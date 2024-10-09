In this episode of the Rodes Live Podcast, we dive deep into the world of urban hip-hop fashion with a focus on starting a clothing line. Join us as we explore the journey of @NBMG, a rising brand in the streetwear scene. We cover the challenges, inspirations, and strategies behind launching a successful clothing line rooted in hip-hop culture. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or a fan of urban fashion, this episode is packed with valuable insights on branding, design, and the hustle needed to make it in the fashion industry. This episode is available on www.rodesonline.net and Linktr.ee/Rodes on all streaming platforms. Tap In! #RodesLive #NBMGClothing #HipHopFashion #StreetwearBrand #UrbanStyle #ClothingLine #FashionEntrepreneur #StreetwearCulture #HipHopLifestyle #IndependentBrand #RagBusiness #FashionHustle #EntrepreneurshipTune in and get inspired to start your own fashion journey!Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/rodes-live/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
25:28
Episode-214 The Usual Suspects
Episode-214 The Usual Suspects

In this episode of Rodes Live, we explore some of the most dynamic hip-hop duos whose chemistry rivals traditional rap duos like Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, Redman and Method Man, and Kanye West and Jay-Z. Whether it's longstanding collaborations or spontaneous partnerships, these duos light up the mic and deliver iconic tracks that stand the test of time. Join us as we break down their best work, signature styles, and the magic they bring to the culture when they unite.
33:21
The Six Million Dollar Man (Bonus).
The Six Million Dollar Man (Bonus).

In this special bonus episode of Rodes Live, I take a nostalgic trip back to my first Halloween costume—the iconic Six Million Dollar Man! I also dive into my love for classic horror films like The Exorcist, The Omen, and The Incredible Melting Man. Plus, I share some memorable Halloween moments, including an unforgettable party and classic trick-or-treating experiences.
12:53
Episode-212 Baylor The Great
Episode-212 Baylor The Great

This week on Rodes Live I got to sit down with the host of BTG for President none other than Baylor The Great! We chopped it up about a little bit of everything. We have music from a West Coast Icon on this episode.
48:50
Episode-211 The Golden Arches
Episode-211 The Golden Arches

This week on Rodes Live its all about the Mickey D's. I talk about the undeniable menu and some of the staples of my favorite restaurant. C&R are the Rodes Live "What's Poppin" artist of the day.