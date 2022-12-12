Deep Sunset House and Progressive Podcast - The Melodic Sessions by Prototype 202

A monthly talk free DJ mix of all the best Melodic Sunset House, Trance and Progressive Breaks, featuring slabs of quality and uplifting aural stimulation with ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 162
Emergence Mix
Welcome back to the Melodic Sessions. As spring arrives the melodic sessions brings an emerging journey of tracks and remixes from Leaving Laurel, Shingo Nakamura, Estiva, Thaylo and more
Leaving Laurel - better days will come
Alberto Hernandez - Skywriting
Wassu - Dusk
Thysma - Feel
hexale - Too Late
Shingo Nakamura - Foggy Morning
Peter Makto - Balearic Flute
Dohko - Samaria
Thaylo- Deep Heart
Estiva - Via Infinita
RIKO and GUGGA - Healing Process
Alex H - Amino
Rodrigo Lapena - Asir (Blood Groove and Kikis Mix)
Steven Weston - You
Awka - When All Becomes Dust
4/19/2023
1:00:00
Ascend Mix
Welcome back to the Melodic Sessions. This month featuring tracks and remixes from Marsh, Romain Garcia, Lypen, PROFF eleven.five and more.
Toucan - Robby East
Retreat - pumbum (PROFF's Extended Respray)
Marsh and Wassau - Forgiveness
Roman Garcia - Night Memory
Apricus - Standerwick
Halo - Nathan Red (eleven.five Remix)
Forever - Henri
All For You - Dan Stone (Oniricus Remix)
Beyond - Different Stage
Paradigm - Hausman
Vermillion - Kakura (Kamilo Sanclemente and Jossem Remix)
Blue Water Lily - Weird Sounding Dude
Unknown Signals - Kommodo
Lypen - David Green
Romain Garcia - Lophorina
3/21/2023
1:00:00
Recline Mix - Tracks and remixes from PROFF, Tagio, Banaati, Shingo Nakamura, Passenger 10 and more
February is here with all the best progressive deep and organic house music curated and mixed into a melodic journey for your listening pleasure. Tracks and remixes from PROFF, Tagio, Banaati, Shingo Nakamura, Passenger 10 and more
Flexible Fire - Marea Turquesa
Mango and Cloudcage - More Than This
Mallin - Set Me Free
Mallin - Off My Mind
PROFF - Nibbana (Volen Sentirs Pink Sky Retouch)
Luke Erb and Salski - Everywhere I Go
Tagio - Inside My Love
Banaati - Millsime
Marsh - All Night Long
Nils Hofffman - Far Behind (TIBASKO Mix)
Banaati - Awakening
Shingo Nakamura - Come Closer
Passenger 10 - Voices In Her Head
Romain Garcia - Lophorina
Leaving Laurel - Fireflies
2/1/2023
1:00:00
Best of 2022 Mix : Artists are all Melodic Sessions favourites including Marsh, Claes Rosen, Approaching Black, Mehilove, Nox Vahn, Alex O'Rion, The Thrillseekers, Kayu and Albert, Nordfold and more
A mix of the best tracks from the Melodic Sessions 2022 to play on NYE. From deep house breaks and progressive through to sunset trance. Artists are all Melodic Sessions favourites including Marsh, Claes Rosen, Approaching Black, Mehilove, Nox Vahn, Alex O'Rion, The Thrillseekers, Kayu and Albert, Nordfold and more
Claes Rosen - Make A Move ( Sonar Solace Remix)
Marsh feat Sun Ra - Another Planet (LeSonic remix)
Approaching Black - You Fill My Soul
Marsh - Little Darling
Mehilove - My World
Mehilove - Beautiful
Sebastian Sellares - Far from Home
Gadi Mitrani - Gone (Alex O Rion Mix)
Nordfold - Credits
The Thrillseekers - Amber (Hydras Altered State Remix)
Kyau and Albert - Where Did All The Years Go
Alex O Rion - Relic (Simos Tagias remix)
Kayu and Albert - Pigments (Dj Version)
Kajis and Movement Machina - Zone (Mike Koglin Remix)
Mario De Caine - Dolomites Mountains
Nox Vahn and Marsh - Comre Together (Dosem and James Grant Edit)
Romain Garcia - Lights
12/30/2022
1:00:00
Risen Mix : featuring tracks and remixes from Beckers and D-Nox, Alex O Rion, Sebastian Sellares, Raidho and more
A deep progressive house mix featuring tracks and remixes from Beckers and D-Nox, Alex O Rion, Sebastian Sellares, Raidho and more
Beije - While Were Here
INVRS - 7 Energy Centers (Death on the Balcony Remix)
Return To Saturn - Far Away
CANCCI - Lisergia
Raidho - Jaguar Dance
Sebastian Sellares - Far From Home
Beckers and D-Nox - Control (The Wash Remix)
Vakabular - Waiting for Too Long
Something Good - Rhythmn Of The Night
Kajis and Movement Machina - Zone (Mike Koglin Remix)
Che Jose - Andromeda
K Loveski - Lost In Roses
Gadi Mitrani - Gone (Alex O Rion Remix)
Marsh - Blue
About Deep Sunset House and Progressive Podcast - The Melodic Sessions by Prototype 202
A monthly talk free DJ mix of all the best Melodic Sunset House, Trance and Progressive Breaks, featuring slabs of quality and uplifting aural stimulation with a sprinkling of shimmering vocals on top, perfect for your sunrise and sunset sessions. Please rate this podcast and visit the www.prototype202.com website for all tracklistings and buy links for all the featured tracks