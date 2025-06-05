The Casting Of Frank Stone Cover Story, Nobody Wants To Die, And Arranger | GI Show

In this week's episode of The Game Informer Show podcast, we unpack our latest cover story on The Casting of Frank Stone! After that, Marcus Stewart dives into his time playing the cyberpunk noir detective game Nobody Wants to Die. Charles Harte discusses his early impression of Arranger, and Kyle breaks down his review of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Marcus also chats about his recent trip to Blizzard to play Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred's new Spiritborn class, and we round out the discussion with listener questions and a surprisingly long reflection on the 1995 film Powder. Follow us on social media: Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7), Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard), Charles Harte (@chuckduck365) The Game Informer Show is a weekly gaming podcast covering the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Join us every Thursday to chat about your favorite games – past and present – with Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from around the industry. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app. Matt Storm, the freelance audio editor for The Game Informer Show, edited this episode. Matt is an experienced podcast host and producer who's been speaking into a microphone for over a decade. You should listen to Matt's shows like the "Fun" And Games Podcast and Reignite, a BioWare-focused podcast. The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps: 00:00:00 - Intro 00:04:02 - Cover Story: The Casting of Frank Stone 00:24:52 - Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure 00:33:44 - Nobody Wants to Die 00:51:03 - Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Review 01:01:30 - Charles' Retro Console Corner 01:05:54 - Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred - Spiritborn Class Preview 01:14:56 - Housekeeping and Listener Questions