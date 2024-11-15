56. Dave King of The Bad Plus: Band History, Covers, Drumming, Mindset, Complex Emotions & State of Jazz
Episode 56 - Dave King of The Bad Plus.The Bad Plus is one of the world’s most exciting and innovative ensembles. Over the past 20 years, they’ve created a groundbreaking sound that blends jazz and avant-garde music in a way that’s uniquely their own—beautifully melodic, dark, twisted, soft, loud, simple, and incredibly complex, all in one.Their drummer, Dave King, is one of my all-time favorite drummers. Creating a distinctive and instantly recognizable voice on an instrument is rare, but Dave achieved that right from their debut album.Dave joined me in the studio to discuss the story of The Bad Plus—their beginnings, the feelings of success, their mindset and approach to writing music, and the process of creating their now-iconic cover songs. We talked about meeting artists like Aphex Twin and Black Sabbath, whose music they’ve covered, and hearing their reactions. We also dove into performing on Jools Holland, touring with The Pixies as a jazz trio, their new album Complex Emotions, Dave’s hilarious web series Rational Funk, and much more.We hope you enjoy this fun and insightful conversation with the incredible Dave King!‘Go with Elmo Lovano’ is a weekly podcast where Elmo interviews creatives and entrepreneurs in music on HOW they push forward every day, got where they are in their careers, manage their personal lives, and share lessons learned and their most important insights. Please SUBSCRIBE / FOLLOW this podcast to catch new episodes as soon as they drop! Your likes, comments and shares are much appreciated! Listen to the audio form of this podcast wherever you get your podcasts: https://rss.com/podcasts/gowithelmoFollow The Bad Plus:https://www.instagram.com/thebadplus/Follow Dave:https://www.instagram.com/googlebully/Follow Elmo Lovano:https://Instagram.com/elmolovanohttps://Twitter.com/elmolovano
55. We Love Quincy Jones: Behind the Scenes Stories from Friends and Collaborators
Episode 55 - Quincy Jones was one of the most important humans in the history of music. At 91 years of age, we sadly lost the legend this week. Quincy touched us all in so many ways. Beyond his music and boundary-breaking life, Quincy was a friend, advisor, and investor to Jammcard. His support meant the world, changed our lives, and inspired us beyond explanation.We’d like to take a moment to honor Quincy and share stories from the podcast of friends and collaborators of his, in hopes that it makes you smile, reflect, feel good, and learn even more about the amazing man he was. In this episode, we have stories from John JR Robinson, Michael Bearden, Ibrahim Maalouf, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Daru Jones, Jason White, Jeff Gitty, and our host, Elmo Lovano.We hope you enjoy. We love you, Q.‘Go with Elmo Lovano’ is a weekly podcast where Elmo interviews creatives and entrepreneurs in music on HOW they push forward every day, got where they are in their careers, manage their personal lives, and share lessons learned and their most important insights. Please SUBSCRIBE / FOLLOW this podcast to catch new episodes as soon as they drop! Your likes, comments and shares are much appreciated! Listen to the audio form of this podcast wherever you get your podcasts: https://rss.com/podcasts/gowithelmo"12 Notes - On Life and Creativity" by Quincy Jones:https://www.abramsbooks.com/product/12-notes_9781419752568/?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAabynaDtNUdXOBOaXDtDkkSt0teqebahWgJli3HCok8V23uRuDxzZyribBw_aem_JuCN7S9ncDfRjordzqqphQWatch "Trap Jazz" Featuring Quincy Jones on Hulu:https://www.hulu.com/movie/trap-jazz-8e800478-3707-47ae-b39f-2838d33b6d00Follow Elmo Lovano:https://Instagram.com/elmolovanohttps://Twitter.com/elmolovano
54. Jason White: Sunday Service Choir, Kanye West, Beyoncé, Will Smith, Vocal Contractor, Director, God
Episode 54 - Jason White is one of the greatest choir directors, vocal producers, and contractors in the world. He's best known as the leader of Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir, which took the world by storm in 2019, and he's worked with so many other legends as well. He worked with Beyoncé on her GRAMMY-winning "Break My Soul" (and we talk about that session in this episode), Will Smith on his first new music in years and re-emerging in the public eye (which we also talk about), Harry Styles, Elton John, T.I., Jennifer Hudson, Whitney Houston, Kurt Carr, and countless others. We talk about how Kanye's Sunday Service started, how he built it with Phil Cornish, Ye, and other key people; its rapid growth; employing hundreds of people; and the high-stakes preparation for their iconic Coachella performance, and so much more.Jason dives into what it takes to blend spiritual roots with mainstream appeal, sharing stories from Sunday Service's beginnings and growth, understanding Ye and his own language, his unique role in the industry as a vocal contractor and his experiences with high-profile artists, from behind-the-scenes studio sessions with Beyoncé to Elton John and Andrew Watt. Jason also reflects on the power of choirs in music production, what it means to be a true leader, and how faith influences his work in the mainstream music industry. We have a great time, share valuable insights, fun stories and more. We hope you love the show. Let's go!!!‘Go with Elmo Lovano’ is a weekly podcast where Elmo interviews creatives and entrepreneurs in music on HOW they push forward every day, got where they are in their careers, manage their personal lives, and share lessons learned and their most important insights. Please SUBSCRIBE / FOLLOW this podcast to catch new episodes as soon as they drop! Your likes, comments and shares are much appreciated! Listen to the audio form of this podcast wherever you get your podcasts: https://rss.com/podcasts/gowithelmoFollow Jason:https://www.instagram.com/jasonwhiteco/Follow Elmo Lovano:https://Instagram.com/elmolovanohttps://Twitter.com/elmolovano
