As women, we are constantly comparing ourselves to others. But your life isn't supposed to look like hers! Being your best self means standing firm in your deci...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 191
191. The Episode Every Woman Needs: Let's Talk About Your Sleep with Dr. Shelby Harris
We hear it so often when we are about to become mother’s for the first time, “Oh, you’re not going to get any sleep!” But the problem is there’s not a plan in place for how the mom’s sleep is actually going to happen. And we think this is something that needs to be talked about more!Today we have Dr. Shelby Harris on the show. She is a mom, a clinical psychologist, and is board certified in behavioral sleep medicine by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. We are absolutely obsessed with this interview! We go off script so many times, in a good way, because we ask all the follow-up questions that all of us have.Dr. Shelby answers our questions around whether or not women really do need more sleep than men, how to enhance the quality of sleep when more sleep is just simply too hard to come by, and how caffeine really affects our sleep.Do you ever wonder if naps are good for you? What about the term “revenge bedtime” that we are seeing all over the internet? Should we be taking sleep aids? And what to do on those nights that you just can’t fall asleep, no matter what. Dr. Shelby answers those questions and so many more!Follow Dr. Shelby on InstagramFollow Dr. Shelby on TikTokDr. Shelby’s WebsiteGet Your Copy of Dr. Shelby’s Book HERESponsor: 10% off at BETTERHELP: http://betterhelp.com/herselfLet’s connect!HERSELF SHOP: https://herself-podcast-favorites.myshopify.comHERSELF PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/herselfpodcastHERSELF INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/herselfpodcastMEET AMY: http://instagram.com/ameskieferMEET ABBY: http://instagram.com/abbyrosegreenThis episode was produced and edited by @pivotballchange.
7/24/2023
47:36
190. Dr. Morgan Cutlip on How to Love Your Kids Without Losing Yourself
Dr. Morgan Cutlip is back on the show today. She first joined us for episode 162. Today we are focusing on how we take care of ourselves as mothers; how do we feel good inside motherhood? So many of her answers spoke directly to both of us.In her upcoming book, Love Your Kids Without Losing Yourself, Dr. Morgan explains three core concepts moms face. She chats with us about these concepts including what we can do to help ourselves with the conflict of sacrificing our own identities in motherhood. We also discuss the core concept of idealization of motherhood and how intense our standards are on ourselves as parents. Ever feel like your needs aren’t being met by your partner when it comes to sharing the load? Do you ask them for help but it never seems to go anywhere? Dr. Morgan shares actionable steps we can take when our own needs are not being met. She talks about how we can best manage all of our commitments and why that means we can’t be 100 percent committed to everything at once. If the HERself podcast has made an impact on your life we would love it if you could help us in return. Leave us a rating and review wherever you listen to podcasts and while you’re there also hit the follow or subscribe button. That way we will land in your inbox every single Monday!Sponsor: 20% off at Vuori Clothing: https://vuoriclothing.com/pages/pod_herself_fa22_HO22Sponsor: Free Shipping at GOODR with code ‘HERSELF’: https://goodr.com/herselfMeet Dr. Morgan CutlipPre-Order Dr. Morgan’s Book HERELet’s connect!HERSELF SHOP: https://herself-podcast-favorites.myshopify.comHERSELF PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/herselfpodcastHERSELF INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/herselfpodcastMEET AMY: http://instagram.com/ameskieferMEET ABBY: http://instagram.com/abbyrosegreenThis episode was produced and edited by @pivotballchange.
7/17/2023
44:53
189. Denaye Barahona on Simplifying Your Family Routines
If you’ve been wanting to minimize the clutter and simplify your life, we have a podcast episode that’s going to hit today! We are speaking with Denaye Barahona who has her Ph.D. in child development, is a licensed clinical social worker, and a mom of two. She shares her own journey when it comes to decluttering and simplifying her life. Denaye brings in the research side of things to help coach parents to adjust and eliminate the shame around feeling inadequate as a parent when you can’t say yes to everything.Struggle with all the “stuff” that comes along with raising kids? Denaye gives us her top three strategies for coping with clutter and simplifying our physical spaces. She explains how when the space around us is peaceful, it puts our minds at ease as well.Denaye’s Podcast: Simple Families The PodcastDenaye’s Website: www.simplefamilies.comSponsor: 10% off at BETTERHELP: http://betterhelp.com/herselfSponsor: $150 off at Ice Barrel with code ‘HERSELF’: www.icebarrel.com/herselfLet’s connect!HERSELF SHOP: https://herself-podcast-favorites.myshopify.comHERSELF PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/herselfpodcastHERSELF INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/herselfpodcastMEET AMY: http://instagram.com/ameskieferMEET ABBY: http://instagram.com/abbyrosegreenThis episode was produced and edited by @pivotballchange.
