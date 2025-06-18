Karly Hartzman of Wednesday from Asheville, North Carolina.
Wednesday’s new album, BLEEDS, is out September 19, 2025.
Karly and Dylan discuss being an introverted observer writer girl type, the merits of staying in your local scene, complicated feelings about Los Angeles, and Karly’s breakup with partner and bandmate MJ Lenderman.
+ Karly answers a listener advice question.
2025 SXSW Scene Report
Dylan Tupper Rupert is a music writer, podcast host, and producer in Los Angeles. You might know her as the host of KCRW's Lost Notes: Groupies, or as the producer fka Producer Dylan of Bandsplain.
This spring, her new show Music Person is coming to the Talkhouse Podcast Network—where she'll have in-depth conversations with musicians and brilliant people in the greater music ecosystem, and will sometimes maybe even go on an adventure.
So here's a sneak peek—Dylan's diary of her week in Austin for South By Southwest.
Introducing: Music Person
Coming June 18: a new podcast from writer and producer Dylan Tupper Rupert about music people and the lives they lead. Featuring interviews with Karly Hartzman of Wednesday, Indigo De Souza, Molly Burch, and more to come.
