Daniel Gomez
From the hit televsion show, Cheaters, Detective Gomez spills the beans on some of his craziest cases!
  • #243 First Date Fiasco: He Was Wanted by the Police!
    --------  
    12:57
  • #242 Met Online, Then He Vanished: The Ghosting Story
    --------  
    12:35
  • #241 Man killed his Lewisville co worker because she did not pay attention to him
    --------  
    10:30
  • #240 Trump vs Harris 2024 Can Your Relationship Handle the Election?
    --------  
    7:52
  • #239 Cheaters Busted! Fast Stories With DG in 3 minutes or Less #3
    --------  
    8:20

About Beyond Cheaters: Detective Gomez Files

