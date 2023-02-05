Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz in the App
Listen to The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz

The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz

Podcast The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz
Podcast The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz

The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz

The Car Mom LLC / tentwentytwo Projects
add
Kelly Stumpe and Lizz St. John are third generation auto-industry experts and best known for reviewing cars from the millennial mom point of view on Instagram a... More
LeisureAutomotiveKids & FamilyParenting
Kelly Stumpe and Lizz St. John are third generation auto-industry experts and best known for reviewing cars from the millennial mom point of view on Instagram a... More

Available Episodes

5 of 107
  • WE ATE THE GREAT EIGHT
    We all ate green ketchup and survived! But that’s not the kind of ‘ate’ that Gen Zers are talking about. Today’s Millennial word of the day ‘ate’ refers to a performance or outfit that was done extremely well.   Lizz takes the fastest showers in the world, inhales her food, and jumps out of the car when she gets home while Kelly is stopping to smell the roses — both on her walks and in that blissful moment in the driveway when you put your car in park but haven’t gotten out yet. Enter…the perfect time for her driveway dumping.  Kelly and Lizz are on a health journey, working out, reading labels, and buying the dirty dozen organic. They agree that 1% better is the goal. PB&Js still smack, Wendy’s on Facebook is unhinged, and Lizz reveals her biggest tech pet peeve. The gals also debate: Are way-too-high ceilings the reason Bed, Bath, and Beyond is going under? The great eight of ditch the drive-throughs features chicken stroganoff, salmon teriyaki bowl, lunch meat crescent roll-ups, buffalo chicken sweet potatoes, hamburger sliders, chicken salad, the Mississippi roast, and BBQ pulled pork nachos. No matter which iconic meal wears the great eight crown — listen in and you’ll be set for meals for a week or more. → To share your ditch the drive-through recipe with us, call (959) CAR-POOL and leave us a message! In industry news Hyundai finally accelerates a new tech update rollout to solve the viral stolen car issue, the company also says they want 30% of their future profits to come from car subscriptions, and Kelly delivers an updated list of EVs that qualify for the $7500 tax credit.  ATTENTION: Tesla Model Y and X drivers → it’s your turn to leave The Carpool Podcast a five star review! Head over to Apple Podcasts and give the show some love. → Write to us for advice on all things motherhood, life, and more! Send us an email to get your question featured on the show at [email protected]  Follow the Carpool Podcast on IG Follow the Carpool Podcast on YouTube Follow Kelly on IG Follow Lizz on IG Visit thecarmomofficial.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    47:57
  • PLEASE! NO MORE SHOWERS!
    Today’s episode is brought to you by Zocdoc. Have you ever gone down a reels rabbit hole where you find yourself trusting strangers on the internet for health advice? Well, there are better ways to get the answers you want. Zocdoc helps you find expert doctors and medical professionals that specialize in the care you need. With Zoc, you have a trusted guide to connect you to your favorite doctor you just haven’t met yet. Millions of people have used Zocdoc’s free app, to find and book a patient-reviewed doctor in their neighborhood.  → Head over to zocdoc.com/carpool to download the app and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.  Follow the Carpool Podcast on IG Follow the Carpool Podcast on YouTube Follow Kelly on IG Follow Lizz on IG Visit thecarmomofficial.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    42:02
  • RESPECT THE KID OF THE DAY
    Lizz needs to spice up her life while trolls are trying to dull Kelly’s sparkle. Tune in to hear all of your Carpool favorites today including a juicy listener question on the advice segment. NPC is today’s millennial word of the day. This sassy abbreviation means ‘non-player character’ as in the opposite of main character energy, someone who adds nothing to the story.  Kelly’s driveway dump kicks off with a powerful parenting strategy: The Kid of the Day! Kelly and Lizz reminisce about how this changed their childhood for the better and how they’ll implement it in their own families. Kelly is ready to bring back the tomato tomat-oh sentiment after receiving hate comments for her word pronunciations. Two inch hail did some serious damage to Kelly’s neighborhood. And she will be returning the heinous low rise jeans she ordered from Express — to replace them with a pair of Good American ‘Always Fits.’  Would you say anything? A listener writes in asking about her brother in law who is always critiquing his girlfriend’s food choices and image — often loudly in front of family. He’s been with this girl for four years and she’s still waiting for a ring. Should she say anything to the girlfriend about her unhealthy relationship dynamics? Another question in the advice que today deals with the ‘after’ of the resqme® safety tool. Where can you get a seat belt replaced after using the tool? Kelly and Lizz have answers. → Write to us for advice on all things motherhood, life, and more! Send us an email to get your question featured on the show at [email protected]  In industry news, the Lexus LM luxury minivan will not be debuting in the US but you can still get your fix of minivan excitement by staying tuned for The Minivan Showdown from The Car Mom. Kelly shares a snippet of her Honda Odyssey review from her upcoming, and absolutely epic guide.  