DERELICT WAR - S3 Crowdfund: ⁠https://derelictwar.short.gy/dropnotes-ac⁠ The feed drop premiere of the full trailer for season 3, DERELICT WAR. Please help us bring it to life, by clicking the link above. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

DERELICT WAR - S3 Crowdfund: ⁠⁠https://derelictwar.short.gy/dropnotes-ac⁠ JBM gives an exciting season 3 crowdfund update ...AND premieres the first trailer for the DERELICT backer-exclusive bonus season, THE TRAVELER. Please help us bring it to life, by clicking the link above. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

DERELICT WAR - S3 Crowdfund: ⁠⁠⁠https://derelictwar.short.gy/dropnotes-ac⁠ JBM presents a sneak peak of the backer exclusive bonus season THE TRAVELER, now FULLY FUNDED via Kickstarter and coming soon! The crowdfund only has 72 hours left. If you haven’t joined us yet, now is the time to do it, before the campaign ends this week. Your support not only helps us bring more of the Maas-Dorian universe to life, but ensures you can continue the story as early as possible with THE TRAVELER backer-exclusive season. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

DERELICT WAR - S3 Crowdfund: https://derelictwar.short.gy/dropnotes-pc JBM shares the great news that WE'RE FUNDED! Not just for season 3, but for the Blayne backer-exclusive bonus season THE TRAVELER as well. How's that for a one-two punch? Plus, info on how you can still contribute...and get some of the exclusive backer rewards and Add Ons that are still available. Thanks to everyone for your support in getting us here! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

A quick spotlight on the critically acclaimed mystery / horror fiction podcast "The Lovecraft Investigations", and their upcoming fifth season... https://pleasantgreen.co.uk/derelict "Something ancient is stirring... The Lovecraft Investigations brings H.P. Lovecraft's The Call of Cthulhu into the modern world — a new season of cosmic horror from the hit independent audio fiction show crowdfunding now. Listen to the first 4 seasons wherever you get your podcasts, and check out the crowdfund to support the show." Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About DERELICT

About DERELICT

About DERELICT

Something has been found at the bottom of Earth's ocean. An ancient artifact that can only be described as a giant door, inset into the sea floor. It becomes known as the Vault. A gigantic enigma, buried and forgotten...nineteen thousand feet down. To study the artifact, the galaxy's most powerful corporation, Maas-Dorian, has built a massive, self-contained, secret laboratory base surrounding it, named FATHOM. It's objective: unlock the secrets of the artifact and discover what it holds.​ But some mysteries should remain buried. And some doors should never be opened....The story of DERELICT begins with season one, FATHOM, a narrative podcast experience from award winning science fiction author J. Barton Mitchell, and produced by Night Rocket Productions. Website: derelictpodcast.com