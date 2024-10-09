Episode-215 @NBMG Rag Business

In this episode of the Rodes Live Podcast, we dive deep into the world of urban hip-hop fashion with a focus on starting a clothing line. Join us as we explore the journey of @NBMG, a rising brand in the streetwear scene. We cover the challenges, inspirations, and strategies behind launching a successful clothing line rooted in hip-hop culture. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or a fan of urban fashion, this episode is packed with valuable insights on branding, design, and the hustle needed to make it in the fashion industry.