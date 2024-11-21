Top Stations
Beyond Cheaters: Detective Gomez Files
Beyond Cheaters: Detective Gomez Files
Daniel Gomez
add
From the hit televsion show, Cheaters, Detective Gomez spills the beans on some of his craziest cases!
More
Leisure
Available Episodes
5 of 245
#243 First Date Fiasco: He Was Wanted by the Police!
--------
12:57
#242 Met Online, Then He Vanished: The Ghosting Story
--------
12:35
#241 Man killed his Lewisville co worker because she did not pay attention to him
--------
10:30
#240 Trump vs Harris 2024 Can Your Relationship Handle the Election?
--------
7:52
#239 Cheaters Busted! Fast Stories With DG in 3 minutes or Less #3
--------
8:20
Show more
About Beyond Cheaters: Detective Gomez Files
From the hit televsion show, Cheaters, Detective Gomez spills the beans on some of his craziest cases!
Podcast website
