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The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz
The Car Mom LLC / tentwentytwo Projects
Latest episode
380 episodes
- As of the recording of this episode, there still is no new baby St. John. However, Lizz is out and Sam is in! This week on the podcast @MamaKnowsCarSeats is joining Kelly as co-host. While the baby hasn't arrived yet, it doesn't mean the family isn't expanding. Kelly traveled to Kentucky to meet the newest addition to the Car Mom family - her Ford Expedition! She tells us all about traveling to the factory and how Ford pulled a fast one on her that led to the most emotional moment ever at a car factory.
There's one major story this week that MUST be discussed with Sam, the new list of best cars for carseats. Cars.com released their annual list and there is a LOT to talk about. Do Kelly and Sam agree with what they came up with? Let's just say they have some takes. While they are on Industry News, they have to talk about the new Tesla Y L.
- Could this be Lizz's final episode before baby? Things are starting to look like they could be happening any day now. She shares the latest on the newest St. John family member and how she's getting through these final weeks. Let's just say she is ready for baby #3 and completely over being pregnant!
Kelly is continuing her "Best Summer Ever" and getting ready for two nights of ice cream socials. It's the start of a very busy week that ends with her traveling to Kentucky to see her next car roll off the production line. Oh, and she explains why she is taking pictures of all her meals—and it has nothing to do with social media.
Got a good show Lizz should watch? She's getting her maternity leave watch list ready, and Kelly has one suggestion that scratches the DWTS itch. It's not the only help she plans to give her sister once the baby arrives; she has a whole plan for being the best sister ever over the next few weeks.
Then it is time for a chat with Vanessa Wilkin from Enterprise. They were a major part of the Car Mom Auto Show this year and it's the perfect partnership! They talk about how many families forget that you don't have to buy a car based around a once or twice a year trip, you can always rent one! Plus, the importance of checking to see if you have the right rental reimbursement
- Monday was in full Monday force for Lizz this week with a nightmare DoorDash fail. So this podcast starts with no coffee, no food and no refund. Combine that with the pregnancy pain and Lizz is not starting off on the right foot. Kelly, on the other hand, continues to be on an entirely different planet as she is living her summer life. She even went out with friends and had some alcoholic beverages! Don't even get her started on the ice cream socials. She is THRIVING!
Then it's time to chat with another mom for Side Hustle Summer! Sarah started "Sadie's House" as a little side project making beautiful fabric frames. She quickly found a customer base and the business is thriving! She talked to Kelly and Lizz about how she started and how she uses Etsy to find the best customers for her products. Plus, a lazy pizza hack that is going to leave you floored!
Follow Sarah at on Instagram at @at.sadies.house and CLICK HERE to check out her Etsy store.
- It's a post 4th of July pod and Kelly is continuing to live her best summer life. Being in her kid era, she spent the weekend playing the best pool games with the kids and making her summer notes. Lizz, on the other hand, is at the point in her pregnancy where she's too pregnant to go anywhere and unfortunately is not feeling great. She would rather have the third kid at this point than be pregnant anymore.
Some new icks have been uncovered. You know when someone asks if you've heard a song and then sings it for you when you say you haven't? That's a new Kelly ick. Lizz is watching hospital packing videos on Instagram and getting so annoyed when it's obvious that the creators haven't used a single item they packed and just included them to get credit on Amazon. Ick!
But the biggest part of this episode is the return of Colleen from Naming Bebe to make Lizz's dream come true - a baby name consultation! Will she find a name that both Lizz and Matty like? And what about the name Kelly?
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About The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz
Kelly Stumpe and Lizz St. John are third generation auto-industry experts and best known for reviewing cars from the millennial mom point of view on Instagram and YouTube. As a work from home mom of four, Kelly found herself craving a brain-break and some adult conversation so she convinced her sister Lizz, mom of two to create a podcast to do just that. Join Kelly and Lizz for a dose of entertaining and lighthearted conversation, games, and auto-industry news while they navigate life as business partners, best friends, and sisters. Your Mom Time Off starts ... now.Podcast website
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