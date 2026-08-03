00:00:00 1 Utopia Crew & Misha Miller - Too Hot To Be Friends (Extended Mix) [Roton Music]



00:03:42 2 David Guetta, French Montana, Hugel, Aidan Martin - Shine (Extended Mix)[track of the week]



00:07:30 3 Max Styler, Greggio - Oldskool Flavor (Extended Mix)



00:11:27 4 Kinderlomas - Bounce (Original Mix)



00:15:11 5 Westend - Feels Better (Extended Mix)



00:19:04 6 Timmy Trumpet & bradeazy feat. Richard Judge - Roses [cyb3rstar]



00:22:17 7 Nihil Young, James De Torres - NGL (Original Mix)



00:26:27 8 cott Forshaw, Higher State - Addict (Extended Mix)



00:30:28 9 Regan Lili - Heal Me (Extended Club Remix) [LoveStyle Records]



00:33:28 10 Justus - Move To The Rhythm (Extended) [Just Records]



00:36:59 11 Juicce, Faiolli - Express (Extended Mix) [TH3RD BRAIN]



00:40:15 12 Cassian & ARCO - Come To Life (Extended Mix) [Three Six Zero Recordings - Helix Records]



00:44:22 13 Callum Hall - Diamonds (Extended Mix) [3 Beat]



00:47:30 14 Alok - Around (Extended Mix) [RAVE THE WORLD]



00:51:38 15 NOME. - Calling (Extended Mix) [Encoded Music]



00:54:29 16 Kevin de Vries, Stylo, Eli & Dani - In The Night (Extended Mix) [Future Rave]



00:57:26 17 R3HAB - The last dance... (Extended Mix) [Universal Music]