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472 episodes
EBB 406 - Critical Info Every Expecting Family Should Know about Cytomegalovirus (CMV) with Megan Nix, Author of Remedies for Sorrow08/05/2026 | 48 mins.Congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) is the leading infectious cause of congenital disorders in the United States, but many pregnant families have never heard of it. In this episode, Dr. Dekker is joined by author Megan Nix who shares the personal story behind her memoir, "Remedies for Sorrow," and discusses how gaps in the system leave many families unaware of this common virus. Megan shares how her daughter Anna's congenital CMV diagnosis changed her family's life and launched her years-long investigation into why such a common condition remains largely absent from prenatal education. You'll learn what CMV is, how it spreads during pregnancy, evidence-informed prevention strategies, newborn screening and treatment, and why informed consent and narrative medicine matter for families navigating pregnancy and birth.
(02:01) Megan's journey into motherhood and how Anna's diagnosis led her to write the book
(07:04) What congenital CMV is and why so few families know about it
(10:26) Why CMV prevention isn't routinely discussed during pregnancy
(15:40) Megan's illness during pregnancy and the missed opportunities for diagnosis
(18:00) Antiviral treatment for newborns with congenital CMV
(22:50) Steps pregnant families can take to reduce CMV exposure
(25:55) Newborn screening for CMV and the current landscape of universal testing
(32:16) Hearing screening, progressive hearing loss, and why early diagnosis matters
(34:05) Parenting a child with developmental delays and what Anna has taught their family
(40:11) Finding her voice, self-advocacy, and overcoming the culture of silence
(46:41) Megan's final advice for pregnant families and where to learn more
Resources
Get your copy of "Remedies for Sorrow": penguinrandomhouse.com/books/704982/remedies-for-sorrow-by-megan-nix/
Learn more about the National CMV Foundation: nationalcmv.org/
EBB 185 – The History of Narrative Medicine and Childbirth with Tyler Jean Dukes
For more information about Evidence Based Birth and a crash course on evidence based care, visit www.ebbirth.com. Follow us on Instagram and YouTube! Ready to learn more? Grab an EBB Podcast Listening Guide or read Dr. Dekker's book, "Babies Are Not Pizzas: They're Born, Not Delivered!" If you want to get involved at EBB, join our Professional membership (scholarship options available) and get on the wait list for our EBB Instructor program. Find an EBB Instructor here, and click here to learn more about the EBB Childbirth Class.
REPLAY: EBB 267 - Debunking Myths about Fundal Massage with Barbie Christianson, RN07/29/2026 | 56 mins.Fundal massage, also known as uterine massage, is often performed as a routine procedure after birth, but research shows it does little to prevent postpartum hemorrhage and can be painful for many. On today's replay episode of the EBB Podcast, nurse, community educator, and advocate Barbie Christianson joins Dr. Rebecca Dekker to talk about the myths surrounding this common postpartum procedure and how it connects to broader patterns of obstetric violence in maternity care.
Barbie explains the difference between a fundal assessment, a routine massage, and the massage used to treat active postpartum hemorrhage, and walks through what the evidence actually shows about each approach. She also shares trauma-informed scripts that nurses and providers can use to explain what they are doing and obtain informed consent, even in urgent, fast moving situations. Learn how unit culture, staffing, and fear based practice patterns can affect whether an unnecessary intervention becomes the default standard of care, and how to speak up and advocate for respectful care.
(02:40) Barbie's path from special education to labor and delivery nurse
(04:36) Witnessing obstetric violence as a new nurse and learning the term
(10:52) Defining fundal assessment versus fundal massage
(18:06) When uterine massage is actually medically necessary
(22:07) Recap: fundal assessment, routine massage, and massage for active hemorrhage
(23:01) What the research says about routine fundal massage
(26:04) How forceful and painful routine massage can be without consent
(30:35) Misinformation about fundal massage on social media
(34:11) Scripts for advocating for yourself if massage is done without medical need
(37:00) How to assess and massage your own fundus after birth
(39:26) What your uterus should feel like in the days after birth
(44:35) A message to nurses who want to change their practice
(45:11) Trauma-informed scripts for when massage is medically necessary
(53:30) Unit culture and unaddressed trauma among nurses and providers
Resources
The Evidence on Pitocin During the Thrird Stage of Labor: ebbirth.com/thirdstage
For more information about Evidence Based Birth and a crash course on evidence based care, visit www.ebbirth.com. Follow us on Instagram and YouTube! Ready to learn more? Grab a Pocket Guide, the My Doula Visit Workbook, or read Dr. Dekker's book, "Babies Are Not Pizzas: They're Born, Not Delivered!" If you want to get involved at EBB, join our Professional membership (scholarship options available) and get on the waitlist for our EBB Instructor program. Find an EBB Instructor here, and click here to learn more about the EBB Childbirth Class.
