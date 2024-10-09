49: The Geekenders: Why are Some Video Game Ads SO Weird??
It's another week of Geekenders! This time Jesse and Dodger talk about weird Video Game Ads (specifically weird mobile game ads), All of the RPG's Jesse has been playing(metaphor, Dragon Age, and Romancing Saga), Ninja Turtles and More!
48: The Geekenders: What Games Did Jesse and Dodger Play This Week?
Disa week on geekenders, Dodger and Jesse talked about what games daysa played disa week, books on their readen lists, and da doc marten struggles.
47: | The Geekenders: Chatting about Alan Wake 2 DLC, HoloCure, and Other Games!
No guest this week, just Dodger and Jesse talking about the games they played this past week. Everything from Alan Wake 2: Lake House, to Neva, to HoloCure! and Many more!
46: The Geekenders: Next Fest and MORE with Suzi The Sphere Hunter!
Suzi the Sphere Hunter is here this week as we talk about Next Fest 2024, Recent Video Game Releases, old favorites, and more!
45: The Geekenders: Are We Too Old for Conventions?
Crendor joins us this week as we chat about Baldur's Gate 3 with Goblins, Being too old for conventions, and upcoming releases!
Jesse and Dodger are The Geekenders, two friends who have been producing fun podcasts, shows, and streams together for over a decade. Now they're back again with this weekly show about all the geeky and nerdy things they love that week. With a rotating group of guests, you never know where the next conversation will lead.