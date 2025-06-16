About Operation Rising Lion - Attack on Iran

Operation Rising Lion is the untold story of one of history's most audacious intelligence campaigns, narrated by the man who lived it. Marcus Cole spent twenty years coordinating Mossad's most sensitive operations. Now, at 52, he's ready to tell the story that's haunted him for seven years—how a midnight heist in Tehran sparked a shadow war that prevented nuclear catastrophe and cost him everything he had left to lose.From the legendary 2018 theft of Iran's nuclear archives to the infiltration of double agents at the highest levels of Iranian intelligence, Marcus reveals the human mathematics of modern espionage. Every decision required sacrificing someone. Every operation demanded calculating lives like variables in an equation that had to balance, no matter the cost.Based on real events but told through deeply personal fictional narratives, this six-part series explores what happens when ordinary people become instruments of history. Dr. Ahmad Tehrani, wrestling with the true nature of his nuclear research. Captain Reza Amiri, hunting the very network we're rooting for. And Marcus himself, carrying his brother's dog tags and a growing list of names he can never forget.This is the story of how we prevented the unthinkable—and whether it was worth what we became.