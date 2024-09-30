Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicREVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE
Listen to REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE in the App
Listen to REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE

Podcast REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE
Chris Slusarenko
Host Chris Slusarenko (Eyelids, Guided By Voices, owner of Clinton Street Video rental store) is joined by actors, musicians, comedians, writers & directors who...
MusicMusic InterviewsTV & FilmFilm Interviews

Available Episodes

5 of 71
  • 'THE DOORS' w/ Sean Nelson
    This week we are joined by superforce musician, actor, writer & podcaster SEAN NELSON (Harvey Danger, The Wonder Of It All) to discuss one of the most divisive music biopics of all time, Oliver Stone’s THE DOORS. We delve into seeing the film in the theater when it first came out in 1991 and how it was wiped off the culutral map shortly after its release, the divisiveness of The Doors’ music, how this was the peak of Oliver Stone’s power after just winning an oscar, DePalma’s proposed version of the film, the strange casting choices for Jim Morrison before landing on Val Kilmer, how the surviving members of The Doors were split on their support of the film, outgrowing certain types of music, the great 90s indie film boom, how in Stone’s eyes Morrison could do no wrong, how the film is intellectualy lazy but visually majestic, Crispin Glover as Andy Warhol, Val Kilmer going method on the set of the film, Joan Didion in the studio with The Doors, being superstars at the age of 21, Val Kilmer’s butt double, Ed Sullivan impersonators, Stone’s disrespect for Warhol’s Factory, Kevin Dillon’s narc energy in the film and who should have played drummer John Densmore instead, the story behind who played ‘Death’ in the film, Hammer Of The Gods & No One Gets Out Alive being essential teenager reads, how the last line of the film is one of the greatest throw away lines of all time & so much more…So let’s swim to the moon (or not) on this week’s episode of Revolutions Per Movie!!!SEAN NELSON:The Wonder Of It All: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLu_AhsJQirp3LaDyH2J0JO_BboEpmaP0Q@actualseannelson REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE:Host Chris Slusarenko (Eyelids, Guided By Voices, owner of Clinton Street Video rental store) is joined by actors, musicians, comedians, writers & directors who each week pick out their favorite music documentary, musical, music-themed fiction film or music videos to discuss. Fun, weird, and insightful, Revolutions Per Movie is your deep dive into our life-long obsessions where music and film collide.The show is also a completely independent affair, so the best way to support it is through our Patreon at patreon.com/revolutionspermovie. By joining, you can get weekly bonus episodes, physical goods such as Flexidiscs, and other exclusive goods.Revolutions Per Movies releases new episodes every Thursday on any podcast app, and additional, exclusive bonus episodes every Sunday on our Patreon. If you like the show, please consider subscribing, rating, and reviewing it on your favorite podcast app. Thanks!SOCIALS:@revolutionspermovieBlueSky: @revpermovieTHEME by Eyelids 'My Caved In Mind'www.musicofeyelids.bandcamp.com ARTWORK by Jeff T. Owenshttps://linktr.ee/mymetalhand Click here to get EXCLUSIVE BONUS WEEKLY Revolutions Per Movie content on our Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:17:38
  • HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE
    Happy holidays, everyone! I wanted to thank everyone who has supported and listened to the show, all of you incredible folks who have gone the distance & subscribed to the show's Patreon (again, thank you thank you thank you!), written kind reviews, turned other people onto the show, and generally just cheered this show along as I work on the show. I also want to give much love and thanks to my co-host Chaki The Funk Wizard, all my incredible guests who bring such goodness to the show, and the incredible Jeff T. Owens for all his graphic work.So, for this holiday week, I wanted to share an episode that initially came out on the Revolutions Per Movie Patreon. Tom Waits seems like a good holiday or end-of-year choice, and my guest Galen Howard is fantastic with his love of Waits' lore and the making of this very, very strange 'concert' film.To all who already support the Patreon, I hope you are enjoying the Flexidisc, and heads up that another special physical music gift is coming your way next month just for you! You keep the show going so thank you...I do not take your support lightly.And for any of you who have not joined the Patreon, I hope you'll consider it. The show is completely independent, and this is the best way to support the show (plus get all the killer bonus extras!!!) patreon.com/revolutionspermovie or gift it over at patreon.com/revolutionspermovie/giftLooking forward to bringing you even more in 2025 and again thank you for enjoying the show.Chris SlusarenkoThis week, we talk to actor GALEN HOWARD (THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, BROOKLYN 9-9 and the star of music videos by Weezer and Disclosure) about the TOM WAITS “concert” film BIG TIME. We discuss what it’s like being part of the Star Wars cinematic universe, why Tom Waits is Galen’s all-time favorite artist, the long-ago arthouse vibe of the film, what works and doesn’t in the film, how Waits slowed down his voice in the film to create