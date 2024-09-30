'THE HOLLYWOOD PALACE' w/ RACHEL LICHTMAN
This week, we talk to director, comedian, visual artist, writer, and conjurer of groovy worlds, RACHEL LICHTMAN (Programme 4, Easy AM 66), about one of the most surreal episodes of the fabulous variety series The Hollywood Palace! Our deep dive leads us into one of the strangest and funniest episodes ever of Revolutions Per Movie, where we take apart (and at times destroy ‘with love’) the show—complete with the mind-twisting commercials of the day. We discuss how the host, quadruple artistic threat Sammy Davis Jr., is likely the greatest TV host of all time, Rachel’s deep knowledge of 60’s and 70’s pop culture and how she channels it seamlessly into her own art, the sadness of going to fancy restaurant as a kid with your parents, what a bummer Peter Lawford is in this episode and his vomit inducing version of Aquarius, Sammy Davis Jr. and Mama Cass Elliott killing it while performing together, the various 'mouthwash for lovers' that were being sold at the time of this episode, The Groove Tube, family bands, The 5th Dimension cop show that Rachel dreamed up, The Rolling Stones’ first U.S. TV appearance on The Hollywood Palace where they got roasted by host Dean Martin, The Lawrence Welk Show, the incredible Emmy-winning production design of the show and how they were originally going to put a swimming pool floor into the theater, a very influential jazz musician-themed Kool cigarette commerical, getting a cigar sent to you in the mail, dicking around and the smells of old recording studios, working with Ted Leo & Juliana Hatfield, the Free Love movement, Redd Kross, soul legends The Dells, the Alka Seltzer politcal ad, Mad Men, the end of the variety show era, what the fuck is GrapeBerry Juice, Rosey Greer and his soul song, The John Cassevettes’ styled commercial for Tylenol PM, The Electric Company & Rhoda, & the electrifying conclusion to this whirlwind show full of jaw-dropping strangeness.Be sure to watch the episode along with us in the show notes below so you can also scream in terror at Peter Lawford’s counterculture attempt at being The Now Thing!!!RACHEL LICHTMAN:https://www.programme4.tv/WATCH THIS EPISODE OF THE HOLLYWOOD PALACE:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePGjB13X1I0REVOLUTIONS PER MOVIE:Host Chris Slusarenko (Eyelids, Guided By Voices, owner of Clinton Street Video rental store) is joined by actors, musicians, comedians, writers & directors who each week pick out their favorite music documentary, musical, music-themed fiction film or music videos to discuss. Fun, weird, and insightful, Revolutions Per Movie is your deep dive into our life-long obsessions where music and film collide.The show is also a completely independent affair, so the best way to support it is through our Patreon at patreon.com/revolutionspermovie. By joining, you can get weekly bonus episodes, physical goods such as Flexidiscs, and other exclusive goods.Revolutions Per Movies releases new episodes every Thursday on any podcast app, and additional, exclusive bonus episodes every Sunday on our Patreon. If you like the show, please consider subscribing, rating, and reviewing it on your favorite podcast app. Thanks!SOCIALS:@revolutionspermovieX, BlueSky: @revpermovieTHEME by Eyelids 'My Caved In Mind'www.musicofeyelids.bandcamp.comARTWORK by Jeff T. Owenshttps://linktr.ee/mymetalhand Click here to get EXCLUSIVE BONUS WEEKLY Revolutions Per Movie content on our Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.