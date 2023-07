Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

About Lord of the Rings Lorecast

From the creation of the world to what happened after the destruction of the One Ring, this podcast explains all of the lore, characters, history, and mythology of J.R.R. Tolkien's amazingly deep and complex world one topic at a time.It's like the best college course you could ever take with a professor who loves Middle Earth and adds in some mind-blowing concepts along the way. Whether you're new to the fandom or someone interested in brushing up on the details and expanding your perspective, this is the perfect Tolkien podcast for you.This is part of the Robots Radio network and is brought to you by the host of other hit lore shows including the Fallout Lorecast, Elder Scrolls Lorecast, Witcher Lorecast, and Cyberpunk Lorecast.