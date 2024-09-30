'BORN INNOCENT: THE REDD KROSS STORY' w/ Jeff & Steven McDonald & Andrew Reich

This week, we are joined by legends Jeff & Steven McDonald of REDD KROSS and Andrew Reich, the director of the new Redd Kross documentary 'BORN INNOCENT: THE REDD KROSS STORY.' A band very close to my heart and record collection, we discussed so much in this episode, including the Elks Lodge Punk Rock riot and the story of their parents rescuing them from it, Andrew's gateway into hearing the band for the first time, Jeff's early hair regiment and the moment the band decided they would cut their hair no more, their shows with Black Flag and The Go-Go's, the brother dynamic and what it's like starting your band at age 11 and 15, convincing their parents to drop them off at punk rock shows and how hard was it to get their parents to agree to be in the movie, how the film took almost 10 years to complete and what made Andrew want to be the one to direct it, the brother dynamic, the magic in how Redd Kross write songs, razzamataz, the cover art of Born Innocent, reclaiming the fun after the traumas of their youth, garbage culture, Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls and discovering Pink Flamingos, how video stores saved our young minds, what it was like acting in the Lovedoll films, Anarchy 6 (The Rutles of hardcore punk), their massive influence on the American underground and what later became grunge, Sub-Pop, working with Geza X and being out of their minds on drugs while recording theTeen Babes from Monsanto LP, the multitude of band members that have gone through the ranks of the band over the years, Bowie being at their first nightclub show, could Redd Kross ever existed anywhere else but L.A., breaking down their tragic show at the legendary CITY GARDENS venue, the night Jeff taunted the Suicidal Tendencies crew, the power and safety of wearing a guitar on stage, who would play Redd Kross in the big screen biopic version of their story and so much more!So blow a kiss in the wind and let your hair grow long on this week's episode of Revolutions Per Movie!!!REDD KROSS: https://www.reddkrossfilm.com/https://reddkross.com/