unease for the audience, Waits’ original stage play, the jarring interstitial moments in the film, musicians Marc Ribot and Ralph Carney, the acting of Tom Waits, the early traditional albums of Waits, why it’s so hard to find the film, Film Noir fixation, how Waits has influenced Galen’s creative process, Rust Never Sleeps, the staging and lighting decisions for the film, what songs were sadly excluded from the film, dancing in movie aisles, the growth and journey of Waits’ Frank character, Robert Wilson, the lack of documentation of Waits’ visual work and stage performances, and even Tom Waits’ lawsuit against Doritos.So get your tickets early, before the usher waltzes you away, on this week's episode of Revolutions Per Movie!!!GALEN HOWARD:https://www.galenhoward.com/https://www.instagram.com/galenhoward/?hl=en Click here to get EXCLUSIVE BONUS WEEKLY Revolutions Per Movie content on our Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    46:32
  • 'SALAD DAYS (Director's Cut)' w/ Scott Crawford
    This week, we are joined by documentary filmmaker SCOTT CRAWFORD to discuss the director’s cut of his D.C. hardcore punk documentary, SALAD DAYS!!! We discussed Scott’s punk fanzine that he published in 7th grade, unlocking the mystery of VOID, the sadness of MINOR THREAT’s final EP Salad Days, Trouser Press Magazine, devouring punk rock scene reports, seeing FUGAZI play in a hippie cafeteria, witnessing RITES OF SPRING’s legendary live shows, being able to name all members of BEEFEATER, the divisiveness within its own scene, MARGINAL MAN, Rock against Reagan, do our first punk shows really count as punk shows, renting out VFA halls to put on punk shows, self-policing all ages show in D.C., 9:30 Club, what made Scott revisit the film to make a director’s cut (the answer might surprise you!), growing up in a band, the violence that came into the scene, Revolution Summer, Brian Baker’s interview style, Faith Vs. Void, punk shifting towards metal, getting hit in the face by a guitar headstock, how Scott got access to footage of SOA & BAD BRAINS, Positive Force, and learning never to have your band follow Fugazi live!!!So we’ll see you in the pit (and pick your friend if they fall down) in this week’s episode of Revolutions Per Movie!!!SCOTT CRAWFORD:https://www.saladdaysdc.com REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE:Host Chris Slusarenko (Eyelids, Guided By Voices, owner of Clinton Street Video rental store) is joined by actors, musicians, comedians, writers & directors who each week pick out their favorite music documentary, musical, music-themed fiction film or music videos to discuss. Fun, weird, and insightful, Revolutions Per Movie is your deep dive into our life-long obsessions where music and film collide.The show is also a completely independent affair, so the best way to support it is through our Patreon at patreon.com/revolutionspermovie. By joining, you can get weekly bonus episodes, physical goods such as Flexidiscs, and other exclusive goods.Revolutions Per Movies releases new episodes every Thursday on any podcast app, and additional, exclusive bonus episodes every Sunday on our Patreon. If you like the show, please consider subscribing, rating, and reviewing it on your favorite podcast app. Thanks!SOCIALS:@revolutionspermovieBlueSky: @revpermovieTHEME by Eyelids 'My Caved In Mind'www.musicofeyelids.bandcamp.com ARTWORK by Jeff T. Owenshttps://linktr.ee/mymetalhand Click here to get EXCLUSIVE BONUS WEEKLY Revolutions Per Movie content on our Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    50:27
  • 'BORN INNOCENT: THE REDD KROSS STORY' w/ Jeff & Steven McDonald & Andrew Reich
    This week, we are joined by legends Jeff & Steven McDonald of REDD KROSS and Andrew Reich, the director of the new Redd Kross documentary ‘BORN INNOCENT: THE REDD KROSS STORY.' A band very close to my heart and record collection, we discussed so much in this episode, including the Elks Lodge Punk Rock riot and the story of their parents rescuing them from it, Andrew’s gateway into hearing the band for the first time, Jeff’s early hair regiment and the moment the band decided they would cut their hair no more, their shows with Black Flag and The Go-Go's, the brother dynamic and what it's like starting your band at age 11 and 15, convincing their parents to drop them off at punk rock shows and how hard was it to get their parents to agree to be in the movie, how the film took almost 10 years to complete and what made Andrew want to be the one to direct it, the brother dynamic, the magic in how Redd Kross write songs, razzamataz, the cover art of Born Innocent, reclaiming the fun after the traumas of their youth, garbage culture, Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls and discovering Pink Flamingos, how video stores saved our young minds, what it was like acting in the Lovedoll films, Anarchy 6 (The Rutles of hardcore punk), their massive influence on the American underground and what later became grunge, Sub-Pop, working with Geza X and being out of their minds on drugs while recording theTeen Babes from Monsanto LP, the multitude of band members that have gone through the ranks of the band over the years, Bowie being at their first nightclub show, could Redd Kross ever existed anywhere else but L.A., breaking down their tragic show at the legendary CITY GARDENS venue, the night Jeff taunted the Suicidal Tendencies crew, the power and safety of wearing a guitar on stage, who would play Redd Kross in the big screen biopic version of their story and so much more!So blow a kiss in the wind and let your hair grow long on this