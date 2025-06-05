July's Best Indie Games And Marvel Rivals | GI Show
In this week's episode of The Game Informer Show, our editor-in-chief, Matt Miller, joins Alex and Marcus to discuss why Marvel Rivals has grown on us and how it's shaking up the Overwatch formula. Next, the crew dives into some of July's best indie games, including Dungeons of Hinterberg, Arranger, and Thank Goodness You're Here — okay, that last one technically releases today, August 1st, but I played and beat it during July via a pre-release copy. Finally, Marcus dives into Silent Hill 2 (2001) and Forestrike, the follow-up to 2021's pixel art action title, Olija. Follow us on social media: Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7), Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard), Charles Harte (@chuckduck365)The Game Informer Show is a weekly gaming podcast covering the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Join us every Thursday to chat about your favorite games – past and present – with Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from around the industry. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps:00:00:00 - Intro00:05:29 - Marvel Rivals Closed Beta00:31:27 - Thank Goodness You're Here!00:41:00 - Dungeons Of Hinterberg00:48:37 - Forestrike Preview00:59:31 - Silent Hill 2 (2001)01:14:27 - Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure01:21:37 - Housekeeping