Introducing: Incoming

EMERGENCY ALERT. BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INCOMING. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.What would you do if you only had 20 minutes left to live?INCOMING is a thrilling and hilarious cinematic audio series that explores how people react in their most critical hour. Based loosely on the false alarm missile alert that terrified Hawaii in 2018, INCOMING imagines stories of all kinds – from terrifying to absurd, from heartwarming to heartbreaking. Each episode introduces a new city, new time period, and new set of characters as they get the news: THERE'S A MISSILE ON THE WAY. Created by the award-winning screenwriter and Broadway composer David Singer, INCOMING features performances from Tracy Letts, Marilu Henner, David Pasquesi, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Paul Adelstein, Amy Landecker, Matt Walsh, Rusty Schwimmer, Brad Morris, Karen Rodriguez, Joe Miñoso, J. Nicole Brooks and many, many others.