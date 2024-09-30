Local Legends #22: Dr Francis Young

On this week's episode of Local Legends, Martin is chatting about Cambridgeshire, paganism and much, much more with one of the nation's most prominent and celebrated folklorists, author and historian Dr Francis Young.In case you're unfamiliar with his work, such as his frequent appearances on BBC radio, as well as his writing for magazines including History Today and BBC History Magazine, Francis specialises in the history of religion and belief. He is the author, editor, or co-author of over 20 books, including the award-winning Pagans in the Early Modern Baltic, as well as Twilight of the Godlings and Magic in Merlin's Realm. His new book, just out, is called Paganism Persisting: A History of European Paganisms since Antiquity, which he co-authored with Robin C. Douglas.Born in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk – the same place as Eleanor – Francis studied Philosophy at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, and Classics at University of Wales, Lampeter, before receiving his doctorate in History from Cambridge University. He is a well-known authority on the religious history of Britain and the Baltic region, and is a contributor to the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography as well as numerous textbooks and anthologies.We first encountered Francis in relation to his scholarship about witchcraft, magic, and paganism, but for our purposes today he's gathering round the Three Ravens campfire to chat about the history and folklore of Cambridgeshire, a county about which he is a bit of an expert. As a Cambridge-based academic who has written books about the county's folklore, and that of neighbouring counties, he is the perfect person to guide us through its murky earthy fenlands on the one hand, and its world-famous university town on the other.So, settle in for a chat which encompasses fairies, wild hunts, ghostly knights, fenland drainage, some very nice cathedrals, and anecdotes about Isaac Newton, M.R. James, Enid Porter and much else too!To learn more about Francis, his work, and his books, do check out his website at drfrancisyoung.com, and we'll be back on Monday with an episode all about the history and folklore of Worcestershire!