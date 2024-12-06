For Those Of Us Who Do NOT Live In A Cave With A Dog
Happy Holidays!!! Here's some of the Christmas music I've been adding to my ever expanding Christmas playlist this year, from Kelly Clarkson, to Ella Fitzgerald, to The Carpenters. Also, an evisceration of yet ANOTHER of Gwen Stefani's baffling tributes to Blake Shelton (yeah, it's a Christmas record, for some goddamn reason.)
Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus : REVISITED
On the walls of long forgotten about structures buried deep beneath the sands of time, there is an old fable etched in a language that no one speaks anymore. It is a tale of love lost, of infatuation, of meeting the wrong person at the wrong time, and of heartbreak. It is a tale that spans decades, that spans eras, that spans across timelines, that spans across lovers and outfits and rules....it is the story of CHLOE, SAM, SOPHIA, and MARCUS, and it's the greatest story ever told. I've already lyrically analyzed it before, but let's go deeper, girls....let's dig this son of a b***h up and dust it off.
ACCESS ALL LIZARDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Allow me to introduce you to your new favorite girl band...Flo just released their debut LP titled ACCESS ALL AREAS - a referential, nostalgic, y2k r&b bonanza inspired by the likes of Destiny's Child, but put together by three young gen z women who have been working to put this album together for nearly five entire years.
A Tortured Poet is the Muse
What do Taylor Swift and Halsey have in common...? Well, they're both writers, they're both creatives...and they both dated the exact same TORTURED POET and lived to write about it, and in doing so have given us an interesting codex of songs to compare and contrast. In this episode, I pull apart Halsey's Lonely Is The Muse from her latest record The Great Impersonator, and reflect on what it means to actually BE a muse, and how the experience can often intersect in surprising ways with sexism and gender.
It's Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus
Happy Halloween!!!!!!!!! Here's an early episode 🎃 One of the most iconic pieces of Halloween history is a little film starring three queens (Bette Midler, SJP, and Kathy Najimy) that captures the essence of what Halloween felt like when you were a kid - magical, ripe with possibility, and creepy. It was a massive commercial and critical FLOP when it was first released, but over time, this film has become one of the greatest cult classic success stories, and is watched by MILLIONS of people every single year. I couldn't think of anything better to celebrate one of the best holidays of all time than to take a deep dive into Hocus Pocus ✨