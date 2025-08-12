The Burning Nerve Ending Magic Podcast :: A Sun City Girls Story

The short-lived, Phoenix, Arizona-based outfit, Paris 1942, consisted of the Bishop brothers, Alan and Rick, who had recently established the famed Sun City Girls, former drummer of the Velvet Underground, Moe Tucker, and Jesse Srogoncik. Together for a short four months in the early 1980s, the band took atmospheric advantage of the time given together by relentlessly recording their feverish findings until the desert moon faded, the spell lifted, and each member moved on to other respective avenues in their creative constellations. Srogoncik, a legend and sonic staple among Arizona's alchemical scene of poetic pranksters and music maniacs, tells his captivating story of the band's humble, yet biblical beginnings, befriending Tucker, several collaborations with the Sun City Girls, the essence of expression, and much more.

