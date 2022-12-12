Deep Sunset House and Progressive Podcast - The Melodic Sessions by Prototype 202

Best of 2022 Mix : Artists are all Melodic Sessions favourites including Marsh, Claes Rosen, Approaching Black, Mehilove, Nox Vahn, Alex O'Rion, The Thrillseekers, Kayu and Albert, Nordfold and more

A mix of the best tracks from the Melodic Sessions 2022 to play on NYE. From deep house breaks and progressive through to sunset trance. Artists are all Melodic Sessions favourites including Marsh, Claes Rosen, Approaching Black, Mehilove, Nox Vahn, Alex O'Rion, The Thrillseekers, Kayu and Albert, Nordfold and more Claes Rosen - Make A Move ( Sonar Solace Remix) Marsh feat Sun Ra - Another Planet (LeSonic remix) Approaching Black - You Fill My Soul Marsh - Little Darling Mehilove - My World Mehilove - Beautiful Sebastian Sellares - Far from Home Gadi Mitrani - Gone (Alex O Rion Mix) Nordfold - Credits The Thrillseekers - Amber (Hydras Altered State Remix) Kyau and Albert - Where Did All The Years Go Alex O Rion - Relic (Simos Tagias remix) Kayu and Albert - Pigments (Dj Version) Kajis and Movement Machina - Zone (Mike Koglin Remix) Mario De Caine - Dolomites Mountains Nox Vahn and Marsh - Comre Together (Dosem and James Grant Edit) Romain Garcia - Lights