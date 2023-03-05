Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Evidence Based Birth®

Rebecca Dekker, PhD, RN
add
In the Evidence Based Birth® podcast, we cover the research evidence on hot topics about pregnancy and childbirth! Our mission is to help birth workers build th... More
Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • EBB 266 - Advocating for your Newborn during an Unexpected NICU Stay with EBB Childbirth Class Graduates Priscilla and Nathan Layman
    On this episode of the EBB Podcast, we talked with EBB Childbirth Class Graduates, Priscilla and Nathan Layman about how the Evidence Based Birth® Childbirth Class prepared them for a home birth and their unexpected hospital transfer with a NICU stay.     Nathan and Priscilla are happy parents who live and work in San Antonio, Texas. Nathan is a pipeline engineer and Priscilla splits her time between caring for their 19-month-old daughter and providing part-time psychotherapy services, as a licensed clinical psychologist.     Join us as Nathan and Priscilla share their experience learning advocacy skills reviewed in the EBB Childbirth class and how they were used during their daughter’s unexpected NICU stay after their homebirth transfer. We also talk about their birth experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and how empowered they felt with their support team in birth and postpartum.     Content Warnings: 911 call, emergency transfer to the hospital for low oxygen state in a newborn, respiratory support for an infant in a neonatal intensive care stay.     Resources: Access EBB's Signature Article on The Evidence on: Waterbirth here Learn more about Deborah Persyn and Leche and Mimi lactation services here Find the book Bringing Home Baby and other resources by Gottman here Learn more about Lea-ann Goettsch's Evidence Based Birth Childbirth class and other services here  References: Bovbjerg, M.L., Cheyney, M., Caughey, A. B. (2022). “Maternal and neonatal outcomes following waterbirth: a cohort study of 17,530 waterbirths and 17,530 propensity score-matched land births.” BJOG 129 (6): 950-958.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34773367/ Go to our YouTube channel to see video versions of the episodes listed above!! For more information and news about Evidence Based Birth®, visit www.ebbirth.com. Find us on:  TikTok Instagram Pinterest Ready to get involved?  Check out our Professional membership (including scholarship options) here  Find an EBB Instructor here  Click here to learn more about the Evidence Based Birth® Childbirth Class.
    5/3/2023
    58:17
  • EBB 265 - Evidence on Anti-Racism in Health Care and Birth Work
    On today’s episode we are celebrating the release of Part 3 of our BRAND NEW Signature Article, "The Evidence on: Anti-Racism in Health Care and Birth Work!" EBB Research Editor Ihotu Ali, the lead author on this paper, talks with Rebecca Dekker about how  Evidence-Based Equity Tools are solutions that can collectively move Black and Brown voices, leaders, innovative programs, accountability conversations, supportive funding, and legislation from the sidelines to the mainstream. You can find all three parts of our NEW Signature Article, The Evidence on: Anti-Racism in Health Care and Birth Work here: www.evidencebasedbirth.com/antiracism Join the conversation to learn more about: Equity vs equality and diversity vs mending broken relationships The Evidence Based Equity Triad The Midwifery Model of Care - What about midwives in birth centers or other community spaces Community-Based Doulas - Support and mentor a doula of color and expand sustainability of the doula profession through employee benefit models Reparations and Transformative Justice - Transformative Justice in Leadership Challenges Additionally, learn how you can answer the call as a birth worker and become an ally in the fight for reproductive justice.  Resources:  Find the Black Birthing Bill of Rights® from the NAABB here    Find The Evidence on: Anti-Racism in Health Care and Birth Work here    All of our Free Handouts, including "Getting Started," "Quiz on Anti-Racism," "Afrofuturism in Birth" and "Fighting Anti-Black Racism in Birth" are available here Listen to EBB Episodes: EBB 136 – Solutions for the Crisis in American Maternity Care with Jennie Joseph here EBB 161 – Addressing Maternity Bias and Infant Care with Irth App Founder, Kimberly Seals Allers  Here EBB 170 Addressing Mistreatment in Childbirth Care with Birth Monopoly Founder, Cristen Pascucci here EBB 220 – Fighting Bias in the Birth Room with Irth App Founder, Kimberly Seals Allers Here EBB 229 Evidence on Doulas: Community-Based Models, the Pandemic and Reimbursement with the Research Team Here EBB 251 – Naseema McElroy, Founder of Financially Intentional, Shares her Courageous Story of Speaking up as a Labor and Delivery Nurse Here  Watch videos on Tranformative Justice:  Watch Adrienne Maree Brown discuss transformative justice here An example of Restorative Justice: (the Tinkerbell story) told in a YouTube video here  Find the Article, "Are corporations psychopaths?" here    Find the book on defensiveness: Why Do I Do That? Psychological Defense Mechanisms and the Hidden Ways They Shape Our Livesby Joseph Burgo here    Find a black birth worker near you at www.systemmidwife.com   Learn more about:  The Sheppard Towner Act of 1921 here Maternal Mortality Review Commissions here The life and legacy of Loretha Weisinger , the mother and founder of the community-based doula here About HealthConnect One, who offers trainings for community-based doulas around the country The Birth Sanctuary  Earth's Natural Touch doulas National Black Midwives Alliance Melanated Midwives The National Association for the Advancement of Black Birth Commonsense Childbirth  A Wombman's Way Warrior Midwife training Jamaa Birth Village Birth Center Equity Kentucky Birth Coalition  Learn Birthing Place BX and Womb Bus Follow Ihotu Ali’s work on Instagram here Follow the Oshun Center for Intercultural Healing and their work in Minneapolis here Go to our YouTube channel to see video versions of the episode listed above!! For more information and news about Evidence Based Birth®, visit www.ebbirth.com. Find us on:  TikTok Instagram Pinterest Want to get involved at EBB?  Check out our Professional Membership (including scholarship options) here  Find an EBB Instructor here  Click here to learn more about the Evidence Based Birth® Childbirth Class.
