It's Super Effective: A Pokemon Podcast

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718 episodes
- Play! Pokémon announces new prizes for attending local events. Pokémon GO returns the Marathon Pikachu during the Fire & Chill event. Now that the first week of Nap Island is done in Pokémon Sleep, we share our thoughts on this new feature added to the game. Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo reopens soon after a tragic incident. Six pop-up shops in Japan are to test facial scans to stop people from reselling Pokémon cards.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00:00-Introduction
00:04:55-New Play Pokémon Prizes
00:15:10-Fire & Chill Event
00:22:40-Nap Island Thoughts
00:39:00-Pokémon Center to Reopen
00:47:35-Facial Recognition to Stop Scalpers
01:07:30-Credits
LINKS
🌐 www.pkmncast.com
👾 www.twitch.tv/pkmncast
📸 www.instagram.com/pkmncast
📝 www.reddit.com/r/supereffective
🐦 www.twitter.com/pkmncast
🎥 www.youtube.com/pkmncast
📀 www.tiktok.com/@pkmncast
💰 Support on Patreon
EPISODE CREDITS
Hosted, edited, and produced by Steve Sarumi
Theme songs and segment jingles by Nicholas Burgess
Ad music comes from Evanto Elements
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gets a new 7-Star Raid and two new Outbreak features, but one probably doesn't work amazing for Switch 1 owners. We get updated Pokémon Champions numbers. Pokémon Sleep gets an anime crossover event to celebrate three years. Cyan Beach Expert is coming! The Pokémon TCG gets new Stadium cards that are similar to the old Legends gimmick in the HeartGold/SoulSilver sets.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00:00-Introduction
00:04:10-New Content in Scarlet and Violet
00:20:20-Champions Numbers
00:34:50-Pokémon Sleep Anime Crossover
00:56:00-Storm Emeralda
01:10:55-Japan to Regulate Pokémon Cards
01:32:30-Credits
LINKS
🌐 www.pkmncast.com
👾 www.twitch.tv/pkmncast
📸 www.instagram.com/pkmncast
📝 www.reddit.com/r/supereffective
🐦 www.twitter.com/pkmncast
🎥 www.youtube.com/pkmncast
📀 www.tiktok.com/@pkmncast
💰 Support on Patreon
EPISODE CREDITS
Hosted, edited, and produced by Steve Sarumi
Theme songs and segment jingles by Nicholas Burgess
Ad music comes from Evanto Elements
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Pokémon Sleep celebrates it's 3rd Anniversary and announces Nap Island, featuring Munchlax! Pokémon GO announces a make-up day for Global GO Fest and announces a new Wild Area event for both Japan and Mexico. GameStop seems forced to lower it's 30th Anniversary TCG prices after backlash. Pokémon UNITE is pulled from 2027 Worlds and VGC players must own a Nintendo Switch in order to participate in official tournaments, even though Champions is on mobile.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00:00-Introduction
00:03:40-Nap Island Arrives in Sleep
00:33:20-Global Make-up Event
00:49:20-Japan & Mexico Wild Area
01:11:10-TCG Price Drops at GameStop
01:21:30-UNITE Pulled From Worlds
01:32:30-VCG Requires a Nintendo Switch
01:58:30-Credits
LINKS
🌐 www.pkmncast.com
👾 www.twitch.tv/pkmncast
📸 www.instagram.com/pkmncast
📝 www.reddit.com/r/supereffective
🐦 www.twitter.com/pkmncast
🎥 www.youtube.com/pkmncast
📀 www.tiktok.com/@pkmncast
💰 Support on Patreon
EPISODE CREDITS
Hosted, edited, and produced by Steve Sarumi
Theme songs and segment jingles by Nicholas Burgess
Ad music comes from Evanto Elements
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary stuff has been shown off and we now know the release schedule for the drops. Will anyone be able to get any, probably not? Brazil and maybe other countries are considering the Eggs in Pokémon GO equal to gambling, so a ban might be in place as Eggs could not be bought temporary in the Brazilian Pokémon GO store. Pokémon LEGO will be at LEGOLAND this Summer and Japan gets another set of new Poké Lids.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00:00-Introduction
00:03:40-Pokémon 30th TCG Showcase
00:27:15-Pokémon GO Egg Ban
00:53:30-Pokémon at LEGOLAND
01:05:40-New Japan Poké Lids
01:22:35-Credits
LINKS
🌐 www.pkmncast.com
👾 www.twitch.tv/pkmncast
📸 www.instagram.com/pkmncast
📝 www.reddit.com/r/supereffective
🐦 www.twitter.com/pkmncast
🎥 www.youtube.com/pkmncast
📀 www.tiktok.com/@pkmncast
💰 Support on Patreon
EPISODE CREDITS
Hosted, edited, and produced by Steve Sarumi
Theme songs and segment jingles by Nicholas Burgess
Ad music comes from Evanto Elements
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Event registration is now live for Pokémon XP with your schedule being sent to you in August. Pokémon Sleep brings the Sinnoh starters to the game to celebrate the 3rd anniversary this July. Pokémon Champions announces a Pokémon Champions tournament with Champions of records that have nothing to do with Pokémon. We get a small sample of the mobile player base of Pokémon Champions now that the first tournament is over in the game.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00:00-Introduction
00:04:15-Pokémon XP Events
00:26:40-Sinnoh Starters Arrive to Sleep
00:42:40-Trial Bundle
00:47:20-Champions of Champions
01:15:10-Champions Player Base
01:24:30-Credits
LINKS
🌐 www.pkmncast.com
👾 www.twitch.tv/pkmncast
📸 www.instagram.com/pkmncast
📝 www.reddit.com/r/supereffective
🐦 www.twitter.com/pkmncast
🎥 www.youtube.com/pkmncast
📀 www.tiktok.com/@pkmncast
💰 Support on Patreon
EPISODE CREDITS
Hosted, edited, and produced by Steve Sarumi
Theme songs and segment jingles by Nicholas Burgess
Ad music comes from Evanto Elements
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About It's Super Effective: A Pokemon Podcast
It's Super Effective is a weekly Pokémon new podcast that covers information on Pokémon games (such as Pokemon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, as well as, Pokémon GO and Pokémon TCG Pocket). The podcast also talks about the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Sleep, the Pokémon anime, Pokémon merchandise and more! It's Super Effective is an award-winning podcast and one of the most downloaded Pokémon-based podcasts on the web. We're dedicated to bringing unique and fresh Pokémon discussions to the internet.Podcast website
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