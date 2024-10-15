Bonus #11 - B'nai Jeshurun - 3 sisters!

Danielle & Galeet have created a live show and they’ve taken the show on the road to several cities around the world!Performances include: A multimedia presentation telling the poignant story of The Nightingale of Iran A musical performance by Galeet and her full band, performing Monajat - the musical piece where she duets with old recordings of her grandfather Younes Dardashti, The Nightingale of Iran A moderated discussion and Q&A that takes listeners behind the scenes! This bonus episode is from the post show conversation at their performance at Bnai Jeshurun in New York City. The moderator is their younger sister Michelle Dardashti, rabbi of Kane Street Synagogue in Brooklyn.Check nightingaleofiran.com to find out if there’s a Nightingale show coming up near you. Please reach out if you would like to bring the show to your town!