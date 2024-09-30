Powered by RND
The Three Ravens Podcast

Podcast The Three Ravens Podcast
Three Ravens
The Three Ravens is an English myth and folklore podcast hosted by Eleanor Conlon and Martin Vaux.Each weekly episode focuses on one of England's 39 historic co...
More
FictionEducationHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 183
  • Series 5 Episode 7: Devon
    On this week's episode Eleanor is taking us on a pixie-led journey down to Devonshire in England's South West and telling us her take on the legend of "Kitty Jay's Grave."We start off chatting about St Cecilia and her death-defying life of chastity and angel-seeing, and after that we're bombing down the A303 to Devon, one of Martin's favourite counties and one cream-and-then-jam-packed with folklore!We chew over topics such as the wild and mysterious landscape of Dartmoor, the wolf-taming wanderer St Petroc, the 16-sided grotto of A La Ronde, and much more, all before Eleanor explains the difference between Devon Flats and Devon Splits, chats through the county's rich culinary heritage, and offers up a recipe for this week's County Dish, Graveyard Pie...As for folklore, interspersed with some excerpts from next Saturday's Local Legends interview with Devon's-own Mark Norman, host of The Folklore Podcast and author of many truly excellent books on folklore here and abroad, we talk about the county's legacy in witchcraft and 'piskies,' ghosts including Lady Howard and her carriage of bones, Cutty Dyre, the Ogre of Ashburton, and much more besides.Then it's on to the main event: Eleanor's story, "Kitty Jay's Grave" which, fair warning in advance, might just leave you in tears as it did Martin!We very much hope you enjoy it, and will be back on Thursday with the final Dying Arts bonus episode of the series about Clock, Watch and Orrery-Making ahead of Saturday's full Local Legends chat with Mark!
    --------  
    1:30:31
  • Local Legends #23: Hugh Williams
    On this week's episode of Local Legends, Martin chats all things Worcestershire and the surrounds with folklorist and author Hugh Williams.Born in Worcester at the heart of the English Midlands, Hugh has gone about things the old fashioned way. Which is to say, he has spent almost his whole life physically exploring, discovering and researching the stranger places of England's middle counties, and is deeply passionate about telling their stories.Part of this he does through his blog, which is absolutely amazing, and he has also written three books, The Mystery of Mercia Volumes I and II, which are collections of lore and folktales centred on the old Anglo Saxon kingdom of Mercia, and, more recently, The Magic of Mercia: A History of Witchcraft and Magic in the Midlands of England. Drawing on traditional sources as well as his own collecting and site visits, Hugh's work paints a vivid picture of the English heartlands, from their very beginnings right through to the present day. All of which has earned him a prominent position on social media, where he posts pictures and videos of his discoveries to tens of thousands of people. Plus, he's now moving into the world of TV presenting – he's just filmed for the new History Channel series Weird Britain which will be released next year! So, settle in for a chat which folds in Danish reeves being skinned and their outer layers pinned to cathedrals, Cunning Folk, giants, Wild Hunts, foliate heads, and much, much more!To learn more Hugh and his work, do visit his website at mysteriesofmercia.com and you can find him on social media via @mysteriesofmercia
    --------  
    1:01:04
  • Three Ravens Bestiary #13: Nymphs
    The Ancient Greeks believed they existed before the dawn of time, yet they're a mystery to most, so, for this week's Bonus Episode we're exploring the long and complex history of Nymphs!Part of the "Three Ravens Bestiary" series, we start off discussing the roles Nymphs played in the Greco-Roman pantheon, including how they were classified and eventually used, in Imperial projects, to present local and regional gods of pagan cultures, such as the Celts and Britons, as less powerful than the Olympians. This then sees us look at examples of some ancient genius loci from across England, including those found in shrines at Hadrian's Wall, where some local deities defied the odds and survived well into Christianization, later becoming recognised as Saints. From there we head in two directions - firstly, forward, via Chaucer, Marvell and Shakespeare, into a place where Nymphs and Faeries got a little bit muddled up in the British mindset. After that, we journey back to the start, exploring how writers like Hesiod, Homer, and many others, developed and contributed to the collective idea of 'Nymph Lore' - the roles Nymphs played in city foundation, how they were worshiped, and what 'Nympholepsy' - Nymph Madness - was, and why some people sought it out! Via discussions of the 18th century invention of the idea of 'Nymphomania' - in contrast with other misogynistic (and anti-British) ideas such as Tacitus' characterisation of the Roman Witch Empress Messalina, the vengeful Iceni Queen Boudica, and figures like Britannicus, we wash up in the present day - a time when being called a "nymph" seems to have nothing to do with nature spirits, and much more to do with systems of power and control...
    --------  
    1:09:44
  • Series 5 Episode 6: Worcestershire
    On this week's episode Martin is whisking us up to Worcestershire in England's West Midlands and telling us his take on the legend of "The Malvern Ogre."We start off chatting about what Martin calls 'a proper saint' - his namesake, St Martin - including his life as a goose-bothering wandering necromancer and the strange part-bloody, part-weather related traditions associated with today's festival of Martinmas. After that we set off for Worcestershire, a sometimes overlooked county with extraordinarily rich history and folklore to be found in just about every corner.We discuss topics including the very frequently-destroyed County Town of Worcester, the county's plethora of standing stones and its fractious past, then Martin grabs up his bottle of Worcestershire Sauce and chats through the county's extremely rich culinary heritage, and its offal-centred ancient delicacy, Tenbury Pie, for this week's County Dish.As for folklore, interspersed with some excerpts from next Saturday's Local Legends interview with Worcestershire local, folklorist and author Hugh Williams, we talk about the county's resident centaur, its fairies, black dog legend, a spontaneously combusting witch from Kidderminster, and much more besides.Then it's on to the main event: Martin's story, "The Malvern Ogre" which, in a change of pace from recent weeks, is a jolly tale about people-eating monsters, personal hygiene, and the magical power of kindness.We hope you enjoy it, and will be back on Thursday with a new Three Ravens Bestiary bonus episode about Nymphs and, if you're a Patreon supporter, our November Patreon Exclusive episode about The Medway Megaliths, all ahead of Saturday's full Local Legends chat with Hugh!
    --------  
    1:45:33
  • Local Legends #22: Dr Francis Young
    On this week's episode of Local Legends, Martin is chatting about Cambridgeshire, paganism and much, much more with one of the nation's most prominent and celebrated folklorists, author and historian Dr Francis Young.In case you're unfamiliar with his work, such as his frequent appearances on BBC radio, as well as his writing for magazines including History Today and BBC History Magazine, Francis specialises in the history of religion and belief. He is the author, editor, or co-author of over 20 books, including the award-winning Pagans in the Early Modern Baltic, as well as Twilight of the Godlings and Magic in Merlin's Realm. His new book, just out, is called Paganism Persisting: A History of European Paganisms since Antiquity, which he co-authored with Robin C. Douglas.Born in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk – the same place as Eleanor – Francis studied Philosophy at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, and Classics at University of Wales, Lampeter, before receiving his doctorate in History from Cambridge University. He is a well-known authority on the religious history of Britain and the Baltic region, and is a contributor to the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography as well as numerous textbooks and anthologies.We first encountered Francis in relation to his scholarship about witchcraft, magic, and paganism, but for our purposes today he's gathering round the Three Ravens campfire to chat about the history and folklore of Cambridgeshire, a county about which he is a bit of an expert. As a Cambridge-based academic who has written books about the county's folklore, and that of neighbouring counties, he is the perfect person to guide us through its murky earthy fenlands on the one hand, and its world-famous university town on the other.So, settle in for a chat which encompasses fairies, wild hunts, ghostly knights, fenland drainage, some very nice cathedrals, and anecdotes about Isaac Newton, M.R. James, Enid Porter and much else too!To learn more about Francis, his work, and his books, do check out his website at drfrancisyoung.com, and we'll be back on Monday with an episode all about the history and folklore of Worcestershire!
    --------  
    1:12:07