7/10/2023
39:20
188. Let's Catch Up: Your Questions Answered
We know that many of you might be in vacation mode this week due to the Fourth of July holiday so we thought we would do a more casual episode. We are answering your questions that you submitted via Instagram and we have not seen these questions beforehand so we are answering off the cusp!We talk about whether or not each of us takes naps and if the nutrition changes we have made have had an effect on how tired we get throughout the day. Things get a little spicy when we share what our favorite and least favorite quality of our spouses are. Parenting is a roller coaster, as we all know. We dive into what the peak and pit of parenthood looks like for both of us and how we each built our confidence level as mothers. If you enjoy this type of episode, know that we release ones just like this every month for our exclusive Patreon members only. Also, as part of our Patreon community, we do a monthly book club. This month we are reading The Midnight Library. If you’re interested in being a part of this, be sure to join by clicking on the link below!Join the HERself Patreon Community HERE!Eli Weinstein’s Episode 182Eli Weinstein’s Episode 183Sponsor: 10% off at BETTERHELP: http://betterhelp.com/herselfSponsor: Free Shipping at GOODR with code ‘HERSELF’: https://goodr.com/herselfLet’s connect!HERSELF SHOP: https://herself-podcast-favorites.myshopify.comHERSELF PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/herselfpodcastHERSELF INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/herselfpodcastMEET AMY: http://instagram.com/ameskieferMEET ABBY: http://instagram.com/abbyrosegreen
7/3/2023
38:52
187. Dr. Traci Baxley on How to Raise Compassionate, Anti-Racist, Justice-Minded, Kids
Are your kids starting to ask the really difficult questions especially when it comes to race? Then today’s episode is going to be a great one for you to learn from. Our guest, Dr. Traci Baxley is a cultural and race identity coach and she supports families in creating a safe place to have these types of conversations.Dr. Traci approaches all of the subjects we cover in a non-judgmental way. She explains how being an educator in the classroom for years and being a parent of five children has led her to the work she does with social justice parenting. Dr. Traci describes why shielding our children from the ugliness of the world makes it more difficult for them to empathize with the struggles other people are going through. She goes into details on why she coaches parents to acknowledge race and shares tangible examples of age appropriate ways we can talk about these things with both our school aged children and younger kiddos as well.Have you ever been in a situation where your child has asked a question right in front of another person? Dr. Traci walks us through what to do when this happens and explains how to go about handling that other person’s reaction as well.We know that today’s episode is going to help you grow both as a person and as a parent. We would love it if you shared this episode with a friend who you know would enjoy it as well. As always, thanks for being here.Dr. Traci’s InstagramDr. Traci’s WebsiteDr. Traci’s LinkedInDr. Traci’s TwitterSocial Justice Parenting Facebook Page Dr. Traci’s Book: Social Justice ParentingBonus: Reading Group Questions GuideSponsor: Year’s Supply of Vitamin D and Five Free Travel Packs from AG1 with Your First Purchase: www.drinkag1.com/herselfSponsor: 10% off at BETTERHELP: http://betterhelp.com/herselfJoin Our Email List HERELet’s connect!HERSELF SHOP: https://herself-podcast-favorites.myshopify.comHERSELF PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/herselfpodcastHERSELF INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/herselfpodcastMEET AMY: http://instagram.com/ameskieferMEET ABBY: http://instagram.com/abbyrosegreen
As women, we are constantly comparing ourselves to others. But your life isn't supposed to look like hers! Being your best self means standing firm in your decisions and always being willing to grow with a purpose. Amy and Abby get vulnerable and real with an honest look into the challenges and triumphs we all face. Every woman listening gets the opportunity to choose what life looks like for HERself.