    4/26/2023
    1:06:51
  • EBB 264 - Top 3 Tips for Exercise in Pregnancy with Gina and Roxanne of Mamaste Fit
    In this episode, we talk with Gina and Roxanne, the sister duo behind Mamastefit about how fitness can keep you comfortable and pain-free during pregnancy and birth.   Gina Conley and Roxanne Albert are the sister duo of MamasteFit. Together they offer childbirth education, specializing in labor and pelvic biomechanics and pre and postnatal fitness programming. Located in Aberdeen, North Carolina, you can train with them in person or you learn from them all over the world with their Instagram account and online classes. Additionally, Gina, has her master's in exercise science, runs the MamasteFit in-person perinatal fitness training facility and she discusses how she supports families as a birth doula. Roxanne, is a labor and delivery nurse, recently serving as a birth assistant in a freestanding birth center and tells us how being a student midwife influences her understanding of the body in birth.   Today, we talk with Gina and Roxanne about their own experiences being pregnant and how it inspired the creation of Mamaste Fit. They explain how an understanding of one's body during pregnancy and birth can impact the birth experience. We talk about fitness and how movement and pelvic biomechanics can minimalize pregnancy-related discomfort and prepare your body for labor.     Check out the resources below to follow along and learn more! Resources: Find MamasteFit on social media:  Instagram  Facebook  YouTube  For more information about their courses and offerings, check out their website here Listen to EBB Episode EBB 256 - Top 3 Recommendations for Preventing Pelvic Floor Dysfunction after Birth with Dr. Sarah Duvall, Found of Core Exercise Solutions here EBB 155 - Pelvic Floor Health in Pregnancy and Postpartum with Dr. Juan Michelle Martin here EBB 196 - Pelvic Biomechanics and movement in Labor with Brittany Sharpe McCollum here  EBB 224 - Failure to Progress or Failure to Wait with Ihotu Ali, Erin Wilson, and Rebecca Dekker here  Go to our YouTube channel to see video versions of the episode listed above!! For more information and news about Evidence Based Birth®, visit www.ebbirth.com. Find us on:  TikTok Instagram Pinterest Ready to get involved?  Check out our Professional membership (including scholarship options) here  Find an EBB Instructor here  Click here to learn more about the Evidence Based Birth® Childbirth Class.  
    4/19/2023
    43:29
  • EBB 263 - Birthing Liberation with author, CEO, educator, full spectrum doula, and Black Luxury expert, Sabia Wade
    In this episode we talk with Sabia Wade about her new book, Birthing Liberation: How Reproductive Justice Can Set Us Free.   Sabia Wade (she/ they) is the founder of Birthing Advocacy Doula Trainings, an accessible and inclusive training program for community care workers, and the founder of For the Village, a nonprofit providing doulas at no or low cost to low-income and marginalized communities in San Diego, California, as a coach, board member, investor, educator, and programming development consultant for organizations throughout the birth and reproductive health space. Every part of Sabia's work centers on liberation of all people through Reproductive Justice.   Sabia talks with us about the process of writing a book for birth workers about Reproductive Justice and how we can create the future we want for all birth people. Sabia introduces us to the ideas of Birth Neoterism and Black Luxury. Through these key concepts, Sabia shares how we can learn from our history, find hope in our present and recreate the future of birth in America. Sabia’s hope for the readers of their book, is that they are able to engage on their own journey in interacting with the book and connecting through the storytelling and working through the somatic exercises to work through trauma and towards healing. In those spaces of healing and caring for ourselves can we begin the process of collective liberation.                                                                                                                                        Resources: Find Sabia’s book Birthing Liberation: How Reproductive Justice Can Set Us Free here Follow Sabia’s work here  Follow Sabia on Instagram here Sign up for The Birth Neoterist Newsletter here  Listen to EBB’s previous interview with Sabia, EBB 124 - Health Disparities, Advocacy and the Coronavirus with Sabia Wade here Listen to EBB 251 - Nasmeea McElroy, Founder of Financially Intentional, Shares her Courageous Story of Speaking up as a Labor and Delivery Nurse Find the book, Transformed by Birth by Brita Buchnell here Go to our YouTube channel to see video versions of the episode listed above!! For more information and news about Evidence Based Birth®, visit www.ebbirth.com. Find us on:  TikTok Instagram Pinterest Ready to get involved?  Check out our Professional membership (including scholarship options) here  Find an EBB Instructor here  Click here to learn more about the Evidence Based Birth® Childbirth Class.
