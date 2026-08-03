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Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

Robots Radio
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Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained
Latest episode

224 episodes

  • Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

    224: FotR 24: Tolkien Doesn't Get Enough Credit for Dialogue Between Friends

    08/03/2026 | 29 mins.
    Chapter 4's beginning gives us even more insight into the personalities of the Hobbits in a way that feels so real and honest, which is surprising in it's own way.
    Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast
    Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce
    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

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  • Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

    223: FotR 23: Gildor's Confusing Advice to Frodo Actually Makes Sense

    07/27/2026 | 35 mins.
    At the end of chapter 3 Frodo and Gildor sit down and have an important conversation. Frodo asks for advice while still withholding information about the ring, and Gildor's response is unexpected, but genius.
    Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast
    Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce
    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

    222: FotR 22: The Meaning Behind Elves in the Shire That You May Not Have Realized

    07/20/2026 | 29 mins.
    Frodo, Sam, and Pippen run into Gildor and his group of Elves in the Shire. At first, it may not seem that important, but there's more going on here than you probably realize.
    Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast
    Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce
    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

    221: FotR 21: Frodo vs Nazgul Round 2... Wait, Elves!?

    07/13/2026 | 28 mins.
    The way everything lines up in this section of chapter 3 is genius.
    Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast
    Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce
    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

    220: Time Changes All Things, Including Our Perspectives - VIP Patron Chat June 2026

    07/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    How has your perspective of Tolkien's world changed over time? Over multiple readings or movie rewatches? Do we see and feel different things as we get older?
    Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast
    Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce
    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/ringslore for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained
From The Silmarillion to the Hobbit to The Rings of Power and The Lord of the Rings. From the creation of the world to what happened after the destruction of the One Ring, this podcast explains all of the lore, characters, history, and mythology of J.R.R. Tolkien's amazingly deep and complex world one topic at a time. It's like the best college course you could ever take with a professor who loves Middle Earth and adds in some mind-blowing concepts along the way. Whether you're new to the fandom or someone interested in brushing up on the details and expanding your perspective, this is the perfect Tolkien podcast for you. This is part of the Robots Radio network and is brought to you by the host of other hit lore shows including the Fallout Lorecast, Elder Scrolls Lorecast, and Retro Recall. For business inquiries or advertising please contact robotsnetwork@gmail.com. This podcast is supported by our patrons at https://patreon.com/lotrlorecast.
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