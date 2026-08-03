It's Super Effective: A Pokemon Podcast

The Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary stuff has been shown off and we now know the release schedule for the drops. Will anyone be able to get any, probably not? Brazil and maybe other countries are considering the Eggs in Pokémon GO equal to gambling, so a ban might be in place as Eggs could not be bought temporary in the Brazilian Pokémon GO store. Pokémon LEGO will be at LEGOLAND this Summer and Japan gets another set of new Poké Lids.



TIMESTAMPS

00:00:00-Introduction

00:03:40-Pokémon 30th TCG Showcase

00:27:15-Pokémon GO Egg Ban

00:53:30-Pokémon at LEGOLAND

01:05:40-New Japan Poké Lids

01:22:35-Credits



LINKS

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📀 www.tiktok.com/@pkmncast

💰 Support on Patreon



EPISODE CREDITS

Hosted, edited, and produced by Steve Sarumi

Theme songs and segment jingles by Nicholas Burgess

Ad music comes from Evanto Elements

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