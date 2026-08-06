Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids

DAY 196: The Appearance to Mary Magdala Welcome to the Gospel in a Year on the Catholic Sprouts Podcast. In this episode we are reading John 20:1-18 To get the most out of this journey through the Gospels, we suggest you PRINT THE GOSPEL IN A YEAR NOTEBOOK. It's free and ready for you right here --> http://catholicsprouts.com/the-gospels-in-a-year-on-the-catholic-sprouts-podcast Thank you for joining us! Come Lord Jesus!

DAY 197: Thomas Welcome to the Gospel in a Year on the Catholic Sprouts Podcast. In this episode we are reading John 20:19-31 To get the most out of this journey through the Gospels, we suggest you PRINT THE GOSPEL IN A YEAR NOTEBOOK. It's free and ready for you right here --> http://catholicsprouts.com/the-gospels-in-a-year-on-the-catholic-sprouts-podcast Thank you for joining us! Come Lord Jesus!

DAY 198: Appearance to the Seven Disciples Welcome to the Gospel in a Year on the Catholic Sprouts Podcast. In this episode we are reading John 21:1-14 To get the most out of this journey through the Gospels, we suggest you PRINT THE GOSPEL IN A YEAR NOTEBOOK. It's free and ready for you right here --> http://catholicsprouts.com/the-gospels-in-a-year-on-the-catholic-sprouts-podcast Thank you for joining us! Come Lord Jesus!

DAY 199: Jesus and Peter Welcome to the Gospel in a Year on the Catholic Sprouts Podcast. In this episode we are reading John 21:15-19 To get the most out of this journey through the Gospels, we suggest you PRINT THE GOSPEL IN A YEAR NOTEBOOK. It's free and ready for you right here --> http://catholicsprouts.com/the-gospels-in-a-year-on-the-catholic-sprouts-podcast Thank you for joining us! Come Lord Jesus!

DAY 200: Conclusion Welcome to the Gospel in a Year on the Catholic Sprouts Podcast. In this episode we are reading John 21:20-25 To get the most out of this journey through the Gospels, we suggest you PRINT THE GOSPEL IN A YEAR NOTEBOOK. It's free and ready for you right here --> http://catholicsprouts.com/the-gospels-in-a-year-on-the-catholic-sprouts-podcast Thank you for joining us! Come Lord Jesus!

About Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids

About Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids

About Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids

Are you a Catholic parent ready to start sharing your faith with your kids in a way the whole family can enjoy? You're in the right place! The Catholic Sprouts Podcast is a daily podcast for Catholic kids, with short episodes designed to plant one seed of faith each day in a way that is easy and stress-free. We cover topics such as Catholic Feast Days, Morality, Catholic Theology, the saints and sacraments. We understand the challenges you face as a Catholic parent and create episodes that promote learning together, so you can discuss as a family and incorporate what you've learned into your lives. For free resources to support your family's faith journey, head to https://catholicsprouts.com