Cucumber nachos with chicken salad and tajín are on the ditch the drive-through menu this week. Kelly also throws in her broccoli chicken casserole for good measure and the gals talk recipe organization and making meal planning simple. → To share your ditch the drive-through recipe with us, call (959) CAR-POOL and leave us a message!  ATTENTION SUBARU ASCENT DRIVERS…it’s your day to leave a five-star review of the podcast ;) Kelly and Lizz would so appreciate it.  Today’s episode is brought to you by Zocdoc. Have you ever gone down a reels rabbit hole where you find yourself trusting strangers on the internet for health advice? Well, there are better ways to get the answers you want. Zocdoc helps you find expert doctors and medical professionals that specialize in the care you need. With Zoc, you have a trusted guide to connect you to your favorite doctor you just haven’t met yet. Millions of people have used Zocdoc’s free app, to find and book a patient-reviewed doctor in their neighborhood.  → Head over to zocdoc.com/carpool to download the app and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.  Follow the Carpool Podcast on IG Follow the Carpool Podcast on YouTube Follow Kelly on IG Follow Lizz on IG Visit thecarmomofficial.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    39:10
  • GOING FROM MISS TO MA'AM
    Forget the kitchen. Start your weekend with a carwash! Buy that subscription. And ask for a pro detail service for Mother’s Day. Per Kelly and Lizz — yet again —clean cars drive better. Period. The first week of May brings another big boost to your clean car life with the anticipated re-release of the new Car Mom Car Cleaner. Scents will include the back-by-popular-demand Lavender and Sweet Orange, Grapefruit and Rosemary, and a secret third that’s Lizz’s favorite of the bunch.  Today’s millennial word of the day, Zillennial, indicates the group born from 1988 to 1992 who can relate to both the Gen Zers and Millennials.  Kelly kicks off the last three transactions segment with her Pure car air freshener purchase. Lizz has been doing her maternity and postpartum summer shopping on Amazon and at Target. She’s also getting ready for her baby’s arrival with the “Taking Care of Babies” course. Kelly is making a big transition, too, and purchased Frozen pull-ups to start potty training with Hattie.  Kelly and Lizz’s dumps and feral freeways are a mishmash of Marvel coleslaw, marriage thoughts, and what it feels like to become ma’am while you’re pregnant. The gals also chat about influencer crowd-sourcing privilege and a live broadcast that totally flopped for Netflix.  Are Zoom and TikTok in cars safe? Kelly and Lizz share their thoughts in industry news and hype the arrival of the off-roading edition of the Atlas, the Atlas Peak, for its rugged features and avocado green color. Listeners are looking for advice on how to jazz up veggies beyond the broccoli, how to grow a home decor box subscription through influencers, and when an expectant mom should start shopping for a new midsize SUV. → Write to us for advice on all things motherhood, life, and more! Send us an email to get your question featured on the show at [email protected]  Kick off your weekend with today’s delicious ditch the drive-through from the Little Bits of Real Food Unbelieveabowl cookbook: Chicken Piccata Meatballs. → To share your ditch the drive-through recipe with us, call (959) CAR-POOL and leave us a message! Today’s episode is brought to you by Athletic Greens — the best thing you can do for your health in under a minute. With just one scoop, you too can improve your gut health and overall energy with 75 high-quality vitamins, minerals, whole foods, and probiotics daily. AG contains no sugar, no GMOs, and no nasty chemicals or artificial ingredients. For less than $3 a day, invest in your health whether you’re eating gluten-free, keto, paleo, dairy-free, or vegan — this is your ultimate daily nutrition insurance. → Get your free one-year supply of immune-supporting vitamin D and five free travel packs with your first purchase when you use our link: athleticgreens.com/carpool  Follow the Carpool Podcast on IG Follow the Carpool Podcast on YouTube Follow Kelly on IG Follow Lizz on IG Visit thecarmomofficial.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    58:05
  • THE ULTIMATE GREAT EIGHT?
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    46:32

More Leisure podcasts

About The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz

Kelly Stumpe and Lizz St. John are third generation auto-industry experts and best known for reviewing cars from the millennial mom point of view on Instagram and YouTube. As a work from home mom of three, Kelly found herself craving a brain-break and some adult conversation so she convinced her sister Lizz (who is expecting her first) to create a podcast to do just that. Join Kelly and Lizz for a dose of entertaining and lighthearted conversation, games, and auto-industry news while they navigate life as business partners, best friends, and sisters. Your Mom Time Off starts ... now.
Podcast website

Listen to The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz, Wonderfully Made and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz

The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store