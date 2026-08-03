Feeling like yourself again often starts with zooming out instead of chasing the latest wellness trend. In this conversation, we sit down with Nurse Practitioner Carmen Stansberry to explore the bigger picture of women's health that focuses on the idea of longevity vs a quick fix. We cover everything, from finding the right healthcare provider to understanding hormones, inflammation, sleep, and the daily habits that have the biggest impact over time. If you've been wondering where to start when you don't feel your best, this conversation offers practical guidance to help you make informed decisions and focus on what truly moves the needle.



Key Topics Covered:

How to find a qualified healthcare provider who looks at the full picture instead of offering quick fixes

What heart rate variability (HRV) can reveal about stress, hormones, and overall health

The truth about peptides, GLP-1s, and why personalized care matters

How inflammation affects aging and simple ways to reduce it through everyday habits

What to know about hormone therapy, hair health, collagen, and protein as you get older

The best longevity tips for women



CONNECT WITH CARMEN:



Follow Carmen on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carmen.stansberry.np



LINKS AND RESOURCES:



LMNT: Free Sample Pack with purchase: drinkLMNT.com/HERSELF



MARY RUTH HAIR SUPPLEMENT: https://amzlink.to/az0kELnE6fNiV



Check out episode 342: Our Unfiltered Thoughts About Turning 40, where we talk about aging and our thoughts on it: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/herself/id1489878793?i=1000772765470



Let’s connect!



HERSELF PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/herselfpodcast



HERSELF INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/herselfpodcast



MEET AMY: http://instagram.com/ameskiefer



MEET ABBY: http://instagram.com/abbyrosegreen



This episode was brought to you by the Pivot Ball Change Network.