EBB 405 - Navigating Unexpected Turns in Pregnancy, Birth, and Postpartum with Emily Cook, EBB Childbirth Class Graduate and Preeclampsia Survivor07/22/2026 | 54 mins.Emily Cook hoped for a low-intervention birth. But after managing high blood pressure throughout her pregnancy, her plans changed when she was diagnosed with preeclampsia late in her third trimester.
In this episode, Emily shares how the EBB Childbirth Class helped her prepare to navigate an unexpected induction, magnesium therapy, and an epidural while still advocating for the birth experience she wanted. She talks about asking questions, requesting a lower-dose epidural so she could remain mobile, advocating for wireless fetal monitoring and hands-and-knees pushing, and finding confidence in making informed decisions even when things didn't go as planned.
Emily also reflects on the emotional realities of postpartum, from recovering after preeclampsia and establishing breastfeeding to navigating grief after the unexpected loss of her grandmother just weeks after giving birth. Her story is a reminder that birth is only one part of the transition to parenthood, and that caring for the birthing parent is just as important as caring for the baby.
(02:04) How Emily Found EBB
(04:29) Her Original Birth Plan and Adapting to Preeclampsia
(07:36) Advocating for Individualized Care During Labor
(09:22) High Blood Pressure, Triage, and Preeclampsia Diagnosis
(15:03) Induction Begins
(20:08) Magnesium Drip and Feeling "Tethered" During Labor
(25:57) Comfort Measures and Movement
(29:07) Pushing on Hands and Knees and Meeting Her Baby
(35:57) Postpartum Recovery and Continued Monitoring
(40:47) Recovering from Preeclampsia
(42:06) Grief and Postpartum
(49:06) Emily's Advice for Expecting Parents
Resources
Learn more about the EBB Childbirth Class: evidencebasedbirth.com/parentclasses/
EBB 391 – Electronic Fetal Monitoring Advocacy Tips with Dr. Jennifer Lincoln, OB/GYN and Author of The Birth Book
EBB 349 – An L & D Nurse's Advice for Advocating in the Birth Room with Trish Ware the Labor Nurse Mama
Evidence on: Pitocin® During the Third Stage of Labor
For more information about Evidence Based Birth and a crash course on evidence based care, visit www.ebbirth.com. Follow us on Instagram and YouTube! Ready to learn more? Grab an EBB Podcast Listening Guide or read Dr. Dekker's book, "Babies Are Not Pizzas: They're Born, Not Delivered!" If you want to get involved at EBB, join our Professional membership (scholarship options available) and get on the wait list for our EBB Instructor program. Find an EBB Instructor here, and click here to learn more about the EBB Childbirth Class.
EBB 404 - Mini Q&A about Average Time Spent Pushing, Precipitous Labor, and Okra Water During the Third Trimester07/15/2026 | 23 mins.How long does the pushing phase of labor typically last? Does precipitous labor run in families? And can drinking okra water actually make labor and birth easier?
In this Q&A episode, Dr. Rebecca Dekker tackles three questions submitted by EBB Pro Members. First, Dr. Dekker details the findings of a recently published study from France that found many birthing people spent less than 15 minutes actively pushing before birth. She explains the concept of delayed pushing and why these results may not be easily replicated in other birth settings. She also reviews the available evidence on precipitous labor, birth that occurs within three hours of the onset of contractions, and discusses whether fast labors appear to run in families. Finally, she examines the growing social media trend of drinking okra water during pregnancy, exploring the cultural history of okra as a nutritious food, separating popular claims from scientific evidence, and discussing what researchers currently know (and don't know) about its effects during pregnancy.
(02:34) Delayed pushing and active pushing times under 15 minutes
(04:22) Understanding delayed pushing practices in France versus the United States
(05:33) Study methods, hospital protocols, and participant characteristics
(06:56) Results: Average pushing times, epidural effects, and birth outcomes
(08:14) Key takeaways from the delayed pushing study
(10:53) Does precipitous labor run in families?