    4/12/2023
    43:54
  • EBB 262 - Advocacy During Birth and a Navigating a Hospital Stay for Newborn Jaundice with Emily Chandler and Taylor Washburn, EBB Childbirth Class Graduates
    In this episode we talk with Emily Chandler and Taylor Washburn, EBB Childbirth Class graduates about their experiences in the childbirth class; their informed and empowered hospital birth; and how they navigated an extended hospital stay for newborn jaundice.   Emily, is a marine scientist, and Taylor, is a teacher and rowing coach in the Boston area. Together, they love hiking, biking, rowing, and taking advantage of the great outdoors. And they're also very busy taking care of their baby. While pregnant, Emily dove headfirst into learning about pregnancy, birth, and the state of maternity care in the United States. Emily and Taylor took the Evidence Based Birth Childbirth Class with EBB instructor Chanté Perryman.   Emily and Taylor share their experiences in the EBB Childbirth Class and how that informed many of the decisions they made regarding their birth plan, including Taylor being both inspired and empowered to “catch” their baby. They also share how they used the advocacy skills learned in class to better communicate with their providers and each other. After experiencing the birth they desired, complications arose when Emily experienced difficulty breastfeeding and inadequate lactation support. Difficulty was further exasperated when their newborn was diagnosed with jaundice leading to an extended hospital stay. Content Warnings: extended hospital stay due to newborn jaundice, “yellow baby,” difficulty breastfeeding, syringe feeding, lack of lactation support poor latch, heel pricks and bilirubin testing, treatment for elevated bilirubin, poor outcomes for Black and Brown infants with jaundice Resources: Access the CDC article on Jaundcie here Access the Evidence Based Birth® Signautre Articles on:  The Evidence on Premature Rupture of Membranes here  The Evidence on Group B Strep here  The Evidence on Pitocin® in the Third Stage here Listen to EBB 145- Fatherhood and Advocacy in Birth with JacMichael Perryman here Listen to EBB 244 - Evidence on AROM, AVD and Internal Monitoring here  Learn more about Chanté Perryman's EBB Childbirth Class and services here or on her Instagram account @babydreamsmc Learn more about The Nest Collaborative for lacation support here References:  Here are the scientific references on jaundice for the blog article: ·      Dunn, P. M. (2003). Dr Erasmus Darwin (1731–1802) of Lichfield and placental respiration. Arch Dis Child Fetal Neonatal Ed;88:F346– 8. ·      Katheria, A. C., Lakshminrusimha, S., Rabe, H., et al. (2017). Placental transfusion: a review. Journal of Perinatology; 37:105-111. ·      McDonald, S. J., Middleton, P., Dowswell, T., et al. (2013). Effect of timing of umbilical cord clamping of term infants on maternal and neonatal outcomes. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, Issue 7. Art. No.: CD004074 ·      Ashish, K. C., Rana, N., Malqvist, M., et al. (2017). Effects of Delayed Umbilical Cord Clamping vs. Early Clamping on Anemia in Infants at 8 and 12 months: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Pediatr;171(3):264-270. ·      Mercer, J. S., Erickson-Owens, D. A., Deoni, S. C. L., et al. (2018). Effects of Delayed Cord Clamping on Four-Month Ferritin Levels, Brain Myselin Content, and Neurodevelopment: A Randomized Controlled Trial. ·      Andersson, O., Lindquist, B., Lindgren, M., et al. (2015). Effect of delayed cord clamping on neurodevelopment at 4 years of age: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Pediatr;169:631–8. ·      CDC article on Jaundice: https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/jaundice/facts.html   Go to our YouTube channel to see video versions of the episode listed above!! For more information and news about Evidence Based Birth®, visit www.ebbirth.com. Find us on:  TikTok Instagram Pinterest Ready to get involved?  Check out our Professional membership (including scholarship options) here  Find an EBB Instructor here  Click here to learn more about the Evidence Based Birth® Childbirth Class.  
    4/5/2023
    54:11

About Evidence Based Birth®

In the Evidence Based Birth® podcast, we cover the research evidence on hot topics about pregnancy and childbirth! Our mission is to help birth workers build the evidence based knowledge, skills, and power they need to protect families' ability to give birth with empowerment. The work we do has a huge impact on parents who are searching for accurate information to empower their prenatal, birth, and postpartum experiences!
