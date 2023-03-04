It's Super Effective: A Pokemon Podcast

Random New Pokémon Debut

Pokémon Masters EX has a detective storyline happening right now with some returning favorites being featured as Sync Pairs. Pokémon UNITE gets Lapras as the latest playable character! Lapras may add new waves that UNITE needs to shake things up. The Pokémon Global Challenge II is happening very quickly with the return of Typhlosion Raids this weekend. Speaking of Typhlosion, we talk about our experience with these Raids. Finally, the Pokémon anime just randomly showed off a new Pokémon in Japan. 00:02:30 - Introduction 00:04:40 - Pokémon Masters EX00:12:40 - Lapras in UNITE00:41:10 - Break00:46:10 - Typhlosion Recap01:17:10 - Global Challenge II 01:25:20 - New Pokémon in Anime01:36:00 - Post Credits