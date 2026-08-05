Artist Friendly with Joel Madden

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202 episodes
- On this week's episode of Artist Friendly, Joel Madden is joined by Andrew McMahon.
Back in the early 2000s, McMahon catapulted to pop-punk fame as the vocalist and pianist in Something Corporate.
While the band took a break, he started writing solo songs that formed the nucleus of Jack’s Mannequin, whose first album, 2005’s Everything in Transit, covered the collapse of a long-term relationship while unknowingly foreshadowing his cancer diagnosis.
These days, he’s fronting Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, though he’s gone on a reunion tour and released new music with Something Corporate in the past couple of years.
Sitting across from Joel, he enters a reflective space, opening up about finding his place in music, channeling grief into songwriting, and how decades of reinvention have shaped his career.
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Listen to their Artist Friendly conversation on Spotify.
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Follow Artist Friendly!
IG: @artist.friendly
TikTok: @artist.friendly
YouTube: youtube.com/@artist.friendly
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Host: Joel Madden, @joelmadden
Executive Producers: Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Jillian King
Producers: Janice Leary, Josh Madden, Joey Simmrin
Director/Visual Producer/Editor: Ryan Schaefer
Audio Producer/Composer: Nick Gray
Music/Theme Composer: Nick Gray
Cover Art/Design: Ryan Schaefer
Additional Contributors: Anna Zanes, Neville Hardman
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- On this week's episode of Artist Friendly, Joel Madden is joined by Mikaela Hoover.
Hoover’s best known for her long partnership with James Gunn, who created a web short for her called Sparky & Mikaela before casting her in a series of superhero films, including 2010’s Super, 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and last year’s Superman.
Following those roles, she’s stepped into the world of anime by playing Chopper in Netflix’s adaptation of One Piece, which Madden calls the “Japanese Star Wars.”
Stopping by the Artist Friendly studio, the actor discusses how the character helped heal her inner child, the importance of trusting instincts as an artist, and the freedom that comes from embracing who you are.
“It was almost cosmic,” Hoover tells him. “I was like, ‘I love this role, and this role is me,’ and I knew nothing about it.”
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Listen to their Artist Friendly conversation on Spotify.
-------
Follow Artist Friendly!
IG: @artist.friendly
TikTok: @artist.friendly
YouTube: youtube.com/@artist.friendly
-------
Host: Joel Madden, @joelmadden
Executive Producers: Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Jillian King
Producers: Janice Leary, Josh Madden, Joey Simmrin
Director/Visual Producer/Editor: Ryan Schaefer
Audio Producer/Composer: Nick Gray
Music/Theme Composer: Nick Gray
Cover Art/Design: Ryan Schaefer
Additional Contributors: Anna Zanes, Neville Hardman
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- On this week's episode of Artist Friendly, Joel Madden is joined by Travie McCoy.
This summer heralded Gym Class Heroes’ “Universal Language,” doubling as their first music since 2011’s The Papercut Chronicles II and a taste of their upcoming album.
Quickly, news of their Back to Basics tour with Lupe Fiasco followed, which kicks off in September.
Before heading out on the road, McCoy stopped by the Artist Friendly studio to talk about his journey through addiction and recovery, the legacy of Gym Class Heroes, and how creativity helped him find purpose both on and off the stage.-------
Listen to their Artist Friendly conversation on Spotify.
-------
Follow Artist Friendly!
IG: @artist.friendly
TikTok: @artist.friendly
YouTube: youtube.com/@artist.friendly
-------
Host: Joel Madden, @joelmadden
Executive Producers: Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Jillian King
Producers: Janice Leary, Josh Madden, Joey Simmrin
Director/Visual Producer/Editor: Ryan Schaefer
Audio Producer/Composer: Nick Gray
Music/Theme Composer: Nick Gray
Cover Art/Design: Ryan Schaefer
Additional Contributors: Anna Zanes, Neville Hardman
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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- On this week's episode of Artist Friendly, Joel Madden is joined by Chase Rice.
After nonstop touring, the country star recently came off the road and limited his schedule to just a handful of shows that would “not look like anything like what I’ve done the last 13 years of my life.”
Catching up with Madden in the Artist Friendly studio, Rice discusses finding fulfillment beyond commercial success, how stepping away from touring helped him rediscover his love of making music, and the personal growth that’s reshaped his faith, relationships, and outlook on life.
“Why do I want my new music to be heard so bad?” he asks. “I’ve been racking my brain about that since we’ve been sitting here. Because if you know me for ‘Eyes on You,’ ‘Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God.,’ ‘Ready Set Roll…,’ then you don’t know me at all. If you listen to some of this new stuff, then you’re gonna get to finally know who I am.”
-------
Listen to their Artist Friendly conversation on Spotify.
-------
Follow Artist Friendly!
IG: @artist.friendly
TikTok: @artist.friendly
YouTube: youtube.com/@artist.friendly
-------
Host: Joel Madden, @joelmadden
Executive Producers: Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Jillian King
Producers: Janice Leary, Josh Madden, Joey Simmrin
Director/Visual Producer/Editor: Ryan Schaefer
Audio Producer/Composer: Nick Gray
Music/Theme Composer: Nick Gray
Cover Art/Design: Ryan Schaefer
Additional Contributors: Anna Zanes, Neville Hardman
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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- On this week's episode of Artist Friendly, Joel Madden is joined by Chet Hanks.
Hanks' acting career began in the late 2000s and soon bloomed into a series of appearances on hit TV shows, including Empire, Atlanta, and Shameless (most recently, he’s made headlines for living in an RV out in Nashville while promoting a new season of the Netflix comedy Running Point).
Stopping by the Artist Friendly studio, he discusses rebuilding his life through gratitude, the intricacies of growing up in the spotlight, and finding balance between acting and making music with his band, Something Out West.
-------
Listen to their Artist Friendly conversation on Spotify.
-------
Follow Artist Friendly!
IG: @artist.friendly
TikTok: @artist.friendly
YouTube: youtube.com/@artist.friendly
-------
Host: Joel Madden, @joelmadden
Executive Producers: Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Jillian King
Producers: Janice Leary, Josh Madden, Joey Simmrin
Director/Visual Producer/Editor: Ryan Schaefer
Audio Producer/Composer: Nick Gray
Music/Theme Composer: Nick Gray
Cover Art/Design: Ryan Schaefer
Additional Contributors: Anna Zanes, Neville Hardman
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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Artist Friendly with Joel Madden
On Artist Friendly, Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden gets real with today's breakthrough artists. From chart-toppers to rising stars, guests spill the untold stories behind their success: the pivotal moments, crushing failures, and insider moves that made all the difference. Drawing on his experience as artist, performer and founder, Joel digs deeper than the surface. This isn't just interviews — it's a masterclass in creative survival from those who've lived it.Podcast website
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