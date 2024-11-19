Just Grow Something | The "Why" Behind the "How" of Gardening

Powered by RND
Karin Velez
Grow a better vegetable garden, whether you're a seasoned gardener or have never grown a thing in your life. Karin helps home gardeners learn to grow their own food using evidence-based techniques and research.
  • Winter Produce Storage: Tips for Keeping Your Fall Harvest Fresh Through the Cold Months - Ep. 225
    As we head toward the end of fall and into winter it’s time to start using some of what we’ve stored from the garden. Bountiful fall harvests of things like onions, potatoes, carrots, and beets, whether we grew them ourselves or managed to snag some from the local farmers market or CSA, can absolutely be stored up for long-term use. In fact, many of us count on these harvests or market scores to feed our families throughout the winter. But it can be very disheartening to go into your pantry or basement to pull out sweet potatoes for a big family holiday meal, only to find they’ve gone soft or moldy. Today on Just Grow Something we’re going to cover proper winter storage of fall harvested vegetables and we’ll talk about some of the fruits, too. There are plenty of things we can store with no special equipment or storage facility, just a cool dark area may be all you need. But understanding the difference between what your potatoes want, versus what your sweet potatoes want, can make all the difference in the world when it comes to how long you can enjoy those goodies before planting again in the spring. Let’s dig in! References and Resources: Just Grow Something Merch: ⁠https:/justgrowsomething.com/shop⁠ Just Grow Something Gardening Friends Facebook Group: ⁠https://www.facebook.com/groups/508637300354140/⁠ Check out how you can become a patron on Patreon: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/JustGrowSomething⁠ Bonus content for supporters of the Podcast! ⁠https://buymeacoffee.com/justgrowsomething⁠
    29:57
  • Three Ways to Grow Nutritious Greens Indoors - Ep. 224
    It is November, which means we are firmly seated in fall and many of us have seen the total demise of our gardens. In fact, some of us have had several weeks since we saw anything green out there and it’s kind of depressing! Have no fear, there is a way to get a fresh green pick-me-up in the kitchen even when the outside seems bleary – three ways, in fact! Today on Just Grow Something we’re going to cover three ways to grow nutritious greens indoors. This can absolutely be done year-round, but it’s especially poignant in the late fall and through the winter. Especially if you live somewhere like I do where it’s a bit bleak and dreary outside and your body is just craving something fresh. Let’s dig in! References and Resources: (some links are affiliates and I'll earn a small commission ... thank you!) Get 20% off a Magic Mind subscription with code GROWSOMETHING20 Simple LED grow lights: https://amzn.to/3UMqN5k Hydroponic net pots: https://amzn.to/3Cm8fSW Coconut coir plant starter pellets: https://amzn.to/3YK0xth Organic liquid plant food for hydroponics: https://amzn.to/3UO1fEO pH test strips: https://amzn.to/3Co6Efq Inexpensive air bubbler: https://amzn.to/3O3Gpxj Variety pack microgreens seed: https://amzn.to/3O4eddS Elm Dirt: https://www.elmdirt.com/?rfsn=6809035.8aa23a5 Microgreen Basics - Ep. 169 Just Grow Something Gardening Friends Facebook Group Check out how you can become a patron on Patreon Buy Me A Coffee!
    46:21
  • Tropical Gardening, Plus Your Biggest Garden Failures of the Season - Ep. 223
    If you’ve been watching my social media accounts you’ve seen me posting about my recent trip to Puerto Rico. I was hoping to see what backyard gardeners were growing in a tropical region and also get an idea of what crops are economically significant to the region and I was actually surprised by what I learned. Today on Just Grow Something we’re going to talk about what crops are prevalent in Puerto Rico and how we can duplicate some of that in our own homes even if we live somewhere that is decidedly NOT tropical. We’ll also reveal your answers to the October question of the month: what was your biggest failure in the garden this year? Let’s dig in! References and Resources: Insect Netting: https://amzn.to/3CeUkOs (aff) Bird Netting: https://amzn.to/3NV6oag (aff) Free Download: Onion Growing Fact Sheet Beginner's Guide to Growing Onions All About Puerto Rico Coffee - History and Best Brands | Puerto Rico & Caribbean Travel News Coffee Obsession: More Than 100 Tools and Techniques with Inspirational ... - DK - Google Books Most Common Papaya Plant Pests: Identification and Treatment Guide | Live to Plant Food Security and Debt: Rebooting Puerto Rican Agriculture as a Path Out of Crisis | Journal of Public and International Affairs Regrowing Puerto Rico's Agriculture - WWF - Environment & Disaster Management ‘A National Call for Food Production:’ Sustainable Farming Seeks Revolution in Puerto Rico | Pulitzer Center
    40:26
  • How to Amend the Soil in Fall for a Better Garden in Spring - Ep. 222
    Adding the right soil amendments in the fall is a great way to set up your garden for success in the spring. By incorporating amendments now, you give them time to break down and integrate into the soil, providing nutrients and improving soil texture for the next growing season. Today on Just Grow Something we’re going to breakdown the best amendments for addressing specific nutrient deficiencies, as well as general-purpose options that we can add to our soil now to benefit our garden in the spring. Let’s dig in! Question of the Month: What was your biggest failure in the garden this year? References and Resources: Get 20% off a Magic Mind subscription with code GROWSOMETHING20 Focal Point Friday: Plant Nutrient Basics Using Manure in the Garden: What's Safe and What's Not? How and when to use manure as fertilizer. How and Why to Perform a Soil Test for Nutrients and Texture High quality single-ingredient (alfalfa meal, cottonseed meal, bone meal, etc.), all-purpose, and mineral amendment resource: https://amzn.to/4f32Nmo (aff) New Merch! Just Grow Something | Patreon Bonus content for supporters of the Podcast! (buymeacoffee.com)
    34:54
  • Garlic Planting Tips by Climate - Ep. 221
    Last week we talked onions, this week it’s another allium, garlic. The timing on planting onions in the fall is just about the same as when we plant our garlic for overwintering and garlic spends just about as much time in the garden as those fall-planted onions do. Just like our onions, there are specific considerations for growing garlic – the right variety, the right soil, specific planting depth and spacing, planting time, and nutrients. If this all sounds vaguely familiar, that’s because those are all the same things we said are important for growing onions. Amazing how plants in the same family have some of the same concerns! Today on Just Grow Something we’re talking tips for planting garlic by climate type. Whether you’re in zone 3 or zone 10 you can grow garlic, but what kind and when and how you plant will be vastly different and will greatly affect your success. Let’s dig in! References and Resources My Women in Podcasting Award and Acceptance Speech! Ep. 40 - Growing Garlic Ep. 67 - When and How to Plant Your Garlic, Plus Tips for Warmer Climates Growing Garlic in Warm Climates - Focal Point Friday Growing Garlic as a Perennial - Ep. 168 How to Choose a Garlic Variety to Grow - Ep. 214 How to Know When Your Garlic is Ready to Harvest Find Seed Garlic: https://amzn.to/3BOX30U (aff) New Merch! Just Grow Something | Patreon Bonus content for supporters of the Podcast! (buymeacoffee.com)
    29:48

Grow a better vegetable garden, whether you're a seasoned gardener or have never grown a thing in your life. Karin helps home gardeners learn to grow their own food using evidence-based techniques and research. She talks all about specific plants, pests, diseases, soil and plant health, mulch, garden planning, and more. It's not just the "how" but also the "why" that makes us better. The goal? For everyone to know how to grow their own food no matter what sized space they have or their experience level. Tune in each week to plan, learn, and grow with your friend in the garden, Karin Velez.