week's episode of Revolutions Per Movie!!!REDD KROSS: https://www.reddkrossfilm.com/https://reddkross.com/REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE:Host Chris Slusarenko (Eyelids, Guided By Voices, owner of Clinton Street Video rental store) is joined by actors, musicians, comedians, writers & directors who each week pick out their favorite music documentary, musical, music-themed fiction film or music videos to discuss. Fun, weird, and insightful, Revolutions Per Movie is your deep dive into our life-long obsessions where music and film collide.The show is also a completely independent affair, so the best way to support it is through our Patreon at patreon.com/revolutionspermovie. By joining, you can get weekly bonus episodes, physical goods such as Flexidiscs, and other exclusive goods.Revolutions Per Movies releases new episodes every Thursday on any podcast app, and additional, exclusive bonus episodes every Sunday on our Patreon. If you like the show, please consider subscribing, rating, and reviewing it on your favorite podcast app. Thanks!SOCIALS:@revolutionspermovieBlueSky: @revpermovieTHEME by Eyelids 'My Caved In Mind'www.musicofeyelids.bandcamp.com ARTWORK by Jeff T. Owenshttps://linktr.ee/mymetalhand Click here to get EXCLUSIVE BONUS WEEKLY Revolutions Per Movie content on our Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:12:17
  • 'THE HOLLYWOOD PALACE' w/ RACHEL LICHTMAN
    This week, we talk to director, comedian, visual artist, writer, and conjurer of groovy worlds, RACHEL LICHTMAN (Programme 4, Easy AM 66), about one of the most surreal episodes of the fabulous variety series The Hollywood Palace! Our deep dive leads us into one of the strangest and funniest episodes ever of Revolutions Per Movie, where we take apart (and at times destroy ‘with love’) the show—complete with the mind-twisting commercials of the day. We discuss how the host, quadruple artistic threat Sammy Davis Jr., is likely the greatest TV host of all time, Rachel’s deep knowledge of 60’s and 70’s pop culture and how she channels it seamlessly into her own art, the sadness of going to fancy restaurant as a kid with your parents, what a bummer Peter Lawford is in this episode and his vomit inducing version of Aquarius, Sammy Davis Jr. and Mama Cass Elliott killing it while performing together, the various 'mouthwash for lovers' that were being sold at the time of this episode, The Groove Tube, family bands, The 5th Dimension cop show that Rachel dreamed up, The Rolling Stones’ first U.S. TV appearance on The Hollywood Palace where they got roasted by host Dean Martin, The Lawrence Welk Show, the incredible Emmy-winning production design of the show and how they were originally going to put a swimming pool floor into the theater, a very influential jazz musician-themed Kool cigarette commerical, getting a cigar sent to you in the mail, dicking around and the smells of old recording studios, working with Ted Leo & Juliana Hatfield, the Free Love movement, Redd Kross, soul legends The Dells, the Alka Seltzer politcal ad, Mad Men, the end of the variety show era, what the fuck is GrapeBerry Juice, Rosey Greer and his soul song, The John Cassevettes’ styled commercial for Tylenol PM, The Electric Company & Rhoda, & the electrifying conclusion to this whirlwind show full of jaw-dropping strangeness.Be sure to watch the episode along with us in the show notes below so you can also scream in terror at Peter Lawford’s counterculture attempt at being The Now Thing!!!RACHEL LICHTMAN:https://www.programme4.tv/WATCH THIS EPISODE OF THE HOLLYWOOD PALACE:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePGjB13X1I0REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE:Host Chris Slusarenko (Eyelids, Guided By Voices, owner of Clinton Street Video rental store) is joined by actors, musicians, comedians, writers & directors who each week pick out their favorite music documentary, musical, music-themed fiction film or music videos to discuss. Fun, weird, and insightful, Revolutions Per Movie is your deep dive into our life-long obsessions where music and film collide.The show is also a completely independent affair, so the best way to support it is through our Patreon at patreon.com/revolutionspermovie. By joining, you can get weekly bonus episodes, physical goods such as Flexidiscs, and other exclusive goods.Revolutions Per Movies releases new episodes every Thursday on any podcast app, and additional, exclusive bonus episodes every Sunday on our Patreon. If you like the show, please consider subscribing, rating, and reviewing it on your favorite podcast app. Thanks!SOCIALS:@revolutionspermovieX, BlueSky: @revpermovieTHEME by Eyelids 'My Caved In Mind'www.musicofeyelids.bandcamp.comARTWORK by Jeff T. Owenshttps://linktr.ee/mymetalhand Click here to get EXCLUSIVE BONUS WEEKLY Revolutions Per Movie content on our Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:45:34

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE

Host Chris Slusarenko (Eyelids, Guided By Voices, owner of Clinton Street Video rental store) is joined by actors, musicians, comedians, writers & directors who each week pick out their favorite music documentary, musical, music-themed fiction film or music videos to discuss. Fun, weird, and insightful, Revolutions Per Movie is your deep dive into our life-long obsessions where music and film collide. Click here to get EXCLUSIVE BONUS WEEKLY Revolutions Per Movie content on our Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE, 60 Songs That Explain the '90s and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/5/2025 - 10:29:07 AM