About The Three Ravens Podcast

The Three Ravens is an English myth and folklore podcast hosted by Eleanor Conlon and Martin Vaux.Each weekly episode focuses on one of England's 39 historic counties, exploring the history, folklore and traditions of the area, from ghosts and mermaids to mythical monsters, half-forgotten heroes, bloody legends, and much, much more.Then, and most importantly, we take turns to tell a new version of an ancient story from that county - all before discussing what that tale might mean, where it might have come from, and the truths it reveals about England's hidden past...Our Bonus Episodes are then released on Thursdays (Magic and Medicines about folk remedies and arcane spells, Three Ravens Bestiary about cryptids and mythical creatures, Dying Arts about endangered heritage crafts, and Something Wicked about folkloric true crimes from across history).Plus, starting April 2024, we're launching a new Bonus Series: Local Legends. Released on Saturdays, each episode is an interview with an acclaimed folklorist, author, podcaster or historian, deepening discussions into that week's county.We also release a range of exclusive content on Patreon, where supporters enjoy ad-free listening, including audio ghost tours, the Three Ravens Newsletter, monthly Three Ravens Film Club episodes about folk horror films from across the decades, and more.So, why not join us around the campfire and listen in?Learn more at www.threeravenspodcast.com, join our Patreon at www.patreon.com/threeravenspodcast, and find links to our social media channels here: https://linktr.ee/threeravenspodcast Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
