Flex Alexander

In this special episode of the R&B Money Podcast, hosts Tank and J. Valentine chop it up with the multi-talented Flex Alexander. Flex is not only an actor and comedian but also a successful producer behind the scenes. Flex dives deep into his incredible journey through the entertainment industry, from his early days as a dancer and stand-up comedian to becoming a television star. He shares behind-the-scenes stories and how he transitioned into producing, working on various projects that bring fresh narratives to the screen. The conversation goes beyond acting as Flex talks about the hustle of producing, his passion for storytelling, and the work it takes to develop content in a fast-changing industry. He also reflects on his love for R&B and hip-hop, sharing how music shaped his life and continues to inspire his creative process. This episode is full of laughter, wisdom, and insider knowledge from a true industry veteran. Whether you’re a fan of his acting, his comedic chops, or curious about his work behind the camera, Flex brings it all in this must-listen episode of R&B Money. Tune in for a candid, inspiring conversation! Extended Episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/RnBMoneyPodcast Follow The Podcast: Tank: @therealtank J Valentine: @JValentine Podcast: @RnbMoneyPodcastSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.