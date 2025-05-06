"The Deadly Crystal Matter" is an episode of Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar, originally aired on September 23, 1962. In this case, Johnny Dollar investigates the theft of Mrs. Weatherwell’s $300,000 jewels, which takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious woman returns them without explanation. The episode blends suspense, intrigue, and Johnny’s signature sharp wit, making it a compelling listen for fans of vintage radio drama.Given your passion for vintage radio storytelling and promotional imagery, this episode’s noir-like atmosphere and mystery elements could inspire some fascinating design concepts. Are you considering incorporating elements from Johnny Dollar into your work?Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradioListen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment RadioSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/yours-truly-johnny-dollar/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

*"The Tip-Off Matter"* is an episode of *Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar*, a classic radio drama that aired from 1949 to 1962. The series follows insurance investigator Johnny Dollar, known for his sharp instincts and relentless pursuit of justice. This particular episode, originally broadcast on September 30, 1962, exemplifies the show's gripping storytelling. Like many of Dollar's cases, it involves deception, danger, and a mystery that keeps listeners engaged. The surrounding page presents *The Tip-Off Matter* as a strong example of the show's appeal, highlighting its suspenseful narrative and the way Johnny Dollar navigates complex investigations. It suggests that this episode is an excellent entry point for new listeners, capturing the essence of the program's mystery-driven format.

About Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar

Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar was a radio drama that aired on CBS Radio from February 18, 1949 to September 30, 1962. The first several seasons imagined protagonist Johnny Dollar as a standard private investigator drama.The Golden Age of Radio: "Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar"The era of radio drama was a time when storytelling was a purely auditory art. "Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar," which aired on CBS Radio from 1949 to 1962, was a prime example of this captivating form of entertainment. The show followed the exploits of Johnny Dollar, the "freelance insurance investigator with the action-packed expense account."Initially, the series presented Johnny Dollar as a typical private investigator, navigating the murky waters of crime and corruption. However, as the series progressed, it evolved into a more unique format, with complex cases that often spanned five episodes, airing Monday through Friday. This serialized approach allowed for more in-depth character development and intricate plotting, setting "Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar" apart from other shows of its time.The character of Johnny Dollar was portrayed by several actors over the years, with each bringing their own flavor to the role. Notable among them was Bob Bailey, who is often remembered as the definitive Johnny Dollar due to his long tenure and the depth he brought to the character.The show's longevity and popularity are testaments to its quality and the talent of its cast and crew. In an age before television became the dominant medium, radio dramas like "Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar" were not just entertainment; they were a communal experience that brought families together to listen, imagine, and explore stories of intrigue and adventure.As we look back on this golden age, we can appreciate the creativity and skill that went into producing such a show. It reminds us that storytelling is a powerful force, capable of transcending the boundaries of time, technology, and medium. "Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar" may have concluded its original run in 1962, but its legacy endures, capturing the imagination of new generations who discover these old-time radio dramas.