Two Guys on a Plane
  Welcome Aboard Two Guys on a Plane!
    Buckle up, jet setters! We’re Drew and Rich — two seasoned flight attendants with enough miles traveled and coffee stains to last a lifetime — and we’re pulling back the galley curtain on life at 35,000 feet. On Two Guys on a Plane, we’ll share everything from hilarious mid-air meltdowns and heartfelt cabin confessions to the wildest in-flight moments we’ve faced, with just enough sarcasm to keep your tray tables upright and locked. While we can’t promise to get you a free upgrade, we can promise insider travel tips to keep you on your flight attendant’s good side! Follow now, sit back, relax, and join us for your new favorite in-flight entertainment!Thoughts on this episode? Text us!✈ This episode was brought to you by StaffTraveler, the #1 non-rev app. If you travel on standby and are looking to make your journey easy and stress-free, check out the StaffTraveler app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Visit stafftraveler.com/twoguys to learn more and sign up! Download StaffTraveler, the #1 Non-Rev App! ✈ Have a story you want to share on our show? Have you ever found yourself on a flight and thought – What Would ‘Two Guys on a Plane’ Do? Send us your wildest or funniest airplane story and we might just share it on a future episode! Tell Us Your Story! ✈ Want more from Two Guys on a Plane? Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube - or visit TwoGuysOnAPlane.com! ✈ Support Our Show on Patreon!
About Two Guys on a Plane

Ever been on a flight and wondered what flight attendants are *really* laughing about behind that curtain in the galley? Welcome to Two Guys on a Plane, a podcast where we take you up in the air for a behind-the-scenes look at our lives on the jumpseat. Join us for hilarious inflight moments, passenger stories, travel pet peeves, our favorite destinations, flying tips, and interviews with fellow crew members and other travel enthusiasts. Whether you’re in the airline industry or simply love flying, buckle up for a fun, informative, and hilarious journey. Hosted by Drew and Rich: flight attendants, husbands, and sarcasm specialists.
