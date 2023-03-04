It's Super Effective: A Pokemon Podcast

It's Super Effective is a weekly Pokémon podcast that covers news and information on Pokémon GO, the Pokémon anime, and the video games (such as Pokemon Scarlet... More
Scarlet & Violet Update, Hisui and HOME
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet got updated to v1.3.0, but no performance updates were applied. We go over what did change and what didn't change. Pokémon HOME still doesn't have a date, just Spring for now, but we talk about how Hisui Pokémon would make the most sense after Regulation C is over. Speaking of VGC, the Global Challenge 3 got announced and starts very soon! Finally, we kick off the episode talking about how the Scarlet and Violet TCG sold out in Japan and how theft is happening in America. 00:01:30 - Introduction 00:03:40 - TCG Sold Out00:18:20 - Fusion Strike Card Theft00:36:10 - Break 00:39:40 - Global Challenge 300:48:20 - Patch Notes for v1.3.001:11:20 - New Pokémon, Still No Anime 01:35:30 - Post Credits
4/24/2023
1:36:25
Random New Pokémon Debut
Pokémon Masters EX has a detective storyline happening right now with some returning favorites being featured as Sync Pairs. Pokémon UNITE gets Lapras as the latest playable character! Lapras may add new waves that UNITE needs to shake things up. The Pokémon Global Challenge II is happening very quickly with the return of Typhlosion Raids this weekend. Speaking of Typhlosion, we talk about our experience with these Raids. Finally, the Pokémon anime just randomly showed off a new Pokémon in Japan. 00:02:30 - Introduction 00:04:40 - Pokémon Masters EX00:12:40 - Lapras in UNITE00:41:10 - Break00:46:10 - Typhlosion Recap01:17:10 - Global Challenge II 01:25:20 - New Pokémon in Anime01:36:00 - Post Credits
4/17/2023
1:37:05
Typhlosion Coming to 7-Star Raids
Typhlosion is the final starter from Pokémon Legends to be added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so does this mean Pokémon HOME is around the corner? Pokémon GO raised and limited Remote Raid passes, we talk about how this might affect the future of the game. Unova Sitting Cuties have arrived on Pokémon Center, we talk about the ones you should buy or avoid. Also, some company news regarding Creatures, Inc. 00:00:20 - Introduction 00:02:00 - Pokémon GO Woes 00:35:45 - Break00:39:40 - Typhlosion Coming00:49:40 - Monster Energy vs Pokémon00:59:10 - Unova Sitting Cuties01:08:20 - CEO of Creatures, Inc. 01:21:20 - Post Credits Enter Giveaway here: https://gleam.io/v7evv/pokemon-nintendo-oled-switch-giveaway
4/10/2023
1:22:14
The State of Pokémon UNITE
ZOINKS from the Overdunk Podcast joins Greg and Steve to talk about the current state of Pokémon UNITE. We talk about the recently added characters, updates, gameplay changes, and what Pokémon we'd like to see in the future. ZOINKS was also the Pokémon UNITE commentator for Worlds 2022. Find ZOINKS here: https://twitter.com/ZOINKScasts Enter Giveaway here: https://gleam.io/v7evv/pokemon-nintendo-oled-switch-giveaway
4/6/2023
1:05:45
New Events for Scarlet & Violet
We recap Samurott Raids, talk about the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tournament happening, and a Cherish Ball Lechonk is here to grab! Side note, the tournament does give an exclusive in-game bag for your character. Before all of that Scarlet and Violet news, we talk about Niantic's changes to Remote Raid Passes in Pokémon GO. 00:00:20 - Introduction 00:02:00 - Changes to Remote Raids Passes0038:40 - Break00:42:10 - GameStop Lechonk00:46:40 - Online Competition + Backpack00:53:00 - Pokémon TCG Symbol Update01:04:40 - Bug Update 01:15:00 - Post Credits Enter Giveaway here: https://gleam.io/v7evv/pokemon-nintendo-oled-switch-giveaway
