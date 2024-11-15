53. Kris Pooley: Music director for Katy Perry, American Idol, Arranging, Pink, Gwen Stefani, Super Bowl

Episode 53: Kris Pooley is one of the most successful musical directors in the game, known for his long relationship as MD for Katy Perry, music directing American Idol for the last 8 seasons (going on 9), and working with Gwen Stefani, Kesha, Demi Lovato, Pink, Smashing Pumpkins, Morrisey, Jane's Addiction and so much more. We dive deep into his career, how he landed these gigs, his creative process behind directing major performances like Katy Perry's Super Bowl Halftime Show, and his unique perspective of balancing these live shows all while working as the music director for American Idol (which is an intense 7 day a week gig when in season).Kris gives advice on the importance of fostering strong relationships and reflects on the valuable lessons he's learned while working in the industry. We talk about his future ambitions, what it's like running his business day-to-day, and how he can stay home while still music directing these big acts. We also love that Kris is a fan of metal and listens to Meshuggah (daily). This was most important to Elmo. We hope you enjoy the conversation as much as we did. Let's go with the incredible Kris Pooley!0:00:00 - INTRO0:03:29 - DETROIT0:03:57 - WORKING WITH GWEN STEFANI, KATY PERRY, DEMI LOVATO, P!NK, KE$HA0:05:38 - GETTING THE GWEN STEFANI GIG0:10:05 - NIN - KRIS' NINE INCH NAILS AUDITION0:11:42 - GWEN STEFANI, BARRY SQUIRE, FILM COMPOSING0:14:38 - BECOMING A MUSIC DIRECTOR0:15:59 - GETTING THE GIG WITH KATY PERRY0:17:51 - WORKING WITH CREATIVE DIRECTOR BAZ HALPIN, SILENT HOUSE0:21:08 - CHANGING SETS FOR ONE-OFF SHOWS0:22:02 - TOURING, GLEE TV SHOW0:23:10 - PAUL MCCARTNEY STORIES0:25:30 - MUSIC DIRECTING WITHOUT TOURING, KESHA0:26:53 - SUPERBOWL WITH KATY PERRY0:31:46 - GREATEST LESSON LEARNED FROM KATY PERRY0:33:40 - TONY ROYSTER JR.0:36:47 - ARRANGING FOR P!NK0:38:12 - HOW HE GOT THE AMERICAN IDOL MD GIG0:40:38 - WHAT IT'S LIKE TO MUSIC DIRECT AMERICAN IDOL0:44:21 - AMERICAN IDOL BAND, RELATIONSHIP WITH CONTESTANTS0:48:40 - FIGURING OUT WHAT TO PLAY WITH CONTESTANTS0:49:53 - WORKING ON TV VS. ARENA TOURS0:51:03 - CHALLENGING MOMENTS WORKING WITH OTHER DIRECTORS0:52:12 - BUILDING A BUSINESS, KRIS POOLEY'S TEAM0:56:22 - KRIS' 5 YEAR PLAN0:57:28 - SMASHING PUMPKINS, MEETING HIS WIFE GINGER POOLEY1:00:21 - BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS AND CONNECTIONS1:01:22 - KRIS AND KATY PERRY USING JAMMCARD FOR HIRING1:02:58 - WHAT KRIS LOOKS FOR WHEN HIRING SOMEONE1:04:06 - LESSONS LEARNED FROM WORKING WITH STARS1:07:08 - METAL TALK…GOJIRA, MESHUGGAH, KNOCKED LOOSE, SLIPKNOT1:10:01 - KRIS POOLEY'S UNRELEASED ALBUMS, RULE FOLLOWER PROJECT1:11:48 - METAL MUSIC