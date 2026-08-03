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349 episodes
- Resetting a tough day doesn't always require a complete restart. Sometimes it's about catching an unhelpful thought, asking for what you need, or making one small change that shifts your momentum. Today we're sharing five simple ways we turn our own days around when we're feeling overwhelmed, frustrated, or stuck, along with real examples from our lives that have helped us respond differently. If you've ever felt like a bad morning means the whole day is ruined, this conversation is for you.
Key Topics Covered:
How to identify and reframe unhelpful thought patterns before they spiral
Why taking one small action today is more powerful than waiting for tomorrow
How clearly communicating your needs can reduce resentment at home
Simple ways to build momentum by changing your environment or routine
How gratitude and remembering you're on the same team can shift your perspective
LINKS AND RESOURCES:
BETTERHELP: 10% off first month at: http://betterhelp.com/herself
HERSELF PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/herselfpodcast
Let’s connect!
HERSELF PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/herselfpodcast
HERSELF INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/herselfpodcast
MEET AMY: http://instagram.com/ameskiefer
MEET ABBY: http://instagram.com/abbyrosegreen
This episode was brought to you by the Pivot Ball Change Network.
- Feeling like yourself again often starts with zooming out instead of chasing the latest wellness trend. In this conversation, we sit down with Nurse Practitioner Carmen Stansberry to explore the bigger picture of women's health that focuses on the idea of longevity vs a quick fix. We cover everything, from finding the right healthcare provider to understanding hormones, inflammation, sleep, and the daily habits that have the biggest impact over time. If you've been wondering where to start when you don't feel your best, this conversation offers practical guidance to help you make informed decisions and focus on what truly moves the needle.
Key Topics Covered:
How to find a qualified healthcare provider who looks at the full picture instead of offering quick fixes
What heart rate variability (HRV) can reveal about stress, hormones, and overall health
The truth about peptides, GLP-1s, and why personalized care matters
How inflammation affects aging and simple ways to reduce it through everyday habits
What to know about hormone therapy, hair health, collagen, and protein as you get older
The best longevity tips for women
CONNECT WITH CARMEN:
Follow Carmen on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carmen.stansberry.np
LINKS AND RESOURCES:
LMNT: Free Sample Pack with purchase: drinkLMNT.com/HERSELF
MARY RUTH HAIR SUPPLEMENT: https://amzlink.to/az0kELnE6fNiV
Check out episode 342: Our Unfiltered Thoughts About Turning 40, where we talk about aging and our thoughts on it: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/herself/id1489878793?i=1000772765470
Let’s connect!
HERSELF PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/herselfpodcast
HERSELF INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/herselfpodcast
MEET AMY: http://instagram.com/ameskiefer
MEET ABBY: http://instagram.com/abbyrosegreen
This episode was brought to you by the Pivot Ball Change Network.
- Summer can be one of the most fun seasons of the year, but it can also leave us feeling stretched thin. Today we're talking through the biggest sources of overwhelm our community is experiencing right now, from changing routines and packed schedules to messy houses and the pressure to make summer feel magical. We share simple mindset shifts and practical strategies that can help us adjust our expectations, focus on what matters most, and create a summer that actually works for our families.
Key Topics Covered:
How to create consistent routines even when every week looks different
Creative ways to make summer logistics easier, including carpools and sharing responsibilities with other families
Why boredom can be a gift and how to encourage kids to solve it on their own
How to find a balance between planning enough and overscheduling your family
Letting go of guilt and remembering that kids often treasure the simplest moments most
LINKS AND RESOURCES:
BETTERHELP: 10% off first month at: http://betterhelp.com/herself
AMAZON STOREFRONT: https://amzlink.to/az0BrkLl5pX9u
Let’s connect!
HERSELF PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/herselfpodcast
HERSELF INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/herselfpodcast
MEET AMY: http://instagram.com/ameskiefer
MEET ABBY: http://instagram.com/abbyrosegreen
This episode was brought to you by the Pivot Ball Change Network.
346: Your In-law Issues Uncovered: Boundaries, Expectations and Listener Write-in's07/13/2026 | 39 mins.Marriage doesn't just bring two people together. It also brings together different families, expectations, traditions, and experiences. Today we're talking honestly about some of the most common challenges that come with in-law relationships, from feeling the weight of comparison to navigating boundaries and unmet expectations. While we can't solve every complicated family dynamic, we hope this conversation reminds you that your feelings are valid, you're not alone, and you and your partner can work together to build the family culture you want.
Key Topics Covered:
Why comparison between grandparents is natural and how to appreciate different ways of showing love
How healthy boundaries protect relationships instead of damaging them
Ways couples can stay united when navigating difficult family dynamics
Practical ideas for handling extended visits, grandparent favoritism, and differing expectations
Why speaking up gives family members the opportunity to make positive changes
LINKS AND RESOURCES:
LMNT: Free Sample Pack with purchase: drinkLMNT.com/HERSELF
Join us at Tricky Foods in Madison, WI on Thursday, July 30th for Moms’ Night Out! Learn more and get your ticket here: https://www.herselfpodcast.com/shop/p/herself-moms-night-out-1
Let’s connect!
HERSELF PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/herselfpodcast
HERSELF INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/herselfpodcast
MEET AMY: http://instagram.com/ameskiefer
MEET ABBY: http://instagram.com/abbyrosegreen
This episode was brought to you by the Pivot Ball Change Network.
- Whether you're climbing the corporate ladder, building a business, negotiating a raise, or wondering if it's time for a career change, this conversation is full of practical advice for every stage of your professional journey. We sit down with leadership coach and Growth Inc. founder Colleen Bordeaux to talk about redefining success, advocating for yourself, navigating burnout, and building a career that actually fits your life. If you've ever felt overlooked, stuck, or unsure of your next step, this episode will help you approach your career with more confidence and clarity.
Key Topics Covered:
Why asking for a raise starts with owning your value
How leadership requires letting go of perfectionism and control
Questions to ask when you're deciding whether to stay or leave your current role
Why your career doesn't have to follow a traditional path
A different way to think about burnout and creating a more fulfilling career
CONNECT WITH COLLEEN:
Growth, Inc. Instagram (@growthincubator): https://www.instagram.com/growthincubator
Colleen’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colleenbordeaux
TikTok: https://www.instagram.com/growthincubator
LINKS AND RESOURCES:
FORAGE KITCHEN: Check out your nearest location
BETTERHELP: 10% off first month at: http://betterhelp.com/herself
Grab a copy of the book The Big Leap: Conquer Your Hidden Fear and Take Life to the Next Level: https://amzlink.to/az0I8iLhyyJIL
Let’s connect!
HERSELF PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/herselfpodcast
HERSELF INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/herselfpodcast
MEET AMY: http://instagram.com/ameskiefer
MEET ABBY: http://instagram.com/abbyrosegreen
This episode was brought to you by the Pivot Ball Change Network.
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About HERself
As women and mothers of young children, it can be easy to compare ourselves to others. But your life isn't supposed to look like hers! Being your best self means standing firm in your decisions and always being willing to grow with a purpose. Are you wanting more ease in your marriage? Or more enjoyment as a parent? Are you looking for a strategy to the health challenges you have been facing recently? Do you feel like you have been staring at a stranger in the mirror since becoming a mother? Abby and Amy get vulnerable with topics around partnership, motherhood, health, and self improvement by interviewing authors, therapists, experts and everyday mothers. Our conversations will meet you with solutions and solidarity as you find a life path that feels aligned for you. If this sounds like you, hit play on your favorite episode title and make sure you're following the HERself podcast.Podcast website
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