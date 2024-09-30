In Episode 130 of the R&B Money Podcast, Tank and J. Valentine welcome the incomparable Leela James. Known for her powerhouse voice and timeless soul, Leela takes us on an unforgettable journey through her career, from her early influences to becoming a staple in contemporary R&B. She shares the stories behind her chart-topping hits, what it means to stay authentic in an ever-changing industry, and how her love for soul music continues to resonate with fans across generations. Leela also dives into her creative process, reflects on her viral moment with Patti LaBelle, and hints at exciting new projects on the horizon. Don’t miss this inspiring conversation with the "God-Daughter of Soul” Extended Episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/RnBMoneyPodcast Follow The Podcast: Tank: @therealtank J Valentine: @JValentine Podcast: @RnbMoneyPodcastSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
In Episode 129 of the R&B Money Podcast, Tank and J. Valentine sit down with the iconic rapper, producer, and West Coast legend, Warren G. Known as one of the pioneers of G-Funk, Warren G shares the fascinating story behind his journey in hip-hop, from his breakout single "Regulate" to his enduring impact on West Coast rap and R&B. He opens up about his early influences, his collaboration with Dr. Dre, and what it was like navigating the music industry during its golden era. Warren also dives into his transition from artist to producer and businessman, revealing the secrets behind his longevity and creative drive. Tune in for a raw and inspiring conversation with a legend whose music still resonates around the world.
In this episode of the R&B Money Podcast, Tank and J. Valentine welcome the incredibly talented songwriter, singer, and businessman Sam Hook. Known for penning some of R&B's biggest hits, Sam takes us on a journey through his rise in the music industry, sharing stories behind his collaborations with artists like Trey Songz, Miley Cyrus, Chris Brown, and many more. Sam dives into his transition from songwriter to mogul, discussing the vision behind his company, The Family Business Enterprises, and how he's helping shape the future of music. He shares invaluable insights on the grind, the industry's inner workings, and how he's managed to build a successful brand. Get ready to hear Sam's inspiring story of hustle, resilience, and his unwavering passion for R&B.
On this episode of the R&B Money Podcast, Tank and J. Valentine sit down with the incredibly talented singer Shanice. Best known for her chart-topping hit "I Love Your Smile," Shanice opens up about her journey through the music industry, starting from her early years as a child star to becoming a powerhouse vocalist in R&B. She shares behind-the-scenes stories of working with legends, balancing a career with family life, and the challenges she overcame along the way. Shanice also discusses her upcoming projects, reflects on her greatest musical influences, and reveals her all-time top 5 favorite R&B songs. Tune in for an inspiring conversation with an artist whose timeless voice continues to make waves in the world of music.
In this special episode of the R&B Money Podcast, hosts Tank and J. Valentine chop it up with the multi-talented Flex Alexander. Flex is not only an actor and comedian but also a successful producer behind the scenes. Flex dives deep into his incredible journey through the entertainment industry, from his early days as a dancer and stand-up comedian to becoming a television star. He shares behind-the-scenes stories and how he transitioned into producing, working on various projects that bring fresh narratives to the screen. The conversation goes beyond acting as Flex talks about the hustle of producing, his passion for storytelling, and the work it takes to develop content in a fast-changing industry. He also reflects on his love for R&B and hip-hop, sharing how music shaped his life and continues to inspire his creative process. This episode is full of laughter, wisdom, and insider knowledge from a true industry veteran. Whether you're a fan of his acting, his comedic chops, or curious about his work behind the camera, Flex brings it all in this must-listen episode of R&B Money. Tune in for a candid, inspiring conversation!
R&B Money Podcast is hosted by the Legendary Grammy Award winning R&B singer/songwriter/producer TANK and his business partner multi-platinum songwriter & executive J. Valentine.
This podcast is for the super dedicated R&B fans, covering everything from Keith Sweat to Pink Sweat$. R&B Money has created a fly space for artist & executives in the game to reminisce, with exceptional compelling story telling and a place of discovery for the fans.