Andrew and Brace have trouble explaining what they experienced in the cabin. Jay continues his work on Professor Dribble’s lawn and discovers some odd containers buried in the back of the garden. Rooney and Dakota attempt to record their first podcast together while touring the Depot’s old Round House, which is now a charitable food bank. But their show turns into a true crime episode when someone drops off a surprising donation.

Learn more about the world of Hope Springs at www.HopeSprings.org. Welcome to Hope Springs is a production of the Augustine Institute.

Become a supporter of this podcast at www.AugustineInstitute.org/Mission-Circle.



Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.