Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

From the creation of the world to what happened after the destruction of the One Ring, this podcast explains all of the lore, characters, history, and mythology...
71: The Height of Numenor
After about 2,000 years of peace and prosperity, the Numenoreans reach the zenith of their culture, and begin seeking more.
7/17/2023
34:04
70: The Creation of Numenor
The Edain, the Men of Middle Earth who stood with the Elves against Morgoth, are rewarded with a new home, safe from the dangers of Middle Earth.
7/10/2023
30:35
69: The End of the Silmarilion & Beginning of the Akallabeth
We conclude the War of Wrath and find out what happens to the Elves and Men left in Middle Earth.
7/3/2023
34:30
68: The Fate of the Silmarils
As the War of Wrath wraps up, we're left with the question: What happens to the Silmarils? What about Maedhros and Maglor, the last remaining sons of Feanor. Do they hold to the oath or do they submit to the Valar?
6/26/2023
30:09
67: The War of Wrath
The host of the Valar go to war and Morgoth gets what's coming to him.