(12:21) Research on precipitous labor risk factors and prevalence
(14:20) Is there evidence that fast labor is hereditary?
(15:05) What are the benefits of drinking okra water during pregnancy?
(17:46) Popular social media claims about okra water
(18:46) What researchers did and did not find about okra water
(21:15) Okra's cultural significance in pregnancy and postpartum traditions
For a full list of references, visit ebbirth.com/404.
For more information about Evidence Based Birth and a crash course on evidence based care, visit www.ebbirth.com. Follow us on Instagram and YouTube! Ready to learn more? Grab an EBB Podcast Listening Guide or read Dr. Dekker's book, "Babies Are Not Pizzas: They're Born, Not Delivered!" If you want to get involved at EBB, join our Professional membership (scholarship options available) and get on the wait list for our EBB Instructor program. Find an EBB Instructor here, and click here to learn more about the EBB Childbirth Class.
EBB 403 - Why Is My Hospital's Cesarean Rate So High (or Low)? with Dr. Emily White VanGompel, Family Medicine Physician and Research Scientist07/08/2026 | 58 mins.Even when caring for similar patient populations, some hospitals have significantly higher Cesarean rates than others, and factors like teamwork, psychological safety, leadership, staffing, and beliefs about childbirth can affect outcomes. In this episode, Dr. Rebecca Dekker talks with family physician and researcher Dr. Emily White VanGompel about how the culture of labor and delivery units can shape decision-making and influence the birth experience for families.
Dr. White VanGompel explains the NTSV (nulliparous, term, singleton, vertex) Cesarean rate, why it is used as a quality measure, how hospitals have successfully reduced unnecessary Cesareans, and what families can look for when choosing a birth setting that supports vaginal birth. Plus, learn about the Labor Culture Survey (LCS), Dr. White VanGompel's research on the impact of the ARRIVE Trial on provider attitudes, and why conversations about reducing Cesarean overuse are important from a public health perspective.
(01:58) Growing up around home birth and discovering differences in birth culture during medical training
(09:05) How family medicine influences perspectives on childbirth, postpartum care, and long-term family health
(12:46) What NTSV Cesarean rates are and why they are used as a quality measure
(16:19) Defining labor and delivery unit culture and how it affects Cesarean decision-making
(19:23) Lessons from hospitals that successfully reduced Cesarean rates
(23:50) Real-world examples of hospitals that transformed their birth culture and lowered Cesarean rates
(29:36) Common attitudes and beliefs associated with higher Cesarean rates
(32:32) The Labor Culture Survey
(35:44) The ARRIVE Trial, provider attitudes toward induction, and shifting birth culture
(43:01) How families can evaluate hospitals and providers when seeking support for vaginal birth
(48:24) Midwifery models of care and their potential role in supporting vaginal birth
(52:40) How personal birth experiences influence clinician attitudes toward Cesarean and vaginal birth
Resources
View the original validation study that explains the creation of the LCS: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/birt.12406
See how the first statewide use of the LCS found an association between labor culture and hospital-level cesarean rates: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/1475-6773.13123
Deep-dive into this qualitative study about how hospitals that lowered their cesarean rates changed their cultures: SpringerAccess research journals, articles, books and more | Springer Nature Linkarticle/10.1186/s12913-024-12108-3
See how this study used the Labor Culture Survey (LCS) to compare clinician beliefs and attitudes about induction of labor before and after the publication of the ARRIVE Trial: Sciencedirectsciencedirect.com
science/article/abs/pii/S0884217522003914
For more information about Evidence Based Birth and a crash course on evidence based care, visit www.ebbirth.com. Follow us on Instagram and YouTube! Ready to learn more? Grab an EBB Podcast Listening Guide or read Dr. Dekker's book, "Babies Are Not Pizzas: They're Born, Not Delivered!" If you want to get involved at EBB, join our Professional membership (scholarship options available) and get on the wait list for our EBB Instructor program. Find an EBB Instructor here, and click here to learn more about the EBB Childbirth Class.
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About Evidence Based Birth®
In the Evidence Based Birth® podcast, we cover the research evidence on hot topics about pregnancy and childbirth! Our mission is to help birth workers build the evidence based knowledge, skills, and power they need to protect families' ability to give birth with empowerment. The work we do has a huge impact on parents who are searching for accurate information to empower their prenatal, birth, and postpartum experiences!Podcast website
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