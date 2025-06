Sail On: The Beach Boys Podcast

89 - The Flame(s)

Hello Friends! It's finally here! The sixth season of the Sail On Podcast! We're bringing you the definitive history of South African band The Flames! Or is it the Flame? How did these guys come to be associated with The Beach Boys in the first place? Did Ricky Fataar come out of the womb playing 30 different instruments? Did Steve Desper ever sleep? All this and more in this episode of your favorite podcast! Thanks for listening! Wyatt Patreon Discord Instagram X www.sailonsounds.com [email protected]