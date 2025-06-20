Sail On: The Beach Boys Podcast

Hello Friends!
We're back with the long overdue and highly anticipated first part of our CARL AND THE PASSIONS discussion! Our favorite normal men, Will and John have blessed us with some fantastic information from a very murky time in The Beach Boys career. Will crashes out over Bruce's magnum opus! PARENTAL ADVISORY: This episode is a raunchy one. Marcella will do that to you! Ask Bri! She's fine, fine, fine, fine, fine, fine, fine!
Thanks for listening!
Wyatt
