Popcast

Podcast Popcast
The New York Times
The Popcast is hosted by Jon Caramanica, a pop music critic for The New York Times. It covers the latest in popular music criticism, trends and news.
MusicMusic CommentaryMusicMusic Interviews

  • Remembering Quincy Jones, a Bridge Between Genres and Generations
    A conversation about his long and unique footprint in music, and how he discussed it later in his career. Guest: David Marchese.Unlock full access to New York Times podcasts and explore everything from politics to pop culture. Subscribe today at nytimes.com/podcasts or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
    43:32
  • ‘Love Is Blind’ Resets, ‘Survivor’ Stalls: A Reality TV Check-in
    A palate-cleanse conversation about the state of legacy reality franchises, and what might come next for them. Guests: Joe Coscarelli and Caryn Ganz.Unlock full access to New York Times podcasts and explore everything from politics to pop culture. Subscribe today at nytimes.com/podcasts or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
    1:15:21

About Popcast

The Popcast is hosted by Jon Caramanica, a pop music critic for The New York Times. It covers the latest in popular music criticism, trends and news. Unlock full access to New York Times podcasts and explore everything from politics to pop culture. Subscribe today at nytimes.com/podcasts or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Listen to this podcast in New York Times Audio, our new iOS app for news subscribers. Download now at nytimes.com/audioapp
Popcast: Podcasts in Family

