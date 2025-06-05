Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsLeisureThe Game Informer Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Game Informer Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Game Informer Show

Game Informer
LeisureVideo GamesGamesHobbies
The Game Informer Show
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 21
  • The Game Informer Show Returns Tomorrow
    Alongside the rest of the magazine and website, The Game Informer Show podcast took an unexpected hiatus last year. We've been hard at work getting our feet back under us, making lots of behind-the-scenes efforts on the website, and working toward bringing back the physical magazine. It's kept us busy!But ahead of the magazine officially returning, Summer Game Fest activities, and the launch of Switch 2, we wanted to make sure we had an outlet to share our conversations and have you listen in. Alex Van Aken, Marcus Stewart, Charles Harte, and I have the first episode in the can where we talk about the shutdown and how it affected us, what we've been playing, and lots more.That episode isn't available quite yet, but we wanted to make sure you know where to subscribe to the show when the first episode drops on Friday, June 6.You can find some direct links below or watch a video version of the podcast on our YouTube channel. You can also search for The Game Informer Show wherever you listen to podcasts.We're looking forward to your feedback!Follow the hosts:Alex Van Aken (@itsVanAken)Kyle Hilliard (@KyleHilliard)Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7)Charles Harte (@ChuckDuck365)
    --------  
    2:39
  • July's Best Indie Games And Marvel Rivals | GI Show
    In this week's episode of The Game Informer Show, our editor-in-chief, Matt Miller, joins Alex and Marcus to discuss why Marvel Rivals has grown on us and how it's shaking up the Overwatch formula. Next, the crew dives into some of July's best indie games, including Dungeons of Hinterberg, Arranger, and Thank Goodness You're Here — okay, that last one technically releases today, August 1st, but I played and beat it during July via a pre-release copy. Finally, Marcus dives into Silent Hill 2 (2001) and Forestrike, the follow-up to 2021's pixel art action title, Olija. Follow us on social media: Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7), Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard), Charles Harte (@chuckduck365)The Game Informer Show is a weekly gaming podcast covering the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Join us every Thursday to chat about your favorite games – past and present – with Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from around the industry. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps:00:00:00 - Intro00:05:29 - Marvel Rivals Closed Beta00:31:27 - Thank Goodness You're Here!00:41:00 - Dungeons Of Hinterberg00:48:37 - Forestrike Preview00:59:31 - Silent Hill 2 (2001)01:14:27 - Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure01:21:37 - Housekeeping
    --------  
    1:24:41
  • The Casting Of Frank Stone Cover Story, Nobody Wants To Die, And Arranger | GI Show
    In this week's episode of The Game Informer Show podcast, we unpack our latest cover story on The Casting of Frank Stone! After that, Marcus Stewart dives into his time playing the cyberpunk noir detective game Nobody Wants to Die. Charles Harte discusses his early impression of Arranger, and Kyle breaks down his review of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Marcus also chats about his recent trip to Blizzard to play Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred's new Spiritborn class, and we round out the discussion with listener questions and a surprisingly long reflection on the 1995 film Powder.  Follow us on social media: Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7), Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard), Charles Harte (@chuckduck365) The Game Informer Show is a weekly gaming podcast covering the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Join us every Thursday to chat about your favorite games – past and present – with Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from around the industry. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app. Matt Storm, the freelance audio editor for The Game Informer Show, edited this episode. Matt is an experienced podcast host and producer who's been speaking into a microphone for over a decade. You should listen to Matt's shows like the "Fun" And Games Podcast and Reignite, a BioWare-focused podcast.  The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps: 00:00:00 - Intro 00:04:02 - Cover Story: The Casting of Frank Stone 00:24:52 - Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure 00:33:44 - Nobody Wants to Die 00:51:03 - Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Review 01:01:30 - Charles' Retro Console Corner 01:05:54 - Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred - Spiritborn Class Preview 01:14:56 - Housekeeping and Listener Questions
    --------  
    1:41:07
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess, Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn Impressions | GI Show
    In this week's episode of The Game Informer Show podcast, we're sharing our review-in-progress thoughts on two intriguing releases this week. First up, Wesley LeBlanc shares his initial impressions of Capcom's action/strategy/tower-defense hybrid Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Marcus Stewart then dishes out his time slaying gods in the action souls-like Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. Kyle Hilliard unpacks his review of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, and we also discuss playing the Concord beta and Zenless Zone Zero before answering some listener questions.  Follow us on social media: Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7), Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard), Wesley LeBlanc (@LeBlancWes) The Game Informer Show is a weekly gaming podcast covering the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Join us every Thursday to chat about your favorite games – past and present – with Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from around the industry. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app. Matt Storm, the freelance audio editor for The Game Informer Show, edited this episode. Matt is an experienced podcast host and producer who's been speaking into a microphone for over a decade. You should listen to Matt's shows like the "Fun" And Games Podcast and Reignite, a BioWare-focused podcast.  The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps: 00:00:00 - Intro 00:02:39 - Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess  00:22:19 - Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn  00:38:25 - Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Review 00:47:09 - Concord Beta Test 00:59:05 - Zenless Zone Zero 01:10:33 - Housekeeping and Listener Questions
    --------  
    1:28:33
  • Best Games of 2024 (So Far) And Anger Foot Review | GI Show
    In this week's episode of The Game Informer Show, the crew attempts to highlight the best games of 2024 that have launched between January and July. This is not all-encompassing. Rather, it's more a conversation about this year's early standouts and other releases we plan to visit before our official Game of the Year discussions in December. Before we properly dive in, Marcus breaks down his review of Anger Foot, developer Free Lives' new first-person shooter. Afterwards, Alex highlights a small desktop game (literally) called Rusty's Retirement. We hope you enjoy this episode and find new games to play! Watch the Video Version: Follow us on social media: Alex Van Aken (@itsVanAken), Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard), Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7) The Game Informer Show is a weekly gaming podcast covering the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Join us every Thursday to chat about your favorite games – past and present – with Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from around the industry. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app. Matt Storm, the freelance audio editor for The Game Informer Show, edited this episode. Matt is an experienced podcast host and producer who's been speaking into a microphone for over a decade. You should listen to Matt's shows like the "Fun" And Games Podcast and Reignite, a BioWare-focused podcast.  The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps: 00:00:00 - Intro 00:03:29 - Anger Foot Review 00:18:36 - Rusty's Retirement 00:30:06 - Best Games of 2024 (So Far) 01:34:51 - Housekeeping
    --------  
    1:37:53

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The Game Informer Show

The Game Informer Show is a weekly gaming podcast covering the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Join hosts Alex Van Aken, Kyle Hilliard, Marcus Stewart, and Charles Harte every Thursday for a chat about your favorite games – past and present – alongside Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from around the industry.
Podcast website
LeisureVideo GamesGamesHobbies

Listen to The Game Informer Show, The Minimalists and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/6/2025 - 7:45:37 PM