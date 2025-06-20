Powered by RND
Sail On: The Beach Boys Podcast
Sail On: The Beach Boys Podcast

Wyatt Funderburk
Sail On: The Beach Boys Podcast
  • Bonus Episode 11 - Love & Mercy (Commentary)
    Hello Friends! Before the news of Brian's passing, Nia and I recorded this commentary track for the tenth anniversary of Love & Mercy.  It will hopefully be a lighthearted and fun way to celebrate Brian's life.  Please watch with us!   Thanks for listening! Wyatt   Patreon Discord Instagram X www.sailonsounds.com [email protected]
    2:16:26
  • 91 - Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" (Part 2)
    Hello Friends! The passion continues here at the Sail On Podcast!  I'm back in Tennessee!  Brian is sneaking around to record songs at other studios!  We learn all about what a "grease job" is!  And Will and John unveil a brand new Beach Boys villain from within the ranks!  Who could it be?  Only one way to find out!   Thanks for listening! Wyatt   Patreon Discord Instagram X www.sailonsounds.com [email protected]
    1:02:48
  • 90 - Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" (Part 1)
    Hello Friends! We're back with the long overdue and highly anticipated first part of our CARL AND THE PASSIONS discussion!  Our favorite normal men, Will and John have blessed us with some fantastic information from a very murky time in The Beach Boys career.  Will crashes out over Bruce's magnum opus!  PARENTAL ADVISORY: This episode is a raunchy one.  Marcella will do that to you!  Ask Bri!  She's fine, fine, fine, fine, fine, fine, fine!     Thanks for listening! Wyatt   Patreon Discord Instagram X www.sailonsounds.com [email protected]
    1:31:26
  • 89 - The Flame(s)
    Hello Friends! It's finally here!  The sixth season of the Sail On Podcast!  We're bringing you the definitive history of South African band The Flames!  Or is it the Flame?  How did these guys come to be associated with The Beach Boys in the first place?  Did Ricky Fataar come out of the womb playing 30 different instruments?  Did Steve Desper ever sleep?  All this and more in this episode of your favorite podcast!   Thanks for listening! Wyatt   Patreon Discord Instagram X www.sailonsounds.com [email protected]
    1:35:14
  • Bonus Episode 10 - The Lemon Twigs
    Hello Friends! I'm very excited to chat with Brian and Michael of the Lemon Twigs today about The Beach Boys and also Brian D'Addario's new solo album!  We discuss some deep Brian cuts as well as some "movements" from Mike Love!   So Tough!!!   Thanks for listening! Wyatt   Patreon Discord Instagram Twitter www.sailonsounds.com [email protected]
About Sail On: The Beach Boys Podcast

Leading you further and further down the Beach Boys rabbit hole as gently and as thoroughly as humanly possible since 2017!
