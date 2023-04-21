In the top 0.5% of podcasts globally and the most popular Fallout podcast, this series fills in all the details about the Fallout world beginning with the Great... More
Available Episodes
5 of 255
249: 14 Fallout Voice Actors Reunited
14 of Fallout's most famous voice actors come together to reminisce about the characters they played and what Fallout has meant to them.Help end Alzheimer's: https://donate.tiltify.com/@robotsradio/robots-radio-for-alzheimers-associationSupport the show & get custom t-shirts, skip the ads, and join in on the monthly patron chats now!Become a patron. https://patreon.com/falloutlorecastBuy cool stuff and support the show!Fallout 76: https://amzn.to/3h99B3UFallout Cookbook: https://amzn.to/3aGjeodLinks:Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradioTalk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhMStay plugged in on Twitter: twitter.com/robots_radio & twitter.com/falloutlorecastSend me a note!Email: [email protected]
5/19/2023
1:34:14
248: The Town of Flatwoods Reveals Historical Secrets
We visit the town of Flatwoods today, known for its "green" monster, and uncover other secrets of Appalacia's past. Support the show & get custom t-shirts, skip the ads, and join in on the monthly patron chats now! Become a patron. https://patreon.com/falloutlorecastBuy cool stuff and support the show!Fallout 76: https://amzn.to/3h99B3UFallout Cookbook: https://amzn.to/3aGjeodLinks:Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradioTalk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhMStay plugged in on Twitter: twitter.com/robots_radio & twitter.com/falloutlorecastSend me a note! Email: [email protected]
5/12/2023
31:38
247:The Mysterious Smiling Man
Who is the Smiling Man really? Is he Indrid Cold from the Mothman mythos? And if so, what does that mean?Support the show & get custom t-shirts, skip the ads, and join in on the monthly patron chats now! Become a patron. https://patreon.com/falloutlorecastBuy cool stuff and support the show!Fallout 76: https://amzn.to/3h99B3UFallout Cookbook: https://amzn.to/3aGjeodLinks:Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradioTalk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhMStay plugged in on Twitter: twitter.com/robots_radio & twitter.com/falloutlorecastSend me a note! Email: [email protected]
5/5/2023
40:26
246: Romance, Marry, Kill?
Which Fallout 4 companion would you choose to, ahem... romance, marry, and kill? Patron chat!Support the show & get custom t-shirts, skip the ads, and join in on the monthly patron chats now! Become a patron. https://patreon.com/falloutlorecastBuy cool stuff and support the show!Fallout 76: https://amzn.to/3h99B3UFallout Cookbook: https://amzn.to/3aGjeodLinks:Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradioTalk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhMStay plugged in on Twitter: twitter.com/robots_radio & twitter.com/falloutlorecastSend me a note! Email: [email protected]
4/28/2023
57:37
245: New Cryptids! The Blue Devil & Oguas Real World Inspiration
What can we expect for the 2 new cryptids coming to Fallout 76? Let's dig into the backstories of The Blue Devil and the Ogua.Support the show & get custom t-shirts, skip the ads, and join in on the monthly patron chats now! Become a patron. https://patreon.com/falloutlorecastBuy cool stuff and support the show!Fallout 76: https://amzn.to/3h99B3UFallout Cookbook: https://amzn.to/3aGjeodLinks:Live Shows and game streams: twitch.tv/robotsradioTalk Fallout and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhMStay plugged in on Twitter: twitter.com/robots_radio & twitter.com/falloutlorecastSend me a note! Email: [email protected]
About Fallout Lorecast - The Fallout Video Game Lore Podcast
In the top 0.5% of podcasts globally and the most popular Fallout podcast, this series fills in all the details about the Fallout world beginning with the Great War in 2077 and progressing through major world events, factions, creatures, technology, and each vault. We'll explore what we know, and speculate about what might be. This show begins as a solo production, detailing specific topics, and grows into so much more. Get awesome rewards & support the show: patreon.com/falloutlorecast Watch live at youtube.com/c/robotsradio Advertise with us & business inquiries: [email protected]