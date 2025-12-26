Have you ever noticed that the moment you set a boundary, everything starts to shift, and people suddenly discover brand new feelings about it? On this episode, Rebecca and Seth dig into how boundaries really work in real-life parenting, work, technology, friendships, and yes, even marriage. Rebecca and Seth unpack one of the most requested topics in the Whinypaluza community. Boundaries. The kind you set with your kids. The type you wish you could set with extended family. The kind you absolutely need with work. And the kind you forget to set with yourself until your inner critic hijacks the afternoon. This episode explores how boundaries protect time, energy, money, emotional bandwidth, and the flow of everyday life. With humor stories and classic Greene honesty, they show how saying no opens the door to so many better yes moments. From not going to the neighborhood party because the couch was winning to forgetting to shut down work at night to teaching kids you mean it when you say no, Rebecca and Seth make boundaries understandable and doable for every mom tuning in. Six Key Takeaways → Time boundaries save your sanity. Your time is precious. Every yes to someone else is a no to something important to you. Know your priorities and stick to them. → Energy boundaries tell the truth. If your tank is empty, you are allowed to say Not tonight and notice who drains you and who fills you. Choose accordingly. → Parenting boundaries shape your home. Kids actually need your no. Especially when it involves safety, respect, and expectations. Rebecca reminds us that a fully developed brain is not on their ingredient list yet. → Relationship boundaries strengthen love. Sometimes the healthiest boundary is asking for space before a tough conversation. Seth learning to wait instead of diving right in is a prime example. → Technology boundaries help you breathe. Social media can boost or drain your mood. Curate what you consume, and be willing to put the phone on silent. → Emotional boundaries protect your heart. Supporting people does not mean carrying their emotional baggage home with you. Check your capacity before taking on someone’s story. Connect with Rebecca: https://linktr.ee/whinypaluzamom Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices