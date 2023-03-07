191. The Episode Every Woman Needs: Let's Talk About Your Sleep with Dr. Shelby Harris

We hear it so often when we are about to become mother's for the first time, "Oh, you're not going to get any sleep!" But the problem is there's not a plan in place for how the mom's sleep is actually going to happen. And we think this is something that needs to be talked about more!Today we have Dr. Shelby Harris on the show. She is a mom, a clinical psychologist, and is board certified in behavioral sleep medicine by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. We are absolutely obsessed with this interview! We go off script so many times, in a good way, because we ask all the follow-up questions that all of us have.Dr. Shelby answers our questions around whether or not women really do need more sleep than men, how to enhance the quality of sleep when more sleep is just simply too hard to come by, and how caffeine really affects our sleep.Do you ever wonder if naps are good for you? What about the term "revenge bedtime" that we are seeing all over the internet? Should we be taking sleep aids? And what to do on those nights that you just can't fall asleep, no matter what. Dr. Shelby answers those questions and so many more!