53. Kris Pooley: Music director for Katy Perry, American Idol, Arranging, Pink, Gwen Stefani, Super Bowl
Episode 53: Kris Pooley is one of the most successful musical directors in the game, known for his long relationship as MD for Katy Perry, music directing American Idol for the last 8 seasons (going on 9), and working with Gwen Stefani, Kesha, Demi Lovato, Pink, Smashing Pumpkins, Morrisey, Jane's Addiction and so much more. We dive deep into his career, how he landed these gigs, his creative process behind directing major performances like Katy Perry’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, and his unique perspective of balancing these live shows all while working as the music director for American Idol (which is an intense 7 day a week gig when in season).Kris gives advice on the importance of fostering strong relationships and reflects on the valuable lessons he’s learned while working in the industry. We talk about his future ambitions, what it’s like running his business day-to-day, and how he can stay home while still music directing these big acts. We also love that Kris is a fan of metal and listens to Meshuggah (daily). This was most important to Elmo. We hope you enjoy the conversation as much as we did. Let’s go with the incredible Kris Pooley!0:00:00 - INTRO0:03:29 - DETROIT0:03:57 - WORKING WITH GWEN STEFANI, KATY PERRY, DEMI LOVATO, P!NK, KE$HA0:05:38 - GETTING THE GWEN STEFANI GIG0:10:05 - NIN - KRIS’ NINE INCH NAILS AUDITION0:11:42 - GWEN STEFANI, BARRY SQUIRE, FILM COMPOSING0:14:38 - BECOMING A MUSIC DIRECTOR0:15:59 - GETTING THE GIG WITH KATY PERRY0:17:51 - WORKING WITH CREATIVE DIRECTOR BAZ HALPIN, SILENT HOUSE0:21:08 - CHANGING SETS FOR ONE-OFF SHOWS0:22:02 - TOURING, GLEE TV SHOW0:23:10 - PAUL MCCARTNEY STORIES0:25:30 - MUSIC DIRECTING WITHOUT TOURING, KESHA0:26:53 - SUPERBOWL WITH KATY PERRY0:31:46 - GREATEST LESSON LEARNED FROM KATY PERRY0:33:40 - TONY ROYSTER JR.0:36:47 - ARRANGING FOR P!NK0:38:12 - HOW HE GOT THE AMERICAN IDOL MD GIG0:40:38 - WHAT IT’S LIKE TO MUSIC DIRECT AMERICAN IDOL0:44:21 - AMERICAN IDOL BAND, RELATIONSHIP WITH CONTESTANTS0:48:40 - FIGURING OUT WHAT TO PLAY WITH CONTESTANTS0:49:53 - WORKING ON TV VS. ARENA TOURS0:51:03 - CHALLENGING MOMENTS WORKING WITH OTHER DIRECTORS0:52:12 - BUILDING A BUSINESS, KRIS POOLEY’S TEAM0:56:22 - KRIS’ 5 YEAR PLAN0:57:28 - SMASHING PUMPKINS, MEETING HIS WIFE GINGER POOLEY1:00:21 - BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS AND CONNECTIONS1:01:22 - KRIS AND KATY PERRY USING JAMMCARD FOR HIRING1:02:58 - WHAT KRIS LOOKS FOR WHEN HIRING SOMEONE1:04:06 - LESSONS LEARNED FROM WORKING WITH STARS1:07:08 - METAL TALK…GOJIRA, MESHUGGAH, KNOCKED LOOSE, SLIPKNOT1:10:01 - KRIS POOLEY’S UNRELEASED ALBUMS, RULE FOLLOWER PROJECT1:11:48 - METAL MUSIC‘Go with Elmo Lovano’ is a weekly podcast where Elmo interviews creatives and entrepreneurs in music on HOW they push forward every day, got where they are in their careers, manage their personal lives, and share lessons learned and their most important insights. Please SUBSCRIBE / FOLLOW this podcast to catch new episodes as soon as they drop! Your likes, comments and shares are much appreciated! Listen to the audio form of this podcast wherever you get your podcasts: https://rss.com/podcasts/gowithelmoFollow Kris:https://www.instagram.com/krispooley/Follow Elmo Lovano:https://Instagram.com/elmolovanohttps://Twitter.com/elmolovano
52. Dexter Hercules: Ed Sheeran’s Stadium Drummer, Clinics, The Voice UK, London’s Music Scene, Career
Episode 52! Please welcome the incredible Dexter Hercules, drummer for Ed Sheeran, to discuss his career journey from coming up in London’s music scene to currently performing in stadiums around the world. Dexter shares his experiences playing for The Voice UK, how he got the gig with Ed Sheeran, what it’s like playing stadiums, navigating the world of drum clinics, left handed drumming, the big reason why he learned how to read music, his passion for community-building through music, and more. We dive into his unique drumming style, the role of versatility in the music industry, and how London's session scene has grown over the years. Let’s go with one of the top UK session drummers, Dexter Hercules!‘Go with Elmo Lovano’ is a weekly podcast where Elmo interviews creatives and entrepreneurs in music on HOW they push forward every day, got where they are in their careers, manage their personal lives, and share lessons learned and their most important insights.Please SUBSCRIBE / FOLLOW this podcast to catch new episodes as soon as they drop! Your likes, comments and shares are much appreciated!Listen to the audio form of this podcast wherever you get your podcasts: https://rss.com/podcasts/gowithelmoFollow Dexter:https://www.instagram.com/dhercs/Follow Elmo Lovano:https://Instagram.com/elmolovanohttps://Twitter.com/elmolovano
