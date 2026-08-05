Artist Friendly with Joel Madden

On this week's episode of Artist Friendly, Joel Madden is joined by Chase Rice.



After nonstop touring, the country star recently came off the road and limited his schedule to just a handful of shows that would “not look like anything like what I’ve done the last 13 years of my life.”



Catching up with Madden in the Artist Friendly studio, Rice discusses finding fulfillment beyond commercial success, how stepping away from touring helped him rediscover his love of making music, and the personal growth that’s reshaped his faith, relationships, and outlook on life.



“Why do I want my new music to be heard so bad?” he asks. “I’ve been racking my brain about that since we’ve been sitting here. Because if you know me for ‘Eyes on You,’ ‘Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God.,’ ‘Ready Set Roll…,’ then you don’t know me at all. If you listen to some of this new stuff, then you’re gonna get to finally know who I am.”



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Listen to their Artist Friendly conversation on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



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IG: @artist.friendly



TikTok: @artist.friendly



YouTube: youtube.com/@artist.friendly



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Host: Joel Madden, @joelmadden



Executive Producers: Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Jillian King



Producers: Janice Leary, Josh Madden, Joey Simmrin



Director/Visual Producer/Editor: Ryan Schaefer



Audio Producer/Composer: Nick Gray



Music/Theme Composer: Nick Gray



Cover Art/Design: Ryan Schaefer



Additional Contributors: Anna Zanes, Neville Hardman



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