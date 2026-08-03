Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

How has your perspective of Tolkien's world changed over time? Over multiple readings or movie rewatches? Do we see and feel different things as we get older? Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com Our Sponsors: * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/ringslore for a great deal: https://www.quince.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

The way everything lines up in this section of chapter 3 is genius. Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Frodo, Sam, and Pippen run into Gildor and his group of Elves in the Shire. At first, it may not seem that important, but there's more going on here than you probably realize. Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

222: FotR 22: The Meaning Behind Elves in the Shire That You May Not Have Realized

At the end of chapter 3 Frodo and Gildor sit down and have an important conversation. Frodo asks for advice while still withholding information about the ring, and Gildor's response is unexpected, but genius. Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Chapter 4's beginning gives us even more insight into the personalities of the Hobbits in a way that feels so real and honest, which is surprising in it's own way. Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes, early access, ad-free listening, and VIP Patron chats: https://www.patreon.com/lotrlorecast Talk Lord of the Rings and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/tVnB9ce Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheRingsLorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Threads: https://www.threads.net/@robots_radio Send me a note! Email: robotsnetwork@gmail.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

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About Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

About Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

About Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings Explained

From The Silmarillion to the Hobbit to The Rings of Power and The Lord of the Rings. From the creation of the world to what happened after the destruction of the One Ring, this podcast explains all of the lore, characters, history, and mythology of J.R.R. Tolkien's amazingly deep and complex world one topic at a time. It's like the best college course you could ever take with a professor who loves Middle Earth and adds in some mind-blowing concepts along the way. Whether you're new to the fandom or someone interested in brushing up on the details and expanding your perspective, this is the perfect Tolkien podcast for you. This is part of the Robots Radio network and is brought to you by the host of other hit lore shows including the Fallout Lorecast, Elder Scrolls Lorecast, and Retro Recall. For business inquiries or advertising please contact robotsnetwork@gmail.com. This podcast is supported by our patrons at https://patreon.com/lotrlorecast.