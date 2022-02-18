Something has been found at the bottom of Earth's ocean. An ancient artifact that can only be described as a giant door, inset into the sea floor. It becomes kn... More
Available Episodes
5 of 13
DERELICT E1 - Through the Gate
Thirty one hours ago, the IWS Crichton discovered the remains of a derelict vessel in an unexplored star system.
Eleven hours ago, all contact with the Crichton was lost...
When the galaxy's most powerful corporation discovers that the derelict ship belongs to them, they send a group of washed up engineers and scientists who would do anything to reconstruct their shambled lives.
Their objective: find out what happened to the crew of the Crichton, and bring the derelict back...at any cost.
But, as they soon learn, there are mysteries that should remain buried. And there are some things lost that should never be found.
DERELICT is created, written, and directed by J. Barton Mitchell; produced by Elizabeth Laidlaw and Kirsten Rudberg; features original music by Luke Atencio and Ryan Taubert; sound design and editing by J. Barton Mitchell; additional sound design by Ian Geiberger and Music Radio Creative. Cast: Chad Morgan - RAYNOR, Michael Mau - BLAYNE, Dani Payne - FREED, Ian Geiberger - CHAMBERS, J.D. Cerna - STEVENS.
12/16/2022
44:07
FATHOM E10 - All Great Things
The season finale of FATHOM. Deals are struck. Sacrifices are made. Choices become permanent. Some doors should never be opened...
FATHOM is created, written, and directed by J. Barton Mitchell; produced by Elizabeth Laidlaw, Kirsten Rudberg and Thomas Barker; features original music by Luke Atencio, Ryan Taubert, Bytheway-May, David A. Molina, and Zachary David; sound design and editing by J. Barton Mitchell; additional sound design by Music Radio Creative. Cast: Elizabeth Laidlaw - EVA GRAFF, Michael Mau - BLAYNE, Dani Payne - SARAH KLAYTON, Danny Doyle - FRANCIS DORIAN, Priscilla Ferguson-Wagstaffe - OPERATOR, Nate Santana - STRIKE TEAM LEAD, Casey Hoekstra - PROJECT LEAD, Caroline Chu - CONTAINMENT LEAD, LaShawn Banks - FUSION LEAD.
10/24/2022
1:46:54
FATHOM E9 - In the Silence We Listen
Trapped in Fathom's Southern platform, with the lives of thirty survivors hanging in the balance, Sarah Klayton, Agent Blayne, and an isolated Dr. Eva Graff, enact their last, desperate plan to try and contain the technological contaminant that is ever more quickly spreading through the remains of the base. But, hunted by the hulking, infected remains of Reese's DEMES, and with the scope of the lifeform's ambition and purpose finally revealed, it becomes clear the only way they may have any chance of stopping the unthinkable...is to sacrifice everything.
FATHOM is created, written, and directed by J. Barton Mitchell; produced by Elizabeth Laidlaw, Kirsten Rudberg and Thomas Barker; features original music by Makeup and Vanity Set, Luke Atencio, and Ryan Taubert; sound design and editing by J. Barton Mitchell; additional sound design by Music Radio Creative. Cast: Dani Payne - SARAH KLAYTON; Michael Mau - BLAYNE; Elizabeth Laidlaw - EVA GRAFF.
7/25/2022
43:53
FATHOM E8 - Read 'Em and Weep
With the true horror of the Vault’s contents now revealed, the lone survivors must reach the decrepit platform of Fathom South, their one chance at contacting the surface, not just for a rescue, but to contain the dangerous technological contagion that is quickly spreading through what remains of the underwater base. To do so, they will have to find a way to repower and drain the platform, as well as navigate its infected corridors and tunnels. With time yet again running out, they turn to Dr. Eva Graff for help. Trapped inside what’s left of the slowly flooding platform, she poses a dark, sobering question: Will calling for help lead to their rescue...or doom the entire planet?
FATHOM is created, written, and directed by J. Barton Mitchell; produced by Elizabeth Laidlaw, Kirsten Rudberg and Thomas Barker; features original music by Makeup and Vanity Set, Luke Atencio, and Ryan Taubert; sound design and editing by J. Barton Mitchell; additional sound design by Music Radio Creative. Cast: Dani Payne - SARAH KLAYTON; Elizabeth Laidlaw - EVA GRAFF; Michael Mau - BLAYNE; Brian Grey - REESE; Jonathan Olivares - ALVAREZ.
5/17/2022
1:09:26
FATHOM E7 - Into the Dark
Agent Blayne and Sarah Klayton have survived their ordeal on Fathom North...only to be stranded, yet again, on the ocean bottom, by a strange, violent water displacement. With time running out, and assistance from survivors on the West Platform, they set out for Fathom South, which has somehow mysteriously regained power. Their plan is to use the Relay to contact the surface for help...unaware, all the while, that the impossible has happened.
The Vault has been opened...
And the horrific reality of its contents may spell doom not just for them...but for the entire world.
FATHOM is created, written, and directed by J. Barton Mitchell; produced by Elizabeth Laidlaw, Kirsten Rudberg and Thomas Barker; features original music by Makeup and Vanity Set, Luke Atencio, Ryan Taubert, and Chris Coleman; sound design and editing by J. Barton Mitchell; additional sound design by Music Radio Creative. Cast: Michael Mau - BLAYNE; Dani Payne - SARAH KLAYTON; Brian Grey - REESE; Nina Ganet - FRITZ; Jonathan Olivares - ALVAREZ; Michelle Campbell - VALARIE BLAYNE.
