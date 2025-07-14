Episode 165: Canceling GamePass and Microsoft (feat. Autumn Wright)
Microsoft is all up in the news recently, whether they're ruining people's lives with layoffs or ruining people's lives with its complicity in an ongoing genocide in Palestine. This week, Tori and Nathaniel are talking with games journalist Autumn Wright about how the BDS movement is targeting Microsoft and what that means for Xbox.You can keep up with Autumn's work on their bluesky page and at Unwinnable, where they write a regular column.Also: Apologies from Press START HQ for some minor audio inconsistencies this week. We'll be back and firing on all cylinders next week :)THINGS MENTIONEDAutumn's article about Microsoft, the BDS movement and games journalism in Aftermath
