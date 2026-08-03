Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
224 episodes
- Chapter 4's beginning gives us even more insight into the personalities of the Hobbits in a way that feels so real and honest, which is surprising in it's own way.
Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast
Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- At the end of chapter 3 Frodo and Gildor sit down and have an important conversation. Frodo asks for advice while still withholding information about the ring, and Gildor's response is unexpected, but genius.
Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast
Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
222: FotR 22: The Meaning Behind Elves in the Shire That You May Not Have Realized07/20/2026 | 29 mins.Frodo, Sam, and Pippen run into Gildor and his group of Elves in the Shire. At first, it may not seem that important, but there's more going on here than you probably realize.
Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast
Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- The way everything lines up in this section of chapter 3 is genius.
Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast
Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
220: Time Changes All Things, Including Our Perspectives - VIP Patron Chat June 202607/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.How has your perspective of Tolkien's world changed over time? Over multiple readings or movie rewatches? Do we see and feel different things as we get older?
Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast
Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/ringslore for a great deal: https://www.quince.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
More Arts podcasts
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained
From The Silmarillion to the Hobbit to The Rings of Power and The Lord of the Rings. From the creation of the world to what happened after the destruction of the One Ring, this podcast explains all of the lore, characters, history, and mythology of J.R.R. Tolkien's amazingly deep and complex world one topic at a time. It's like the best college course you could ever take with a professor who loves Middle Earth and adds in some mind-blowing concepts along the way. Whether you're new to the fandom or someone interested in brushing up on the details and expanding your perspective, this is the perfect Tolkien podcast for you. This is part of the Robots Radio network and is brought to you by the host of other hit lore shows including the Fallout Lorecast, Elder Scrolls Lorecast, and Retro Recall. For business inquiries or advertising please contact robotsnetwork@gmail.com. This podcast is supported by our patrons at https://patreon.com/lotrlorecast.Podcast website
Listen to Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained, Stories of Art and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained: Podcasts in Family