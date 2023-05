The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz

RESPECT THE KID OF THE DAY

Lizz needs to spice up her life while trolls are trying to dull Kelly’s sparkle. Tune in to hear all of your Carpool favorites today including a juicy listener question on the advice segment. NPC is today’s millennial word of the day. This sassy abbreviation means ‘non-player character’ as in the opposite of main character energy, someone who adds nothing to the story. Kelly’s driveway dump kicks off with a powerful parenting strategy: The Kid of the Day! Kelly and Lizz reminisce about how this changed their childhood for the better and how they’ll implement it in their own families. Kelly is ready to bring back the tomato tomat-oh sentiment after receiving hate comments for her word pronunciations. Two inch hail did some serious damage to Kelly’s neighborhood. And she will be returning the heinous low rise jeans she ordered from Express — to replace them with a pair of Good American ‘Always Fits.’ Would you say anything? A listener writes in asking about her brother in law who is always critiquing his girlfriend’s food choices and image — often loudly in front of family. He’s been with this girl for four years and she’s still waiting for a ring. Should she say anything to the girlfriend about her unhealthy relationship dynamics? Another question in the advice que today deals with the ‘after’ of the resqme® safety tool. Where can you get a seat belt replaced after using the tool? Kelly and Lizz have answers. → Write to us for advice on all things motherhood, life, and more! Send us an email to get your question featured on the show at [email protected] In industry news, the Lexus LM luxury minivan will not be debuting in the US but you can still get your fix of minivan excitement by staying tuned for The Minivan Showdown from The Car Mom. Kelly shares a snippet of her Honda Odyssey review from her upcoming, and absolutely epic guide. Cucumber nachos with chicken salad and tajín are on the ditch the drive-through menu this week. Kelly also throws in her broccoli chicken casserole for good measure and the gals talk recipe organization and making meal planning simple. → To share your ditch the drive-through recipe with us, call (959) CAR-POOL and leave us a message! ATTENTION SUBARU ASCENT DRIVERS…it’s your day to leave a five-star review of the podcast ;) Kelly and Lizz would so appreciate it. Today’s episode is brought to you by Zocdoc. Have you ever gone down a reels rabbit hole where you find yourself trusting strangers on the internet for health advice? Well, there are better ways to get the answers you want. Zocdoc helps you find expert doctors and medical professionals that specialize in the care you need. With Zoc, you have a trusted guide to connect you to your favorite doctor you just haven’t met yet. Millions of people have used Zocdoc’s free app, to find and book a patient-reviewed doctor in their neighborhood. → Head over to zocdoc.com/carpool to download the app and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours. Follow the Carpool Podcast on IG Follow the Carpool Podcast on YouTube Follow Kelly on IG Follow Lizz on IG Visit thecarmomofficial.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices