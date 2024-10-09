46: The Geekenders: Next Fest and MORE with Suzi The Sphere Hunter!

Suzi the Sphere Hunter is here this week as we talk about Next Fest 2024, Recent Video Game Releases, old favorites, and more! Are you ready to geek out this weekend? Join Jesse and Dodger on the Geekenders podcast as they bring you the ultimate dose of geekiness. From their hilarious banter to their in-depth discussions, this is the podcast you've been waiting for. Follow them now and discover why they are the number one geek podcast without a doubt. Subscribe and let the geeking begin! Theme by: MegaRan Animated Intro by: JulesDrawz Want to watch live, tune in to Dodgers twitch every Friday at 11am est/8am pst : https://www.twitch.tv/dexbonus Hosted on Audioboom. See https://audioboom.com/about/privacy for more information.