital Clown, in Argentina.

    Donate now by clicking here!!!
    Donar desde Argentina haciendo click aquí!!!
  • Resident by Hernan Cattaneo

    Resident / Episode 794 / July 25 2026

    07/26/2026 | 59 mins.
    1 - Gai Barone - All I Need (Hernan Cattaneo & Mercurio Remix)
    2 - Eli Nissan - Empty Sky
    3 - Valdovinos - Always Ready (for love)
    4 - Valdovinos - Rebel
    5 - Jeremy Olander - Caravelle (MC Remix - Paul Deep Regroove)
    6 - Kasey Taylor - Kerfuffle
    7 - Jamie Stevens & Kasey Taylor - Hocu Pocu
    8 - Hobin Rude - Slow Escape (Rolasoul Remix)
    9 - Nick Stoynoff - Changement
    10 - Marsh - Beside

    Download episode on MP3 (Right click, save link as...)



    Help me support NGO Alegría Intensiva, Hospital Clown, in Argentina.

    Donate now by clicking here!!!
    Donar desde Argentina haciendo click aquí!!!
  • Resident by Hernan Cattaneo

    Resident / Episode 793 / July 18 2026

    07/19/2026 | 1h
    1 - Ula - L'espoir De Te Revoir
    2 - Gai Barone - Limbic (Nicolas Viana Remix)
    3 - Around Us & Rikken - 655
    4 - Antrim - Pushback
    5 - Ry X & The Acid - Breed (Kevin Di Serna & Devlant Remix)
    6 - Sebastian Schetter - Alaia
    7 - Budakid - Dream Atlas
    8 - Kasey Voorn - Voices (Nicolas Benedetti Edit)
    9 - Oling - Get On The Floor
    10 - Tom Pavicich - Berries And Flowers

    Download episode on MP3 (Right click, save link as...)



    Help me support NGO Alegría Intensiva, Hospital Clown, in Argentina.

    Donate now by clicking here!!!
    Donar desde Argentina haciendo click aquí!!!
  • Resident by Hernan Cattaneo

    Resident / Episode 792 / July 11 2026

    07/12/2026 | 56 mins.
    1 - Simos Tagias & Roger Martinez - Shadow Work
    2 - Mati Melgarejo & Gero Rinaldi - Obscura
    3 - Exesti - Reliq (Gorkiz Remix Extended)
    4 - Teiko Yume - Cosma Code
    5 - Innate - Vortex
    6 - DAVI - It Disappeared Among The Trees
    7 - John Cosani & Bruno De La Vega - Entresol
    8 - Paul Deep - Tique
    9 - Gai Barone - Limbic (Integral Bread & Benja Molina Extended Remix)
    10 - Emi Brandan - Space Opera (Hole Box & Hanz Remix)

    Download episode on MP3 (Right click, save link as...)



    Help me support NGO Alegría Intensiva, Hospital Clown, in Argentina.

    Donate now by clicking here!!!
    Donar desde Argentina haciendo click aquí!!!
  • Resident by Hernan Cattaneo

    Resident / Episode 791 / July 04 2026

    07/05/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    1 - Haft - Distant Blue
    2 - Haft - Kalioscope (Maze 28 & EMPHI Remix)
    3 - Teiko Yume - Club Sofa
    4 - Gorkiz & Tavaresgui - Axion
    5 - Durante & Mayro - Mantra
    6 - Dave Walker - Kamino (Gai Barone Remix)
    7 - Aubrey Fry & LOVAT - Sheffield Wednesday
    8 - Kasey Taylor - Fangled
    9 - Stark - Under The Moon (Ziger & Mind Conspiracy Remix)
    10 - Lehar - Lost Together (AIKON Remix)

    Download episode on MP3 (Right click, save link as...)



    Help me support NGO Alegría Intensiva, Hospital Clown, in Argentina.

    Donate now by clicking here!!!
    Donar desde Argentina haciendo click aquí!!!
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