Just Grow Something | The "Why" Behind the "How" of Gardening

How to Amend the Soil in Fall for a Better Garden in Spring - Ep. 222

Adding the right soil amendments in the fall is a great way to set up your garden for success in the spring. By incorporating amendments now, you give them time to break down and integrate into the soil, providing nutrients and improving soil texture for the next growing season. Today on Just Grow Something we’re going to breakdown the best amendments for addressing specific nutrient deficiencies, as well as general-purpose options that we can add to our soil now to benefit our garden in the spring. Let’s dig in! Question of the Month: What was your biggest failure in the garden this year? References and Resources: Get 20% off a Magic Mind subscription with code GROWSOMETHING20 Focal Point Friday: Plant Nutrient Basics Using Manure in the Garden: What's Safe and What's Not? How and when to use manure as fertilizer. How and Why to Perform a Soil Test for Nutrients and Texture High quality single-ingredient (alfalfa meal, cottonseed meal, bone meal, etc.), all-purpose, and mineral amendment resource: https://amzn.to/4f32Nmo (aff) New Merch! Just Grow Something | Patreon Bonus content for supporters of the Podcast! (buymeacoffee.com)