The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz

Forget the kitchen. Start your weekend with a carwash! Buy that subscription. And ask for a pro detail service for Mother’s Day. Per Kelly and Lizz — yet again —clean cars drive better. Period.
The first week of May brings another big boost to your clean car life with the anticipated re-release of the new Car Mom Car Cleaner. Scents will include the back-by-popular-demand Lavender and Sweet Orange, Grapefruit and Rosemary, and a secret third that’s Lizz’s favorite of the bunch.
Today’s millennial word of the day, Zillennial, indicates the group born from 1988 to 1992 who can relate to both the Gen Zers and Millennials.
Kelly kicks off the last three transactions segment with her Pure car air freshener purchase. Lizz has been doing her maternity and postpartum summer shopping on Amazon and at Target. She’s also getting ready for her baby’s arrival with the “Taking Care of Babies” course. Kelly is making a big transition, too, and purchased Frozen pull-ups to start potty training with Hattie.
Kelly and Lizz’s dumps and feral freeways are a mishmash of Marvel coleslaw, marriage thoughts, and what it feels like to become ma’am while you’re pregnant. The gals also chat about influencer crowd-sourcing privilege and a live broadcast that totally flopped for Netflix.
Are Zoom and TikTok in cars safe? Kelly and Lizz share their thoughts in industry news and hype the arrival of the off-roading edition of the Atlas, the Atlas Peak, for its rugged features and avocado green color.
Listeners are looking for advice on how to jazz up veggies beyond the broccoli, how to grow a home decor box subscription through influencers, and when an expectant mom should start shopping for a new midsize SUV.
→ Write to us for advice on all things motherhood, life, and more! Send us an email to get your question featured on the show at [email protected]
Kick off your weekend with today’s delicious ditch the drive-through from the Little Bits of Real Food Unbelieveabowl cookbook: Chicken Piccata Meatballs.
→ To share your ditch the drive-through recipe with us, call (959) CAR-POOL and leave us a message!
