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Fallout Lorecast - The Fallout Video Game & TV Lore Podcast

Robots Radio
LeisureTV & Film
Fallout Lorecast - The Fallout Video Game & TV Lore Podcast
Latest episode

418 episodes

  • Fallout Lorecast - The Fallout Video Game & TV Lore Podcast

    417: Pre-War Biz: You Know Vault-Tec, But What About Future-Tec?

    08/07/2026 | 32 mins.
    Future-Tec was behind some of Vault-Tec's most innovative technology, but it rarely gets talked about. We also cover these pre-war businesses: Fabrique Nationale, Freddy Fear's House of Scares, Fresh Soil Restaurant, Freyja's Haus, and Fumigus.
    Get cool stuff and help support the show: https://patreon.com/falloutlorecast
    Watch NEW Video Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@falloutlorecast
    Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/hAbkmqcdQG Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Send me a note! Email: falloutlorecast@gmail.com https://robotsradio.net

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Nathan and Sons: https://nathanandsons.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Fallout Lorecast - The Fallout Video Game & TV Lore Podcast

    416: Expectations & Hopes for Remastered Fallout 3, New Vegas, and Obsidian's New Fallout Game - Patron Chat July 2026

    07/31/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    We have a lot of new Fallout to look forward to in the near future. The Patrons join me to discuss our expectations and hopes.
    Get cool stuff and help support the show: https://patreon.com/falloutlorecast
    Watch NEW Video Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@falloutlorecast
    Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/hAbkmqcdQG Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Send me a note! Email: falloutlorecast@gmail.com https://robotsradio.net

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Nathan and Sons: https://nathanandsons.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Fallout Lorecast - The Fallout Video Game & TV Lore Podcast

    415: These Vaults SHOULD Be Canon - Vault 77, Vault 0 and More

    07/24/2026 | 33 mins.
    I get asked a lot about non-canon vaults like vault 77 with the puppet man and vault 0 from tactics. They may not be canon, but maybe they should be? Let's discuss.
    Get cool stuff and help support the show: https://patreon.com/falloutlorecast
    Watch NEW Video Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@falloutlorecast
    Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/hAbkmqcdQG Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Send me a note! Email: falloutlorecast@gmail.com https://robotsradio.net

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Nathan and Sons: https://nathanandsons.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Fallout Lorecast - The Fallout Video Game & TV Lore Podcast

    414: Behind the Scenes of a New Fallout Comedy Podcast - Chip Shot

    07/17/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    The Chip Shot crew of voice actors and writers join me to discuss the show's inspirations, reveal some behind the scenes spoilers, and share insight into being Fallout creators.
    Get cool stuff and help support the show: https://patreon.com/falloutlorecast
    Watch NEW Video Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@falloutlorecast
    Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/hAbkmqcdQG Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Send me a note! Email: falloutlorecast@gmail.com https://robotsradio.net

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Nathan and Sons: https://nathanandsons.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Fallout Lorecast - The Fallout Video Game & TV Lore Podcast

    413: Bethesda's Layoffs: The Facts & Why New Vegas 2 Is Closer Than Ever

    07/08/2026 | 40 mins.
    The future of Fallout games will never be the same due to the Xbox (and Bethesda Studio's) layoffs this week. It's a terrible situation, but there may be a bright side to the story.
    Get cool stuff and help support the show: https://patreon.com/falloutlorecast
    Watch NEW Video Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@falloutlorecast
    Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/hAbkmqcdQG Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Send me a note! Email: falloutlorecast@gmail.com https://robotsradio.net

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Nathan and Sons: https://nathanandsons.com

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Fallout Lorecast - The Fallout Video Game & TV Lore Podcast
In the top 0.5% of podcasts globally and the most popular Fallout podcast, this series fills in all the details about the Fallout world beginning with the Great War in 2077 and progressing through major world events, factions, creatures, technology, and each vault. We'll explore what we know, and speculate about what might be. This show begins as a solo production, detailing specific topics, and grows into so much more.Fallout TV Season 2 Breakdown starts at Episode 384 with a breakdown of every major and minor detail, Easter Eggs, and predictions. Check it out!Get awesome rewards & support the show: patreon.com/falloutlorecastWatch live at youtube.com/c/robotsradioCheck out my new show, RETRO RECALL: https://youtu.be/Ur6qFVBA9zEAdvertise with us & business inquiries: robotsnetwork@gmail.com
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LeisureTV & FilmVideo Games

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