Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsFictionWelcome to Hope Springs
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Welcome to Hope Springs
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Welcome to Hope Springs

Paul McCusker, Augustine Institute
FictionKids & Family
Welcome to Hope Springs
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Welcome to Hope Springs

    S1E9: Ransom

    03/02/2026 | 23 mins.
    Jay, Dante and Woodward try to find a way to escape from their captivity. Brace and Andrew stumble onto the source of the distress telegraph from the Deer View cabin. Detective Hall finally gets to the truth about the stolen artifacts. But her best efforts to capture the criminals face obstacles.
    Learn more about the world of Hope Springs at www.HopeSprings.org.  Welcome to Hope Springs is a production of the Augustine Institute.
    Become a supporter of this podcast at www.AugustineInstitute.org/Mission-Circle. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Welcome to Hope Springs

    S1E8: Trapped

    02/23/2026 | 21 mins.
    Worried that her investigation will be compromised, Detective Hall shuts down Art Jameson’s reporting on the missing artifacts case. But Rooney triggers new trouble when she tells Dakota what Jay told her not to say – and puts Professor Dribble in a very difficult position.
    Learn more about the world of Hope Springs at www.HopeSprings.org.  Welcome to Hope Springs is a production of the Augustine Institute.
    Become a supporter of this podcast at www.AugustineInstitute.org/Mission-Circle. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Welcome to Hope Springs

    S1E7: Getting the Scoop

    02/16/2026 | 18 mins.
    An accident while Rooney is recording leads to new suspects in the smoke bomb/artifact theft mystery – but Rooney also reveals more than she intended.
    Learn more about the world of Hope Springs at www.HopeSprings.org.  Welcome to Hope Springs is a production of the Augustine Institute.
    Become a supporter of this podcast at www.AugustineInstitute.org/Mission-Circle. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Welcome to Hope Springs

    S1E6: Keeping Traps Shut

    02/09/2026 | 24 mins.
    New leads on the museum robbery are popping up all over Hope Springs. Detective Hall questions a new volunteer at the Round House. Jay, Dante, and Woodward discover a few suspicious items in Professor Dribble’s yard, but Jay warns his friends – including Rooney - not to jump to conclusions and tell anyone else.
    Learn more about the world of Hope Springs at www.HopeSprings.org.  Welcome to Hope Springs is a production of the Augustine Institute.
    Become a supporter of this podcast at www.AugustineInstitute.org/Mission-Circle. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Welcome to Hope Springs

    S1E5: Twists and Traps

    02/02/2026 | 24 mins.
    Andrew and Brace have trouble explaining what they experienced in the cabin.  Jay continues his work on Professor Dribble’s lawn and discovers some odd containers buried in the back of the garden. Rooney and Dakota attempt to record their first podcast together while touring the Depot’s old Round House, which is now a charitable food bank. But their show turns into a true crime episode when someone drops off a surprising donation.
    Learn more about the world of Hope Springs at www.HopeSprings.org.  Welcome to Hope Springs is a production of the Augustine Institute.
    Become a supporter of this podcast at www.AugustineInstitute.org/Mission-Circle. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Welcome to Hope Springs

Welcome to Hope Springs is a family audio drama series following the lives and adventures of a few Colorado kids through an unforgettable journey of friendship and faith.
Podcast website
FictionKids & FamilyReligion & SpiritualityChristianityDramaStories for Kids

Listen to Welcome to Hope Springs, Sherlock Holmes Short Stories and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.7.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2026 - 9:55:57 AM
A company fromMADSACK