Danielle & Galeet have created a live show and they’ve taken the show on the road to several cities around the world!Performances include:
A multimedia presentation telling the poignant story of The Nightingale of Iran
A musical performance by Galeet and her full band, performing Monajat - the musical piece where she duets with old recordings of her grandfather Younes Dardashti, The Nightingale of Iran
A moderated discussion and Q&A that takes listeners behind the scenes!
This bonus episode is from the post show conversation at their performance at Bnai Jeshurun in New York City. The moderator is their younger sister Michelle Dardashti, rabbi of Kane Street Synagogue in Brooklyn.Check nightingaleofiran.com to find out if there’s a Nightingale show coming up near you. Please reach out if you would like to bring the show to your town!
16:16
Bonus #10 - Persian Girl Podcast
Danielle and Galeet joined Millie Efraim on Persian Girl Podcast to discuss the tapes their family recoreded starting from the 1950s that were used throughout the Nightingale of Iran series, the reception of their podcast, their theory on the lasting effects of the "Motreb"/artist stigma in Jewish Persian communities, and why there are so few Jewish Persians in art and culture philanthropy and academia.
49:22
Bonus #9 - Jews on Film
Danielle Dardashti, co-creator of The Nightingale of Iran, guests on podcast "Jews on Film." Danielle is interviewed by hosts Daniel Zana and Harry Ottensoser, discussing the 2007 animated film "Persepolis," co-directed by Marjane Satrapi. They discuss Marjane's split sense of identity. Danielle shares parallel stories from Nightingale. They chat about the pros and cons of various modern storytelling mediums. And they close out the episode ranking the film's "Jewishness" in terms of its cast & crew, content, and themes.
1:13:24
Bonus #8 - JBS Spotlight
Danielle and Galeet joined Abigail Pogrebin on JBS's In the Spotlight to discuss their documentary podcast series The Nightingale of Iran, in which they reveal painful secrets and explore why their family left Iran in the 1960s at the height of national fame.
32:09
Bonus #7 - Moment Live!
This is a conversation Danielle and Galeet had with Moment Magazine Deputy Editor, Jennifer Bardi, about their search for the truth and what they discovered about their family along the way.
It was a golden age for Jews in Iran. In the 1950s, a religious Jew – Younes Dardashti – became a national celebrity, singing at the Shah’s palace and on the radio. In the 1960s, his son Farid became a teen idol on TV. They were beloved by Iranian Muslims. But at the height of their fame, they left the country. It has always been a mystery to our host Danielle Dardashti and her sister Galeet – Why did their family leave Iran? Now, in a documentary podcast series, the sisters reveal painful secrets unspoken for generations. The Nightingale of Iran is a story that will resonate with outsiders everywhere.