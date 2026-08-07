The future of Fallout games will never be the same due to the Xbox (and Bethesda Studio's) layoffs this week. It's a terrible situation, but there may be a bright side to the story. Get cool stuff and help support the show: https://patreon.com/falloutlorecast Watch NEW Video Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@falloutlorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/hAbkmqcdQG Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Send me a note! Email: falloutlorecast@gmail.com https://robotsradio.net Our Sponsors: * Check out Nathan and Sons: https://nathanandsons.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

The Chip Shot crew of voice actors and writers join me to discuss the show's inspirations, reveal some behind the scenes spoilers, and share insight into being Fallout creators. Get cool stuff and help support the show: https://patreon.com/falloutlorecast Watch NEW Video Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@falloutlorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/hAbkmqcdQG Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Send me a note! Email: falloutlorecast@gmail.com https://robotsradio.net Our Sponsors: * Check out Nathan and Sons: https://nathanandsons.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

I get asked a lot about non-canon vaults like vault 77 with the puppet man and vault 0 from tactics. They may not be canon, but maybe they should be? Let's discuss. Get cool stuff and help support the show: https://patreon.com/falloutlorecast Watch NEW Video Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@falloutlorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/hAbkmqcdQG Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Send me a note! Email: falloutlorecast@gmail.com https://robotsradio.net Our Sponsors: * Check out Nathan and Sons: https://nathanandsons.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

We have a lot of new Fallout to look forward to in the near future. The Patrons join me to discuss our expectations and hopes. Get cool stuff and help support the show: https://patreon.com/falloutlorecast Watch NEW Video Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@falloutlorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/hAbkmqcdQG Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Send me a note! Email: falloutlorecast@gmail.com https://robotsradio.net Our Sponsors: * Check out Nathan and Sons: https://nathanandsons.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Future-Tec was behind some of Vault-Tec's most innovative technology, but it rarely gets talked about. We also cover these pre-war businesses: Fabrique Nationale, Freddy Fear's House of Scares, Fresh Soil Restaurant, Freyja's Haus, and Fumigus. Get cool stuff and help support the show: https://patreon.com/falloutlorecast Watch NEW Video Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@falloutlorecast Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradio Talk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: https://discord.gg/hAbkmqcdQG Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/robotsradio.bsky.social Send me a note! Email: falloutlorecast@gmail.com https://robotsradio.net Our Sponsors: * Check out Nathan and Sons: https://nathanandsons.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

About Fallout Lorecast - The Fallout Video Game & TV Lore Podcast

About Fallout Lorecast - The Fallout Video Game & TV Lore Podcast

About Fallout Lorecast - The Fallout Video Game & TV Lore Podcast

In the top 0.5% of podcasts globally and the most popular Fallout podcast, this series fills in all the details about the Fallout world beginning with the Great War in 2077 and progressing through major world events, factions, creatures, technology, and each vault. We'll explore what we know, and speculate about what might be. This show begins as a solo production, detailing specific topics, and grows into so much more.Fallout TV Season 2 Breakdown starts at Episode 384 with a breakdown of every major and minor detail, Easter Eggs, and predictions. Check it out!Get awesome rewards & support the show: patreon.com/falloutlorecastWatch live at youtube.com/c/robotsradioCheck out my new show, RETRO RECALL: https://youtu.be/Ur6qFVBA9zEAdvertise with us & business inquiries: robotsnetwork@gmail.com