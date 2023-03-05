EBB 265 - Evidence on Anti-Racism in Health Care and Birth Work

On today’s episode we are celebrating the release of Part 3 of our BRAND NEW Signature Article, "The Evidence on: Anti-Racism in Health Care and Birth Work!" EBB Research Editor Ihotu Ali, the lead author on this paper, talks with Rebecca Dekker about how Evidence-Based Equity Tools are solutions that can collectively move Black and Brown voices, leaders, innovative programs, accountability conversations, supportive funding, and legislation from the sidelines to the mainstream. You can find all three parts of our NEW Signature Article, The Evidence on: Anti-Racism in Health Care and Birth Work here: www.evidencebasedbirth.com/antiracism Join the conversation to learn more about: Equity vs equality and diversity vs mending broken relationships The Evidence Based Equity Triad The Midwifery Model of Care - What about midwives in birth centers or other community spaces Community-Based Doulas - Support and mentor a doula of color and expand sustainability of the doula profession through employee benefit models Reparations and Transformative Justice - Transformative Justice in Leadership Challenges Additionally, learn how you can answer the call as a birth worker and become an ally in the fight for reproductive justice. Resources: Find the Black Birthing Bill of Rights® from the NAABB here Find The Evidence on: Anti-Racism in Health Care and Birth Work here All of our Free Handouts, including "Getting Started," "Quiz on Anti-Racism," "Afrofuturism in Birth" and "Fighting Anti-Black Racism in Birth" are available here Listen to EBB Episodes: EBB 136 – Solutions for the Crisis in American Maternity Care with Jennie Joseph here EBB 161 – Addressing Maternity Bias and Infant Care with Irth App Founder, Kimberly Seals Allers Here EBB 170 Addressing Mistreatment in Childbirth Care with Birth Monopoly Founder, Cristen Pascucci here EBB 220 – Fighting Bias in the Birth Room with Irth App Founder, Kimberly Seals Allers Here EBB 229 Evidence on Doulas: Community-Based Models, the Pandemic and Reimbursement with the Research Team Here EBB 251 – Naseema McElroy, Founder of Financially Intentional, Shares her Courageous Story of Speaking up as a Labor and Delivery Nurse Here Watch videos on Tranformative Justice: Watch Adrienne Maree Brown discuss transformative justice here An example of Restorative Justice: (the Tinkerbell story) told in a YouTube video here Find the Article, "Are corporations psychopaths?" here Find the book on defensiveness: Why Do I Do That? Psychological Defense Mechanisms and the Hidden Ways They Shape Our Livesby Joseph Burgo here Find a black birth worker near you at www.systemmidwife.com Learn more about: The Sheppard Towner Act of 1921 here Maternal Mortality Review Commissions here The life and legacy of Loretha Weisinger , the mother and founder of the community-based doula here About HealthConnect One, who offers trainings for community-based doulas around the country The Birth Sanctuary Earth's Natural Touch doulas National Black Midwives Alliance Melanated Midwives The National Association for the Advancement of Black Birth Commonsense Childbirth A Wombman's Way Warrior Midwife training Jamaa Birth Village Birth Center Equity Kentucky Birth Coalition Learn Birthing Place BX and Womb Bus Follow Ihotu Ali’s work on Instagram here Follow the Oshun Center for Intercultural Healing and their work in Minneapolis here Go to our YouTube channel to see video versions of the episode listed above!! For more information and news about Evidence Based Birth®, visit www.ebbirth.com. Find us on: TikTok Instagram Pinterest Want to get involved at EBB? Check out our Professional Membership (including scholarship options) here Find an EBB Instructor here Click here to learn more about the Evidence Based Birth® Childbirth Class.