The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz

Could this be Lizz's final episode before baby? Things are starting to look like they could be happening any day now. She shares the latest on the newest St. John family member and how she's getting through these final weeks. Let's just say she is ready for baby #3 and completely over being pregnant!



Kelly is continuing her "Best Summer Ever" and getting ready for two nights of ice cream socials. It's the start of a very busy week that ends with her traveling to Kentucky to see her next car roll off the production line. Oh, and she explains why she is taking pictures of all her meals—and it has nothing to do with social media.



Got a good show Lizz should watch? She's getting her maternity leave watch list ready, and Kelly has one suggestion that scratches the DWTS itch. It's not the only help she plans to give her sister once the baby arrives; she has a whole plan for being the best sister ever over the next few weeks.



Then it is time for a chat with Vanessa Wilkin from Enterprise. They were a major part of the Car Mom Auto Show this year and it's the perfect partnership! They talk about how many families forget that you don't have to buy a car based around a once or twice a year trip, you can always rent one! Plus, the importance of checking to see if you have the right rental reimbursement