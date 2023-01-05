Are you a Catholic parent ready to start sharing your faith with your kids in a way the whole family can enjoy? You’re in the right place! The Catholic Sprouts ... More
CS 1250: The Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary: Thursday
We are kicking off Mary's Month by praying and ENTIRE Rosary together on the podcast this week. Each day we will pray one of the Glorious Mysteries. Before each mystery I will share a reflection based on the writings of St. Mother Teresa that allows us to see Jesus present in the Eucharist in the Rosary. Let's adore Jesus with the heart of Mary! Our new book, Adoring Jesus Through the Rosary, which share these reflections as well as a reflection for each mystery of the Rosary, is on sale now. Get your copy here: https://shop.catholicsprouts.com/collections/the-rosary Check out the Catholic Sprouts Podcast ARCHIVES! https://catholicsprouts.com/podcast-archives/ Find fun, meaningful, faith-filled projects for your own family in the Catholic Family Resource Library. https://catholicsprouts.com/catholic-family-resource-library-signup/ Catholic Sprouts is a production of Spoke Street Media. For more great Catholic podcasts, check out spokestreet.com
5/4/2023
8:36
CS 1249: The Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary: Wednesday
5/3/2023
9:53
CS 1248: The Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary: Tuesday
5/2/2023
9:58
CS 1247: The Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary: Monday
5/1/2023
12:57
CS 1246: Saturdays with Sir Roland
Training Guild link: https://www.extraordinarymission.com/dragonslayers contact email: [email protected]
About Catholic Sprouts: Daily Podcast for Catholic Kids
Are you a Catholic parent ready to start sharing your faith with your kids in a way the whole family can enjoy? You’re in the right place! The Catholic Sprouts Podcast is a daily podcast for Catholic kids, with short episodes designed to plant one seed of faith each day in a way that is easy and stress-free.
We cover topics such as Catholic Feast Days, Morality, Catholic Theology, the saints and sacraments. We understand the challenges you face as a Catholic parent and create episodes that promote learning together, so you can discuss as a family and incorporate what you’ve learned into your lives. For free resources to support your family’s faith journey, head to https://catholicsprouts.com