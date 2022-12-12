Deep Sunset House and Progressive Podcast - The Melodic Sessions by Prototype 202

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A monthly talk free DJ mix of all the best Melodic Sunset House, Trance and Progressive Breaks, featuring slabs of quality and uplifting aural stimulation with ... More
A monthly talk free DJ mix of all the best Melodic Sunset House, Trance and Progressive Breaks, featuring slabs of quality and uplifting aural stimulation with ... More

  • Emergence Mix
    Welcome back to the Melodic Sessions. As spring arrives the melodic sessions brings an emerging journey of tracks and remixes from Leaving Laurel, Shingo Nakamura, Estiva, Thaylo and more Leaving Laurel - better days will come Alberto Hernandez - Skywriting Wassu - Dusk Thysma - Feel hexale - Too Late Shingo Nakamura - Foggy Morning Peter Makto - Balearic Flute Dohko - Samaria Thaylo- Deep Heart Estiva - Via Infinita RIKO and GUGGA - Healing Process Alex H - Amino Rodrigo Lapena - Asir (Blood Groove and Kikis Mix) Steven Weston - You Awka - When All Becomes Dust
    4/19/2023
    1:00:00
  • Ascend Mix
    Welcome back to the Melodic Sessions. This month featuring tracks and remixes from Marsh, Romain Garcia, Lypen, PROFF eleven.five and more. Toucan - Robby East Retreat - pumbum (PROFF's Extended Respray) Marsh and Wassau - Forgiveness Roman Garcia - Night Memory Apricus - Standerwick Halo - Nathan Red (eleven.five Remix) Forever - Henri All For You - Dan Stone (Oniricus Remix) Beyond - Different Stage Paradigm - Hausman Vermillion - Kakura (Kamilo Sanclemente and Jossem Remix) Blue Water Lily - Weird Sounding Dude Unknown Signals - Kommodo Lypen - David Green Romain Garcia - Lophorina
    3/21/2023
    1:00:00
  • Recline Mix - Tracks and remixes from PROFF, Tagio, Banaati, Shingo Nakamura, Passenger 10 and more
    February is here with all the best progressive deep and organic house music curated and mixed into a melodic journey for your listening pleasure. Tracks and remixes from PROFF, Tagio, Banaati, Shingo Nakamura, Passenger 10 and more Flexible Fire - Marea Turquesa Mango and Cloudcage - More Than This Mallin - Set Me Free Mallin - Off My Mind PROFF - Nibbana (Volen Sentirs Pink Sky Retouch) Luke Erb and Salski - Everywhere I Go Tagio - Inside My Love Banaati - Millsime Marsh - All Night Long Nils Hofffman - Far Behind (TIBASKO Mix) Banaati - Awakening Shingo Nakamura - Come Closer Passenger 10 - Voices In Her Head Romain Garcia - Lophorina Leaving Laurel - Fireflies
    2/1/2023
    1:00:00
  • Best of 2022 Mix : Artists are all Melodic Sessions favourites including Marsh, Claes Rosen, Approaching Black, Mehilove, Nox Vahn, Alex O'Rion, The Thrillseekers, Kayu and Albert, Nordfold and more
    A mix of the best tracks from the Melodic Sessions 2022 to play on NYE. From deep house breaks and progressive through to sunset trance. Artists are all Melodic Sessions favourites including Marsh, Claes Rosen, Approaching Black, Mehilove, Nox Vahn, Alex O'Rion, The Thrillseekers, Kayu and Albert, Nordfold and more Claes Rosen - Make A Move ( Sonar Solace Remix) Marsh feat Sun Ra - Another Planet (LeSonic remix) Approaching Black - You Fill My Soul Marsh - Little Darling Mehilove - My World Mehilove - Beautiful Sebastian Sellares - Far from Home Gadi Mitrani - Gone (Alex O Rion Mix) Nordfold - Credits The Thrillseekers - Amber (Hydras Altered State Remix) Kyau and Albert - Where Did All The Years Go Alex O Rion - Relic (Simos Tagias remix) Kayu and Albert - Pigments (Dj Version) Kajis and Movement Machina - Zone (Mike Koglin Remix) Mario De Caine - Dolomites Mountains Nox Vahn and Marsh - Comre Together (Dosem and James Grant Edit) Romain Garcia - Lights
    12/30/2022
    1:00:00
  • Risen Mix : featuring tracks and remixes from Beckers and D-Nox, Alex O Rion, Sebastian Sellares, Raidho and more
    A deep progressive house mix featuring tracks and remixes from Beckers and D-Nox, Alex O Rion, Sebastian Sellares, Raidho and more Beije - While Were Here INVRS - 7 Energy Centers (Death on the Balcony Remix) Return To Saturn - Far Away CANCCI - Lisergia Raidho - Jaguar Dance Sebastian Sellares - Far From Home Beckers and D-Nox - Control (The Wash Remix) Vakabular - Waiting for Too Long Something Good - Rhythmn Of The Night Kajis and Movement Machina - Zone (Mike Koglin Remix) Che Jose - Andromeda K Loveski - Lost In Roses Gadi Mitrani - Gone (Alex O Rion Remix) Marsh - Blue
    12/12/2022
    1:00:00

About Deep Sunset House and Progressive Podcast - The Melodic Sessions by Prototype 202

A monthly talk free DJ mix of all the best Melodic Sunset House, Trance and Progressive Breaks, featuring slabs of quality and uplifting aural stimulation with a sprinkling of shimmering vocals on top, perfect for your sunrise and sunset sessions. Please rate this podcast and visit the www.prototype202.com website for all tracklistings and buy links for all the featured tracks
