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Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids

Nancy Bandzuch
ChristianityKids & Family
Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids
Latest episode

2124 episodes

  • Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids

    CS Gospel Day 200

    06/19/2026 | 8 mins.
    DAY 200: Conclusion
    Welcome to the Gospel in a Year on the Catholic Sprouts Podcast.
     
     
    In this episode we are reading John 21:20-25
    To get the most out of this journey through the Gospels, we suggest you PRINT THE GOSPEL IN A YEAR NOTEBOOK. It's free and ready for you right here --> http://catholicsprouts.com/the-gospels-in-a-year-on-the-catholic-sprouts-podcast
     
    Thank you for joining us!
    Come Lord Jesus!
  • Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids

    CS Gospel Day 199

    06/18/2026 | 8 mins.
    DAY 199: Jesus and Peter
    Welcome to the Gospel in a Year on the Catholic Sprouts Podcast.
     
    In this episode we are reading John 21:15-19
    To get the most out of this journey through the Gospels, we suggest you PRINT THE GOSPEL IN A YEAR NOTEBOOK. It's free and ready for you right here -->  http://catholicsprouts.com/the-gospels-in-a-year-on-the-catholic-sprouts-podcast
     
    Thank you for joining us!
    Come Lord Jesus!
  • Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids

    CS Gospel Day 198

    06/17/2026 | 8 mins.
    DAY 198: Appearance to the Seven Disciples
    Welcome to the Gospel in a Year on the Catholic Sprouts Podcast.
     
    In this episode we are reading John 21:1-14
    To get the most out of this journey through the Gospels, we suggest you PRINT THE GOSPEL IN A YEAR NOTEBOOK. It's free and ready for you right here --> http://catholicsprouts.com/the-gospels-in-a-year-on-the-catholic-sprouts-podcast
     
    Thank you for joining us!
    Come Lord Jesus!
  • Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids

    CS Gospel Day 197

    06/16/2026 | 10 mins.
    DAY 197: Thomas
    Welcome to the Gospel in a Year on the Catholic Sprouts Podcast.
     
    In this episode we are reading John 20:19-31
    To get the most out of this journey through the Gospels, we suggest you PRINT THE GOSPEL IN A YEAR NOTEBOOK. It's free and ready for you right here -->  http://catholicsprouts.com/the-gospels-in-a-year-on-the-catholic-sprouts-podcast
     
    Thank you for joining us!
    Come Lord Jesus!
  • Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids

    CS Gospel Day 196

    06/15/2026 | 9 mins.
    DAY 196: The Appearance to Mary Magdala
    Welcome to the Gospel in a Year on the Catholic Sprouts Podcast.
     
    In this episode we are reading John 20:1-18
    To get the most out of this journey through the Gospels, we suggest you PRINT THE GOSPEL IN A YEAR NOTEBOOK. It's free and ready for you right here --> http://catholicsprouts.com/the-gospels-in-a-year-on-the-catholic-sprouts-podcast
     
    Thank you for joining us!
    Come Lord Jesus!
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About Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids
Are you a Catholic parent ready to start sharing your faith with your kids in a way the whole family can enjoy? You're in the right place! The Catholic Sprouts Podcast is a daily podcast for Catholic kids, with short episodes designed to plant one seed of faith each day in a way that is easy and stress-free. We cover topics such as Catholic Feast Days, Morality, Catholic Theology, the saints and sacraments. We understand the challenges you face as a Catholic parent and create episodes that promote learning together, so you can discuss as a family and incorporate what you've learned into your lives. For free resources to support your family's faith journey, head to https://catholicsprouts.com
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